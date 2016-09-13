WWE Smackdown Live! airs from Wilkes-Barre’s Mohegan Sun Arena Nov. 15

WILKES-BARRE — After the recent WWE draft, the only place to see superstars like Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE World Champion AJ Styles is on Smackdown Live! Tuesday nights. On Nov. 15 the show will air from Wilkes-Barre’s Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Tickets for the event start at $15 and are on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at Ticketmaster.com, the arena’s on-site box office or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. A special “Ringsider” limited package is available through Ticketmaster’s website and includes camera-facing seats, a souvenir chair and a signed WWE Superstar photo.

Randy Orton (left), Dean Ambrose and Bray Wyatt are professional wrestlers who appear as part of WWE’s Smackdown Live! Tuesday night show. On Nov. 15, the cable broadcast of Smackdown Live! will emanate from Wilkes-Barre’s Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_smackdown-untoned.jpg Randy Orton (left), Dean Ambrose and Bray Wyatt are professional wrestlers who appear as part of WWE’s Smackdown Live! Tuesday night show. On Nov. 15, the cable broadcast of Smackdown Live! will emanate from Wilkes-Barre’s Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Submitted photo

The ‘blue brand’ features a roster full of exclusive talent, including long time WWE Superstars like Randy Orton and Kane, as well as relative newcomers America Alpha and WWE World Champion AJ Styles.