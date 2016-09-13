What’s Up, NEPA?/Senior News

EXETER: The Cosmopolitan Senior Citizens Club meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday in St. Anthony’s Center. Host/hostesses are: Richard Anselmi, Theresa Blasavage, Ed Hall and Toni Hall. State Rep. Aaron Kaufer is guest speaker.

FALLS: The Falls Active Adult Center, State Route 92, Exeter Township, is holding it’s annual Craft Fair & Bake Sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Over 20 vendors, indoors and out. Outdoor spaces available for $10. The Lions Club will be selling both ethnic and traditional foods.

HAZLETON: Hazleton Active Adult Center is hosting the following trips: Thursday, Sept. 29, Sands Casino, $26. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Hollywood Casino, $26.

For more information call the Hazleton Active Adult Center 570-459-1441.

KINGSTON: Kingston Active Adult Center, 335 Third Ave., continue the second phase of the AARP driver safety classes 1 to 5 p.m. Monday for new participants. Both sessions required for insurance credit. $15 for current AARP members, $20 for non-members. Call 570-287-1102 to pre-register, space is limited.

LUZERNE: Home Instead Senior Care hosting a free Alzheimer’s and Dementia Family Caregiver Workshop 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday 269 Bennett St. For reservations call 570-714-4260.

LUZERNE/WYOMING COUNTIES: Senior Farmers Market vouchers available for eligible senior who have not received them. Call Rhonda Adams at Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne/Wyoming Counties, 570-822-1158.

MOUNTAIN TOP: The Mountain Top Senior Club meets 1 p.m. Tuesday and Tuesday, Sept. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Route 309.

Trips are available for Thursday, Sept. 22, to the Hollywood Casino, Hershey and October festival Tuesday, Oct. 11, to see “Ace in the Hole” for dinner and a show in Wayne, New Jersey.

NANTICOKE: The Rose Tucker Active Adult Center, 145 E. Green St., will have flu vaccines 11 a.m. Wednesday with Chris from Superior Health.

Luzerne County Active Aging Day is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday on Public Square, Wilkes-Barre.

Mt. Airy Trip is Monday, for Bill Haley Jr. and The Comets Show.

Outreach Program for center members and the community, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, with Cody Forgach from Rep. Gerald Mullery’s office.

Students from Wilkes pharmacy at 12:30 p.m.

Lisa from Traditional Home Health & Hospice, is available 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, for “Fall Prevention Within the Home.”

The picnic is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Westside Playground, sponsored by Birchwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

PITTSTON: St. Joseph’s Senior Social Club, meet 1 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Carmel’s Center, Williams St.

Servers for September are Madeline Amico, Maureen Leone, Nancy Montagna and Mary Morgan.

Refreshments will be served, bingo and games played. Staples needed for St. John’s Food Pantry.

SWOYERSVILLE: The Swoyersville Senior citizens meet 1 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church social hall.

The previous 50/50 winners from the last meeting were Betty Leptuck, Chester Stackiewicz and Eleanor Cheskiewicz.

In observance of their birthdays Liz Zdanciewicz and Chester Stackiewicz hosted members to refreshments.

WILKES-BARRE: The St. Robert Bellarmine seniors meet 1 p.m. Wednesday in the school cafeteria. Home made coconut cream pies will be served, compliments of the club. Bingo and card games will be played and upcoming events will be discussed.

WILKES-BARRE: The Lee Park Senior Center holding a cognitive skills game 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, by the Guardian Center.

A fall prevention presentation at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, by Golden Living.

Senior center month celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, with entertainment by Dennis Thorne.

WILKES-BARRE TWP.: The Wilkes-Barre Township Senior Citizens bus trip to the Bloomsburg Fair Monday, Sept. 26. Contact Bernadine Elick, 570-823-7540. Senior Citizens Day, no admission charge.

Reservation deadline is Saturday, Sept. 24. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. from the township fire house, Watson Street; leaves the fair at 5 p.m.