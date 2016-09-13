Pens for Stevie Benefit in Wilkes-Barre features Pens players, live music

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins players, local bands and ardent supporters are gathering to rally around one fondly-thought-of ice skating coach.

The Pens for Stevie benefit takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Toyota SportsPlex, 38 Coal Street. The event features basket raffles, food, vendors and live entertainment by Rod Evans, Random Rock and Jon & Kate + Fate. Admission is $10, and all proceeds go to Stephanie Sciandra in her fight against cervical cancer.

Sciandra has been a figure skating instructor at the Coal Street complex for five years and has skated there since her childhood, but her relentless search to find a treatment to slow her carcinoma has taken her off the ice, much to her disappointment. The fundraiser aids Sciandra’s fight in hopes of getting her back on her feet, and ideally, back in her skates.

Tom Kostopoulos, Pat McGrath and two other yet-to-be-named Penguins players will be in attendance and signing autographs for $5.

Ice-skating, games and a bounce house are also part of the fun as the benefit caters to both adult and child participants.

Goma Health & Beauty is among the vendors at the event with its natural, vegan, handmade personal care products.

Patrons who cannot attend the Sept. 17 event, but would like to donate to Sciandra, can visit her GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/2jh449g.

Times Leader staff reports