WILKES-BARRE — Two upcoming shows at the F.M. Kirby Center have been rescheduled.

Queen tribute act God Save the Queen now performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at the downtown theater located at 71 Public Square, and “I Go On Singing: Paul Robeson’s Life in his own Words & Song” takes place at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 as the first show in the Kirby Center’s new Lobby for the Arts series.

According to a press release from the Kirby Center, tickets purchased for the original date will be valid and refunds will be available at customer’s point of purchase. Tickets are on sale now and available through the Kirby box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

An official announcement from God Save the Queen stated the group regretfully postponed their performance because of “a logistical visa issue.”

“We love our fans worldwide and promise to deliver an unforgettable experience on Feb. 3,” the statement said.

Scheduling conflicts moved the Paul Robeson show, in which the story of the celebrated Broadway singer, most known for his role as Joe in “Show Boat,” and respected civil rights activist will be told through the voice of baritone Anthony Brown.

