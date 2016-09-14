What’s Up, NEPA?/Good Eats!

GOOD EATS!

Sept. 14 - Sept. 20:

All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m., Friday, Sylvania Lodge in Reyburn, 429 Trailing Pine Road, Shickshinny. Take outs 3:30 p.m. Can call ahead. Fried fish, baked fish, french fries, baked potatoes, chicken tenders, vegetable, tartar sauce, cole slaw, dinner rolls, coffee, ice tea, fresh ice water, five kinds of cakes. $10; kids 6 to 12, $5; under 6, free.

Spaghetti Dinner, 4-7 p.m., Saturday Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church, Sheridan Street, Heights, Wilkes-Barre. Open salad bar, dessert, beverages. Take outs available. $10, youth to 12, $5. Tickets at door. Tickets for basket raffle sold during dinner.

Stuffed Cabbage Dinner, 4-7 p.m., Saturday, Holy Family Church Hall, Sugar Notch, sponsored by Saint Dymphna Knights of Columbus. Homemade stuffed cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, vegetable, roll, butter, dessert, drink. Take outs available. Tickets at the door. $9. All are welcome.

Chicken Barbecue, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, St. Mary’s, 320 Mifflin Avenue. Sold out in 2015, arrive early for “pit cooked” dinner, beer, wine, music!

Roast Beef Fundraiser Dinner, 1-5 p.m., Sunday, The Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 484 Route 739, Lords Valley (Hawley), PA 18428 (one mile north of I-84, exit #34). $13; children 10 - under, $5; Children 3 and under, free. Roast beef, mashed potatoes, homemade gravy, green beans, salad, bread and butter, cold drinks, hot drinks, cake. Eat-in/ take out.

Call 570-775-7355 and leave a message for: details about the dinner, renting the meeting hall, or becoming a member of the fire department or auxiliary. Visit us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BGVFD.STA25/

Soup of the Month, piggy soup, pick-up 3:30-5:30 p.m., Monday, Plains UMC, 133 N. Main St. $6 quart, $3 pint. Call 570-200-5040 by Sunday, Sept. 18. Parking in rear.

FUTURE:

Chicken Barbecue, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Mountain Top. $9.50, children, $5. Tickets from Joel and Karen Weiss, before and after church, or at the church office.

Chicken Barbecue, 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, Larksville UMC, 147 Wilson St., Larksville. Half a chicken, baked potato, corn, pepper hash, apple sauce, dinner roll, desert. $9. Take out only. Call 570-696-1547. Limited door sales.

Family Style Ham Dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company, 5383 Main Road, Sweet Valley. Take outs, 4 p.m. $11; children 6-11, $6; under 6, free.

Homemade Smoked/Pulled Pork Barbecue, 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, Plains UMC, 133 N. Main St. Pork with roll, choice of sauce and two sides of macaroni and cheese, baked beans, or coleslaw; cornbread, dessert. $8. Eat-in/ take out. Call 570-200-5040, leave message. Limited tickets at the door.

Ice Cream Social, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, Town Hill UMC, 417 Town Hill Road, Shickshinny. Homemade ice cream, cakes, pies, soup, sandwiches. Take outs available. 570-864-2401.

All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Dinner, 12-2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, SS Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 1720 Academy St., W. Scranton. Pasta with sauce, homemade meatballs, soup and salad bar, rolls, dessert, beverage. $10. Call 570-343-8128. Day of dinner, 570-961-8128.

Lions Club Ham Dinner, 12-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, Jenkins Twp. Lions Club, Jenkins Twp. fire hall, Second St., Port Griffith. Take outs available. Tickets, call Stephen at 570-655-5307 or Stan at 570-654-2313 after 4 p.m. $10; children, $5. Tickets available at the door. Canned goods welcomed for Greater Pittston Food Pantry. Brooms available, $10.

Ukrainian Pierogie Sale, pick up 1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 26-27, St. Vladimir Ukrainian Church, 70 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville. Order deadline: Sunday. $7 dozen. Call Anne, 570-714-3394; Dorothy, 570-822-5354.