A locally inspired version of the popular board game, Monopoly

In this Times Leader archive photo, Curtis Montz, former Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tom McLaughlin, former President of Wilkes-Barre Jaycees Steve Nachlis and former Boscov’s Manager Tom Jacobs gather around a game board to demonstrate a Monopoly-esque game called The Game of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania.

The new take on an old favorite featured local businesses in place of traditional Monopoly spaces like Park Place. The Mount Joy Jaycees sponsored the board game.

Does anyone still have an edition of The Game of Mount Joy? Let us know at [email protected]

