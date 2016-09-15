Steph’s Fall 5K Run returns to Luzerne County Sports Complex in Forty Fort Sept. 24

FORTY FORT — In its fifth year of celebrating the memory of Stephanie Godri-Johnston, the Steph’s Fall 5K Run/Walk has become an annual tribute to its namesake and a chance to spread awareness of, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

Steph’s Fall 5K Run/Walk takes place Sept. 24 at the Luzerne County Sports Complex, 2009 Wyoming Ave. Registration tables will be open from 8:30 to 10:10 a.m. A 5K run, 3K walk and “kids’ fun run” will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the complex grounds.

Stephanie Godri-Johnston was a caring wife and mother of two who lost her battle with colon cancer in 2012. She was a decorated high school track and field athlete, a scholar with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a master’s degree in education and a willing and compassionate volunteer.

Entry for the 5K run and the 3K walk is $20, but patrons have the option to donate more. Patrons who wish to donate without taking part in the run/walk may do so at www.stephsfall5k.com.

Over the last five years, money raised at Steph’s Fall 5K Run/Walk has benefited graduating seniors from Godri-Johnston’s alma mater, Wyoming Area, in the form of the Stephanie Godri-Johnston Memorial Scholarship fund, and more than $15,000 has been donated to the Colon Cancer Alliance Blue Hope Fund.

Fore more information, visit stephsfall5k.com.

A group of runners participates in last year’s Steph’s Fall 5K Run/Walk in Forty Fort. The yearly benefit celebrates the memory of Stephanie Godri-Johnston. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_StephsFall5K.jpg A group of runners participates in last year’s Steph’s Fall 5K Run/Walk in Forty Fort. The yearly benefit celebrates the memory of Stephanie Godri-Johnston. Submitted photo Money raised at the Steph’s Fall 5K Run/Walk in Forty Fort goes to the Stephanie Godri-Johnston Memorial Scholarship Fund for graduating Wyoming Area students and to the Colon Cancer Alliance Blue Hope Fund. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_StephsFall5k_with_date_2016.jpeg Money raised at the Steph’s Fall 5K Run/Walk in Forty Fort goes to the Stephanie Godri-Johnston Memorial Scholarship Fund for graduating Wyoming Area students and to the Colon Cancer Alliance Blue Hope Fund. Submitted photo

