Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic to open season with Beethoven

Pianist Shai Wosner doesn’t want to sound too flowery, but he admits he adores the music of Ludwig von Beethoven.

“It’s like water, like vitamins. You can’t live without it,” he said. “It’s hard for me to think about music without Beethoven.”

As the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic opens its season Sept. 17 in Scranton and Sept. 18 in Kingston, music lovers can share Wosner’s enthusiasm as they listen to Beethoven’s Overture to “The Creatures of Prometheus,” the “Eroica” Symphony and Piano Concerto No. 3.

Wosner, who is based in New York City, will play the concerto as guest artist and said he is looking forward to it.

“There’s not a single note that you don’t believe,” he said. “There’s nothing fake about it. There’s something about it that sounds like timeless truth, etched in stone, yet very much alive. I find something new every time I go back to these pieces.”

Nancy Sanderson, executive director of the Philharmonic, is eager to hear Wosner’s interpretation.

“He is a remarkable player and a real Beethoven expert,” she said. “He really ‘gets’ Beethoven.”

Sanderson also is excited this season about showcasing “heroic” music, starting with Beethoven’s “Eroica” tribute to the heroism of humanity and continuing in November with Dimitri Shostakovich’s courageous compositions, crafted under the disapproving government of Joseph Stalin.

This season, she added, Philharmonic audiences will be welcomed to some new venues, which she hopes will make the orchestra and its music more accessible to more people.

The Sept. 17 concert, at 8 p.m., will be in the refurbished Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton, which some may recognize as the former North Scranton Junior High School building, and Sunday’s concert, at 3 p.m., will take place in Wyoming Seminary’s Kirby Center for the Creative Arts on Sprague Avenue in Kingston.

Sanderson predicts concert goers will enjoy these smaller venues because they will be so close to the orchestra.

“There’s a much better connection between the audience and musicians,” she said.

The other three concerts in the Masterworks Series, all continuing the heroic theme, will alternate between the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre and The Theatre at Lackawanna College in Downtown Scranton, venues the Philharmonic has used before.

As for the PNC Pops Series, “Wicked Divas” on Oct. 8, “A Night at the Oscars” on Feb. 4 and “The Piano Men” with music of Billy Joel and Elton John on April 1 will all be held in the Keystone Grand Ballroom at Mohegan Sun Pocono on Highway 315, Plains Township.

“You can go for dinner beforehand, have drinks afterward, stay overnight,” Sanderson said, listing a few options. “We’re providing an experience rather than offering a traditional symphonic model.”

“If people have been reluctant to buy tickets in winter because of the possibility of snow,” she added, “valet parking (at the casino) changes everything.”

Sanderson recently welcomed several new musicians to the Philharmonic as well as new members to the board of directors, and said they’re committed to helping the orchestra survive.

“To have organizations like this is a wonderful opportunity to learn and grow,” said new board member Chris Simpler, of Hawley. “It makes for a better community.”

By Mary Therese Biebel [email protected]