Restaurant Week in Downtown Wilkes-Barre is Sept. 16-24

WILKES-BARRE — As they polished off a burrito and an enchilada during a recent lunch at El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant on Public Square, Paul Lewis and Chuck Gunton from Williams Kinsman Lewis Architecture noticed a tabletop placard advertising Downtown Wilkes-Barre Restaurant Week Sept. 16-24.

“There are a few we’ve never been to,” Lewis said, looking over the list of 21 participating restaurants. “Maybe we’ll give them a try. Everybody likes a little incentive.”

The incentives during Restaurant Week are varied, with each restaurant deciding what to offer.

If you visit El Zocalo, for example, where Lewis said the burritos are “fantastic” and Gunton says the enchiladas are “very good” you can order a second entree for half price, after 5 p.m.

Just across the Square, chef Mark Bronsburg at Mimmo’s Pizza will make you a large cheese pizza — his top seller, closely followed by the popular breakfast pizza — for $10 between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

And at the Anthracite, Not Just a Newsstand on East Market Street, co-owner Ann Marie Bossard has sandwich, breakfast and appetizer specials accompanied by complimentary peanut butter brownies that she bakes herself.

“Some people order them from as far away as Georgia,” Bossard said.

So if you’re in the mood for French, Italian or Mexican cuisine, classic American food, a little snack or a many course meal with a fixed price, read on to learn about your choices:

Boscov’s Greenery restaurant, 15 S. Main St. 570-823-4141

Specials include a lobster roll with chips and beverage ($8.99), an All-American Burger with fries and beverage ($7.99) and a meatloaf platter with potato, vegetable and beverage ($7.99). Eat in or take out, 11 a.m. until closing.

The Cheesesteak Factory, 17 E. Market St. 570-822-7777

Three potato or farmer cheese pierogies ($3), pulled pork sandwich ($5), chicken cheesesteak ($6).

Cafe Toscana, 1 Public Square, 570-208-1252

Prix-Fixe menu ($30) includes choice of appetizers mozzarella caprese, cozze (mussels) posilipo, calamari fritti, or pepperoni (roasted peppers) e alici with entree choice of pollo (chicken) parmigiana, pollo francese, vitello (veal) marsala, vitello piccata, gamberi (shrimp) scampi, tilapia livornese, eggplant rolatini, asparagus ravioli or risotto con funghi (mushrooms0 and dessert choice of tiramsu, cannoli, creme brule or creme caramel flan.

Bottlenecks Saloon & Eatery, 3 S. Main St., 570-824-1440

The menu includes such items as Apple Cranberry Salad ($7.29), a chicken quesadilla ($9.79) and Pubhouse Pretzel Burger with smoked Gouda cheese and Bavarian mustard ($11.79).

El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant, 21 Public Square, 570-822-3942.

Buy one dinner and get second dinner at half price, from 4 p.m. until closing. Dine in only.

Anthracite Not Just A Newsstand, 1 East Market St., 570-823-7848

Specials include the Morning Burger, which is a cheeseburger topped with a fried egg ($5.99), deluxe club sandwiches ($5.99) and Boneless Bites ($4.59 appetizer). Breakfast, served all day includes two eggs, bacon or sausage, toast and coffee or cappuccino ($3.99). Also, one of Ann Marie’s Famous Peanut Butter Brownie is free with any of these purchases.

Barnes & Noble Cafe, 7 S. Main St., 570-208-4700

Buy one cheesecake, get a second cheesecake at half price.

Frank’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, 198 S. Main St., 570-822-2168

Specials include appetizers of clams oreganatti, roasted red peppers or stuffed calamari with entrees of ravioli trio, prime rib marsala, pork rollatini, veal milanese or fresh salmon served over fruit salsa, and dessert specials of salted caramel cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee or brownie explosion.

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, 570-270-4424

Enjoy a free fountain beverage with purchase of entree if you mention Restaurant Week. Not valid after 5 p.m.

Hottle’s, 243 S. Main St., 570-825-7989

Four course dinner ($25) including choice of stuffed lobster tail or filet mignon, available Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 only.

Mimmo’s on the Square, 46 Public Square, 570-824-7101

Large cheese pizza ($10) from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

King of King Gyros, 37 Public Square, 570-991-8630

Gyro and rice plate special ($11)

Le Manhattan Bistro, 268 S. Main St., 570-706-9588

Prix-Fixe menu ($35) with choice of appetizers white bean and vegetable soup or roasted red beets and arugula with candied walnuts, blue cheese and lemon vinaigrette. Entree choices are linguine a la portuguaise with clams, white wine, chorizo, tomatoes, cilantro and chili flakes or pan-seared sole filet with vegetable gratin, herbs salad and beurre blanc or duck leg confit with potato-leeks cake, frisèe lettuce, diced tomato and Bordelaise sauce. Dessert is a floating island with caramel sauce and toasted almonds.

Pronto Via Pizza, rear 16 S. Main St., 570-822-2700

$2 off all dinner specials; 20 percent discount ($5 minimum order) for police and fire personnel and college students with ID.

Oyster Seafood & Steakhouse, 77 E. Market St., 570-820-0990

Special dinner ($21) includes one crab cake made from jumbo lump crab meat, an Oyster house salad and, for dessert, creme brulle, coconut pie or chocolate decadence.

Pete’s Place, 35 E. South St., 570-820-7172

With $10 order choose complimentary baklava, cookies, cake or other dessert from the showcase.

Oz’s Pizzeria, 40 S. Main St., 570-235-6000

Various specials such as four medium pizzas for $25.95 or two large pizzas plus soda for $16.95 or one large pizza with 12 chicken wings and soda for $17.95.

Rodano’s, 53 Public Square, 570-829-6444

Free fountain beverage with $10 purchase if you mention Restaurant Week. Not valid after 5 p.m.

Senunas’ Bar & Grill, 133 N. Main St., 570-825-1907

Lunch special ($10) includes choice of stuffed cabbage or chicken pastina soup plus choice of salad or sandwich, including turkey reuben, half chicken or beef cheesesteak or Helen’s Burger with fried onions and American cheese.

Dino’s Pizza, 41 S. Main St., 570-991-6958

Two large pizzas and gallon of fountain soda ($17.95).

Alpine Downtown Eatery, 10 W. Northampton St. 570-825-0200

Specials include aignature Alpine Downtown Burger, meatball parmesan hoagie or reuben sandwich, ($6.95) with French fries and pickle; Greek omelet with home fries and toast ($6.95).

Carlos Gutierrez holds a tray of nachos, salsa and guacamole at El Zocalo. Mexican Restaurant, one of 21 downtown restaurants that will participate in Restaurant Week. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091816restaurantweek1.jpg Carlos Gutierrez holds a tray of nachos, salsa and guacamole at El Zocalo. Mexican Restaurant, one of 21 downtown restaurants that will participate in Restaurant Week. Aimee Dilger|Times Leader Ann Marie Bossard of the Anthracite, Not Just a Newsstand, shows off some of her Famous Peanut Butter Brownies. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091816restaurantweek2.jpg Ann Marie Bossard of the Anthracite, Not Just a Newsstand, shows off some of her Famous Peanut Butter Brownies. Aimee Dilger|Times Leader King’s College students Ellie Cabrera, of Pittsburgh, and Andrea Grammatico, of Connecticut, sit at an outdoor table and consider ordering chimichangas at El Zocalo last week. They said they will likely take advantage of Restaurant Week in Downtown Wilkes-Barre this week. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091816restaurantweek3.jpg King’s College students Ellie Cabrera, of Pittsburgh, and Andrea Grammatico, of Connecticut, sit at an outdoor table and consider ordering chimichangas at El Zocalo last week. They said they will likely take advantage of Restaurant Week in Downtown Wilkes-Barre this week. Aimee Dilger|Times Leader Mark Bronsburg of Mimmo’s Pizza prepares some dough for a veggie pizza. A large cheeze pizza for $10 is the promotion he will offer during Restaurant Week. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091816restaurantweek4.jpg Mark Bronsburg of Mimmo’s Pizza prepares some dough for a veggie pizza. A large cheeze pizza for $10 is the promotion he will offer during Restaurant Week. Aimee Dilger|Times Leader King’s College students Ellie Cabrera, of Pittsburgh, and Andrea Grammatico, of Connecticut, sit at an outdoor table and consider ordering chimichangas at El Zocalo last week. They said they will likely take advantage of Restaurant Week in Downtown Wilkes-Barre this week. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_food3.jpg King’s College students Ellie Cabrera, of Pittsburgh, and Andrea Grammatico, of Connecticut, sit at an outdoor table and consider ordering chimichangas at El Zocalo last week. They said they will likely take advantage of Restaurant Week in Downtown Wilkes-Barre this week. Aimee Dilger|Times Leader

By Mary Therese Biebel [email protected]