On the Books: ‘The Child’s Child’ leaves loose ends between plots

The end of summer always makes me crave Gothic novels. There’s something about long, languid afternoons turning into chilling nights that scream mystery. “The Child’s Child,” written by Barbara Vine, a pseudonym for author Ruth Rendell, mostly hit the spot.

The story follows siblings living in London in 2011. Grace and Andrew inherit a sprawling country house from their grandmother after she passes away. They decide to divide up the space and live together, as they are very close.

Grace is working on her PhD, which focuses on how l8 and 19th century authors treated young, unmarried women in their novels. When Andrew falls in love with a young man named James, who moves in with them, Grace immediately clashes with him. James believes that gay men have always had a more difficult time in literature and real life than single mothers.

James and Andrew’s lives are thrown off track when they witness the murder of one of their gay friends outside a club. James must serve as a witness in the trial that follows, which terrifies him. His fear leads to a complicated moment with Grace, which continues to disrupt the trio’s life.

At the same time, Grace receives an unpublished manuscript from the 1950’s called The Child’s Child. The story was inspired by real events that happened to one of James’ distant relatives. It was never published as the author’s wife did not want the book released due to its sensitive nature.

The manuscript’s plot begins to parallel events in Grace’s world. Her relationship with Andrew begins to fall apart and she loses herself within the novel. Grace’s story acts as a framing device for the real novel: “The Child’s Child.” This story focuses on a gay teacher named John in London in the 1920s. He is ashamed of his lifestyle, but is dating a man named Bertie, who doesn’t have the same issues.

John believes he needs to stay celibate to be a better man. He moves to the country to teach. Meanwhile, his 15-year-old sister, Maud, is pregnant. Their strict parents don’t know what to do with her, but John sees this as an opportunity to protect his reputation in the country. He fears he will be asked uncomfortable questions as a single man or be pursued awkwardly by local women.

The siblings rent a cottage together and pose as husband and wife, which protects Maud’s reputation. However, not long after, Bertie comes back into their lives, disrupting everything. The story shifts to Maud, a formally sheltered woman who is entirely focused on her child. She closes herself off from the world and stews over imaginary slights and problems that she invents.

The plot of “The Child’s Child” was more interesting than Grace’s story. The framing plot was underdeveloped and far too short. I struggled to connect with a lot of the characters, particularly Grace, who is very formal for a 28-year-old. I also thought there should have been a stronger connection to the two stories. Alternating chapters between Grace and Maud or John would have made the plots come together better.

John and Maud’s storyline was definitely interesting, enough so that I sort of forgot about Grace’s story which came back in the last two chapters. This felt very rushed. However, both storylines dealt with the themes of love and violence. The difference in time periods allowed certain elements to play out in different ways, perhaps to illustrate that life is better in the present time for both gay men and unwed mothers.

“The Child’s Child” wasn’t entirely the book I was expecting. I liked it, but if you read it, be prepared for rather unlikable characters and two storylines that are less connected than they should have been.

‘The Child’s Child’ is a novel about young single mothers and alternative lifestyles. It is penned by Barbara Vine, a pseudonym for author Ruth Rendell. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_The-Childs-Child.jpg ‘The Child’s Child’ is a novel about young single mothers and alternative lifestyles. It is penned by Barbara Vine, a pseudonym for author Ruth Rendell.

By Dorothy Sasso On the Books

‘The Child’s Child’ Author: Barbara Vine Page Number: 336 Publisher: Scribner Rating: ♦♦♦1/2