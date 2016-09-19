Out on a limb: Yearbooks contain more than just memories; donate what you don’t want

Genealogists love collections. Newspaper microfilms, family photos, city directories, legal documents, census records – they are all basic sources of information about ancestors and the world those ancestors lived in. The institutions that collect them draw family researchers from far and wide hoping to find the data to nail down a point.

There is another type of document that is frequently overlooked, mainly because it tends to be collected and archived only sporadically. With the new school year under way, it’s appropriate to highlight this resource – high school and college yearbooks.

Yearbooks, too often stored in attics and closets, offer charmingly youthful photos of your ancestors and tell what sports and other activities they participated in and, of course, when and where they graduated and with what diploma or degree.

I’ve written before about the value of yearbooks. Today I’m making a plea. If you have old yearbooks gathering dust or taking up space, don’t ignore them. Donate them to the libraries and historical societies that genealogists like yourself rely upon for information.

But target your donation; don’t just make a half-hearted stab and then give up. Let’s say you live (or used to live) in a local town that once had its own school system, a system that 50 or so years ago merged into a new consolidated system, probably with “Area” as part of its name.

Find out the best research center in the current school district. Is it a public library that serves multiple communities? Is it an historical society serving one or more towns? Talk to the people in charge. Ask them, first of all, if they actually collect old high school yearbooks for their territory. Not every group does, space often being a problem.

The ideal result would be your filling in a gap or two in a sizable collection, thereby improving an existing data base.

You can also consider donating yearbooks to the Luzerne County Historical Society, which has a research library on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre. Given the visibility of that organization and its mail-order research, a donation there can serve many people.

Note that I’m talking primarily about public high school yearbooks. The local colleges and private schools tend to maintain good yearbook archives of their own. But even they might have an occasional gap, particularly in the early years.

You can learn a lot from old yearbooks. For nearly the past century they’ve been heavy on photos and might be the only place you can get a picture of an ancestor in his/her teen years (perhaps along with a nickname or joke about a personal habit).

There’s more genealogy-related information. Those from the World War II era tell who left school early to serve in the military and, sad to say, who died in the war. You’ll find information on the clubs an ancestor joined, showing what his or her goals and interests were. Some describe the community or charitable pursuits of the students.

All in all, the old yearbook in the dark of your attic or closet could prove a ray of light into the story of someone’s ancestor.

Records Update: Luzerne County has taken steps toward greater availability of records by putting some property transactions online. But to search them you still need key data, and so they’re useful mainly for people buying or selling property.

Still, that’s a beginning toward making county records more accessible by the public.

Tom Mooney Out on a Limb http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TOM_MOONEY-3.jpg Tom Mooney Out on a Limb

Tom Mooney Out on a Limb