To your health: Your next operation could be an outpatient one

If you and your doctor have decided an operation is the best treatment for your medical issue, you might be surprised to find you’ll spend a lot less time in the hospital than you expected—or even no time at all.

Many medical procedures that were once done during a hospital admission are now being done in hospitals, but without an overnight stay, or in outpatient surgery centers

Outpatient surgery centers or same-day hospital surgery centers offer ways for patients to undergo certain medical procedures and operations and go home to recover the same day.

These centers were created to provide focused care to patients undergoing those straightforward operations and procedures that have been shown to be safe and effective without need for hospitalization. In the past, some patients had to schedule surgery several weeks or months in advance because of crowded hospital schedules. Now, patients having a procedure as an outpatient can check in just before surgery and go home after their procedure, rather than stay over at the center. This adds a whole new set of options to schedule procedures without waiting for hospital admission.

This shift from inpatient surgery to outpatient procedures was made possible in part by advances in medical science. Anesthesia techniques have evolved and now often allow rapid recovery and less need for prolonged observation. Sometimes, procedures that used to require general anesthesia, which renders patients unconscious, can now safely and comfortably be done with other less cumbersome anesthesia techniques. In many cases, surgeons now can use devices and tools far more advanced than those available years ago. These often allow gentler, less extensive manipulation of tissue and makes recovery faster and easier.

Many procedures can now be performed with less disruptive, “minimally invasive,” techniques. These often involve smaller incision requiring less retraction and stretching of tissues. This causes less trauma to the body and allows patients to heal faster and with less risk of infection.

Minimally invasive procedures may reduce the number of complications, lower the risk of infection and help patients recover faster than they did several years ago when operations tended to be more extensive.

In addition, patients who have minimally invasive procedures typically have less pain, and smaller incisions lead to less scarring.

Most minimally invasive procedures involve use of sophisticated video equipment. High-definition miniaturized cameras provide great visualization and can enable less extensive operations. A small, often flexible, tube with a camera and tiny lenses at one end is inserted in an incision in the skin. Arthroscopy is an orthopedic procedure that uses a scope placed in the joints. Laparoscopes are used to operate upon internal organs in the abdomen, and thoracoscopes in the chest.

Though many of these procedures are less invasive, some still require a stay in the hospital to assure safe recovery. In certain, appropriately selected patients with narrowing of the aortic heart valve, TAVR, or transcatheter aortic valve replacement, can replace the valve without requiring that the chest be opened to remove the diseased valve. These patients usually do require a brief hospitalization but recovery is quick.

Whereas typically valve replacements are open-heart operations, TAVR is done with small incisions or punctures of groin blood vessels. This allows a lot people who aren’t candidates for standard open-heart surgery because of advanced age, other severe medical problems or debility to have a TAVR procedure instead.

If you are faced with an operation, talk with your doctor about all of your options for care. Your surgeon will be able to tell you if your surgery can be done in a less invasive way or perhaps at an outpatient center. You could recover faster and in the comfort of your own home.

By Alfred Casale To Your Health