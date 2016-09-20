Misericordia nursing students receive their pins

Misericordia University held a pinning ceremony to recognize students who completed the part-time evening bachelor of Science Degree Nursing Program and the RN to BSN Expressway Program. Students who received their pins during the ceremony, from left, first row, are: Melissa Jones, Kingston; Michelle Burke, Kingston; Holly Valvano, Clarks Summit; Dana Greenwood, Scranton; Karen Szwast, Exeter and Heidi Stredny, Forty Fort. Second row: Tina Chapman, Dunmore; Stacy Yarina, Avoca; Kristal Smith, Falls; Megan Lask, Milford and Suzanne Hernandez, Duryea. Third row: Rachel Rush, Plains; Kelcee Ashby, Duncannon; Tracy Cusatis, Nescopeck; Angela Moser, Swoyersville; Ashley Welsh, Bloomsburg and Lisa Tondora, Harveys Lake. Fourth row: Lindsey Jacobs, Hanover Township; Ann Webster, Wilkes-Barre; Megan Bartuska, Dupont; Robert Rogers, East Brunswick, New Jersey; Bryan Weaver, Shavertown and Ryan Rigdon, Wilkes-Barre.

Nurse Pinning 8-19-16 Melissa Jones, Michelle Marie Burke, Holly Valvano, Dana Marie Greenwood, Karen Szwast, Heidi Stredny, row 2: Tina Chapman, Stacy Yarina, Kristal Leigh Smith, Megan Lask, Suzanne Hernandez, row 3: Rachel Elizabeth Rush, Kelcee Ashby, Tracy Cusatis, Angela Moser, Ashley Welsh, Lisa Tondora, row 4: Lindsey Jacobs, Ann Eileen Webster, Megan Ann Bartuska, Robert Rogers, Bryan Weaver, Ryan Rigdon http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090616mu.nursepins-1.jpg Nurse Pinning 8-19-16 Melissa Jones, Michelle Marie Burke, Holly Valvano, Dana Marie Greenwood, Karen Szwast, Heidi Stredny, row 2: Tina Chapman, Stacy Yarina, Kristal Leigh Smith, Megan Lask, Suzanne Hernandez, row 3: Rachel Elizabeth Rush, Kelcee Ashby, Tracy Cusatis, Angela Moser, Ashley Welsh, Lisa Tondora, row 4: Lindsey Jacobs, Ann Eileen Webster, Megan Ann Bartuska, Robert Rogers, Bryan Weaver, Ryan Rigdon