What’s Up, NEPA?/Senior News

EXETER: The Cosmopolitan Senior Citizens Club meets 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, St. Anthony’s center. Host/hostesses are Rose Mary Golenski, Kay Haddock, Ann Loftus and Florence Stankoski.

Before the meeting State Representative Aaron Kaufer spoke to the group about the many programs available to seniors, as well as military veterans. He provided brochures and pamphlets and points of contact.

From the previous meeting 50/50 winners were Lou Bryja, Marie Cheskiewicz, Rose Mary Golenski, Ed Hall and Helen Romasiwicz. The special game prize winner was Amy Alpaugh and the Jackpot prize was shared by Maureen Gossart and Johanna Malinowski.

A Casino trip is scheduled to Hollywood Casino Thursday, Oct. 6. Pickups in Exeter and Pittston. Club membership not required. Call Johanna, 570-655-2720, for reservations and information.

FALLS: The Falls Active Adult Center, State Route 92, Exeter Township, annual Health Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Flu shots and stroke screenings will include blood pressure, vision and blood glucose.

There will be a skin care demonstration, neck and shoulder massages, manicures and free shingles shots for those under or uninsured.

Staff from Rep. Karen Boback’s office available 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lunch & Learn 12:15 p.m. Thursday with Mike Taluto, Penn. D.O.T., to discuss “Safe Driving.”

Free blood pressure screenings 12:45 - 1:10 p.m., Thursday from Joan Krispin, LPN, admissions director, Meadows. Bingo follows.

HAZLETON: Hazleton Active Adult Center hosting the following trips: Thursday, Sept. 29, Sands Casino, $26. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Hollywood Casino, $26.

For more information call the Hazleton Active Adult Center 570-459-1441.

JENKINS TWP.: The regular monthly meeting of the Jenkins Township Senior Citizens’ organization will be held Tuesday at the Jenkins Township Hose House. Refreshments and bingo will follow.

MOUNTAIN TOP: The Mountain Top Social Club, Hollywood Casino, Hershey, 8:15 a.m. Thursday pick-up at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Next meeting 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, St. Paul’s Church. Submarine sandwiches and desserts served, bring own beverages.

For trip information call Otto, 570-407-0056; for general club information, Grace, 570-474-0250.

NANTICOKE: The Rose Tucker Active Adult Center, 145 E. Green St., hosting Cody Forgach from Rep. Gerald Mullery’s office 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Students from Wilkes pharmacy at 12:30 p.m.

Lisa from Traditional Home Health & Hospice, is available 11:20 a.m. Thursday, for “Fall Prevention Within the Home.”

Picnic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Westside Playground, sponsored by Birchwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

PITTSTON: The Pittston Active Adult Center, 441 N. Main St., hosting an AARP Smart Driver’s 4- hour refresher course, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members. Insurance carrier may offer a 5% discount on auto insurance upon completion, if 55 or older. Class size is limited, pre-registration required.

PITTSTON: Blooms & Bubbles, the Greater Pittston Chapter of the Red Hats Society, meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Marianacci’s Restaurant, 252 W. 8th Street, Wyoming. Reservations should be made, call 570-655-4216.

WILKES-BARRE: The Lee Park Senior Center holding cognitive skills game 11 a.m. Tuesday by the Guardian Center.

A fall prevention presentation at 11 a.m. Thursday, by Golden Living.

Senior center month to be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, entertainment by Dennis Thorne.

WILKES-BARRE TWP.: The Wilkes-Barre Township Senior Citizens has a bus trip to the Bloomsburg Fair Monday. Contact Bernadine Elick, 570-823-7540. Senior Citizens Day, no admission charge.

Reservation deadline is Saturday. The bus leaves 9 a.m. from the township fire house, Watson Street; leaves the fair 5 p.m.

WYOMING/W.WYOMING: The Wyoming, West Wyoming Senior Citizens celebrated Frank Perfinski’s birthday for September.