Jump, Jive an’ Jazz honors Patrick Marcinko Jr. at Scranton Cultural Center

SCRANTON — An evening of jazz music performed by accomplished artists acts as a tribute to a respected musical mentor and a means of preserving one of the Electric City’s entertainment institutions.

Jump, Jive an’ Jazz! “The Show Will Go On” takes place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 North Washington Ave., and it honors the late Patrick J. Marcinko Jr. The evening of music features performances by Nancy & Spencer Reed, The Alan Gaumer Quartet, The Von Storch Quartet, Jazz Art and the Upper Valley Winds Orchestra.

Tickets for the event cost $20 and are available at the SCC box office or by phone at 570-344-1111. All proceeds benefit ongoing operations, restoration and programming at the SCC.

Jump, Jive an’ Jazz was planned before the untimely passing of Marcinko Jr., who was the band director of the Upper Valley Winds Orchestra. According to a press release from the SCC, Patrick Marcinko III confirmed the event shortly after his father’s passing, saying “The show will still go on as planned. My father would want it that way.”

Pixabay image

Times Leader staff reports