What’s Up, NEPA?/Good Eats!

GOOD EATS!

Editor’s note: Send news for this space by noon Friday to [email protected] or by mail to Good Eats, The Times Leader, 15 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711. For accuracy, information must be typed or computer generated.

Sept. 21 - Sept. 27:

Chicken Barbecue, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Mountain Top. $9.50, children, $5. Tickets from Joel and Karen Weiss, before/after church, or church office.

Chicken Barbecue, 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Larksville UMC, 147 Wilson St., Larksville. Half a chicken, baked potato, corn, pepper hash, apple sauce, dinner roll, desert. $9. Take out only. Call 570-696-1547. Limited door sales.

Family Style Ham Dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company, 5383 Main Road, Sweet Valley. Take outs, 4 p.m. $11; children 6-11, $6; under 6, free.

Homemade Smoked/Pulled Pork Barbecue, 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Plains UMC, 133 N. Main St. Pork with roll, choice of sauce and two sides of macaroni and cheese, baked beans, or coleslaw; cornbread, dessert. $8. Eat-in/ take out. Call 570-200-5040, leave message. Limited tickets at the door.

Ice Cream Social, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday, Town Hill UMC, 417 Town Hill Road, Shickshinny. Homemade ice cream, cakes, pies, soup, sandwiches. Take outs available. 570-864-2401.

All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Dinner, 12-2 p.m., Sunday, SS Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 1720 Academy St., W. Scranton. Pasta with sauce, homemade meatballs, soup/salad bar, rolls, dessert, beverage. $10. Call 570-343-8128. Day of dinner, 570-961-8128.

Lions Club Ham Dinner, 12-5 p.m., Sunday, Jenkins Twp. Lions Club, Jenkins Twp. fire hall, Second St., Port Griffith. Take outs available. Tickets, call Stephen at 570-655-5307 or Stan at 570-654-2313 after 4 p.m. $10; children, $5. Tickets available at the door.

Chicken Barbecue, noon-4 p.m., Sunday, Rotary Club of Plymouth, Plymouth National Guard Armory, Route 11, Plymouth. Eat-in/take out, containers provided. $9.

Chicken Barbecue, noon-4 p.m., Sunday, Newport Township American Legion Home Association, Post 539, 62 Newport St., Glen Lyon. $9, quarter chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, homemade dessert. Take out only. Tickets from any legion member or Lorrie, 570-736-7177.

Ukrainian Pierogie Sale, pick up 1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, St. Vladimir Ukrainian Church, 70 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville.

FUTURE:

Soup and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. -4 p.m., Friday-Saturday; Sept. 30 - Oct. 1., Berean Lighthouse Church, 2 W. Green St., Nanticoke.

Chicken and Biscuit Dinner, 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, Men’s Club of Trinity Presbyterian Church, 105 Irem Road, Dallas, across the highway from the Country Club Shopping Center, Route 30. Desserts, beverages. Take outs 4-7 p.m. $8; children $4; three and under, free.

Welsh Cookie Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, The Bennett-Derr UMC, Chapel and New Grant streets, East End, Wilkes-Barre. $4 dozen. Pre-order, 570-823-1469 or [email protected] Order by Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Pasta Dinner, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 35 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Pasta, plain/meatballs, salad, a beverage, dessert. Take outs 4:30-5:30 p.m. $10, children 10 and under, $6. Tickets at the door or call 570-825-6653.

Soup Sale, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, Wyoming UMC, 376 Wyoming Ave. Wyoming. Homemade chicken noodle, $7 quart, $3.50 pint. Call 570-693-2588 or 570-693-2821. Free delivery to local Wyoming business.

Pasta Dinner/Cannoli Sale, 4-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, Queen of the Apostles Parish, parish hall, 742 Spring St., Avoca. Buffet style, salad, bread, pasta, meatballs, dessert, soda, coffee, team, water. Bring your own wine. Italian themed basket raffle. Limited 150 eat-in dinners, unlimited take outs; $10, children 3-12, $6; under 3, free. Cannoli, $3 each. Call 570-457-3412. Groups of 8-10 call office or Paul Franceschelli, 570-430-9015.