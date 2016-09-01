Events Listings: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016
Greene-Dreher-Sterling Fair, the 99th annual agricultural event with a carnival midway, demolition derby, farm tractor pulls, magic and comedy show, Kids Pedal Pull, livestock exhibits and entertainment by Farmer’s Daughter, a Bon Jovi tribute band and Black Tie Stereo. Fairgrounds, Route 191, Newfoundland. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 2 to 4. $8. 570-676-4047.
Kiwanis Wyoming County Fair, the annual agricultural event with the Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean high-wire thrill show, Pork Chop Revue, Bulls & Barrels Show, truck and tractor pulls, Buffalo Beals Petting Zoo, horse show, demolition derby and the Roots & Boots Concert with Sammy Kershaw, Joe Diffie and Collin Raye (Sept. 3). Fairgrounds, 9141 Route 6, Meshoppen. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 2 to 4; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 5. $10. Info at wyomingcountyfair.com or 570-833-4866.
Great Allentown Fair, the 164th edition of the agricultural event with grandstand concerts, Iron Chef competitions, Children’s Centennial Stage, Powers Great American Midway, the Marvelous Mutts, AgriPlex Square with free shows, Olympic Glory High Divers, a Zany Demolition Derby and the best of farm, home and garden. Fairgrounds, 302 N. Seventeenth St., Allentown. noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 2 to 4; noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 5. $8. 610-433-7541.
Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “An American in Paris” (1951) starring Gene Kelly. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Sept. 2. Free with light refreshments. 570-823-0156.
La Festa Italiana, the 41st annual Labor Day Weekend festival celebrating Italian culture and cuisine with more than 70 food and craft vendors gathering on Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton. Entertainment includes The Duprees, Paul LaBelle and the Exact Change, Danny Argo & Friends, Eurorhythms, Italian Continentals, Chris DiMattio’s Tribute to Frank Sinatra, the Gene Dempsey Orchestra, Los Vega, the Cameos, a Connie Francis tribute, Paci Band and more. 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 2; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 3-4; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 5. 570-348-4921.
Railfest, the annual celebration of railroading with locomotive and model train exhibits, handcar and caboose rides, business-car tours, music with David Stone in a Johnny Cash tribute, Scranton Limited train rides, Moscow excursions, tours of the Mattes Street Tower, machine-shop and turntable demonstrations, Big Boy Cab tours and more. Steamtown National Historic Site, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4. $7. 570-340-5200.
Pocono Garlic Festival, with more than 60 garlic-themed food and craft vendors, garlic-eating contest, children’s activities, an artisans tent with woodworking, blacksmithing, ceramics and pottery, talks on garlic growing and recipes, local wildlife, and entertainment by the Lost Ramblers, Juggernaut String Band, Pfeiffer Twins, La Cuchina and Louie Setzer & the Appalachian Mountain Boys. Shawnee Mountain Ski Area, 401 Hollow Road, East Stroudsburg. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4. $12.50 one day; $17 two days. 570-421-7231 or shawneemt.com.
Stroudfest, the 10th annual street festival of more than 100 vendors and crafters, a food court and multiple stages of entertainment. Performers include the Vine Brothers, Coyote Love, Keep Flying, Refuse the Conformity and more. Main Street and various venues in downtown Stroudsburg. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 3. Free. 570-420-2808.
Spaceballs, the 1987 Mel Brooks “Star Wars” parody which has become a cult classic. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 1 p.m. Sept. 3. $5. 570-826-1100.
Farm-to-Table Food-Tasting Experience, a 1.5-hour tour of a 19th-century farm with various stops for tastes of carrot soup, roasted beet salad, dried and sweet corn and a pumpkin dessert. Also: information on fall gardening and other harvest activities. Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, 347 Quiet Valley Road, Stroudsburg. 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3. $15, $10 children. 570-992-6161.
Denison House Tours. Learn about the life and times of early settler Nathan Denison while touring his 1790 two-story home full of period furniture. 35 Denison St., Forty Fort. 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 25. $5, $3 children. 570-823-6244.
Forty Fort Meeting House Tours, docent-led tours exploring the 1807 historic religious edifice with its original box pews and elevated pulpit. 20 River St., Forty Fort. 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays through September 25 along with Labor Day. $2. 570-287-5214.
Labor Day Celebration, the annual end-of-summer event at Harveys Lake with fireworks, music and fun. Sept. 4 at dusk.
Labor Day Celebration & Festival, with continuous music by area bands, food and merchandise vendors, dunk tank and family fun. Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 5. All proceeds benefit local veterans.
Tai Chi for Arthritis, an introductory session to the discipline that promotes increased relaxation and enhanced Qi. Irem Clubhouse, 64 Ridgway Drive, Dallas. 3 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. Reservations: 570-675-1866.
Luzerne County Fair, the 54th annual event with amusement rides, Dialed Action BMX show, Hansen’s Spectacular acrobats, Pork Chop Revue, Kiddieland, Agri-Puppets, Tractor Obstacle Rodeo, Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull, Karaoke Contest, and entertainment by Sweet Pepper and the Long Hots (Thursday), Amanda Jo and RJ Scouton (Friday), Kendall Philips of “American Idol” and Morgan Frazier of “The Voice,” (Saturday) and Ryan Pelton (Sunday). Fairgrounds, 3506 Route 118, Lehman Township. 4 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7 to 9; 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 10; 11 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11. $10. Info at luzernecountyfair.com.
Life in a Coal Mining Town, a talk by Pennsylvania native and author Martin J. Hula on the “stark reality of living in such a town in the 1940s.” Also: a 25-minute documentary and and exhibit of coal-mining artifacts. McGowan Room, Bevevino Library, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. Noon on Sept. 7. Free. 570-674-6400.
Work/Life Balance, a lecture by author Tom Morris (“If Harry Potter Ran General Electric,” “If Aristotle Ran General Motors: The New Soul of Business”) titled “The Four Foundations of Greatness: Ethics and Excellence in Work and Life.” Burke Auditorium, McGowan School of Business, West Union and North River streets, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. 570-208-5900, ext. 5689.
United Way Campaign Kickoff Celebration, with speaker Sonia Manzano (Maria on “Sesame Street”) along with food, beverages and music by Big Daddy Dex. Keystone Ballroom, Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8. $35. Reservations: 570-829-6711.
Where America’s Story Lives, a 25th anniversary celebration of the Lackawanna Heritage Valley, honoring its founder Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn. Also: food, beverages and live entertainment. Scranton Riverwalk at the Olive Street Trailhead. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8. 570-963-6730.
Socrates Cafe, a philosophical discussion group using Socratic principles. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. 570-823-0156.
Civil War Round Table, with a program by Mark Grimm Jr. who portrays Major General John Hartranft in a talk about the imprisonment, trial and execution of those accused of conspiring to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln. Daddow-Isaacs American Legion, 730 Memorial Highway, Dallas. 7 p.m. Sept. 8. $3. 570-675-8936.
Campion Society Writing Workshop, an informal, themed workshop, sponsored by the Campion Literary Society. Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, North Main and West Jackson streets, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. Noon on Sept. 9. Free. 570-208-5900, ext. 5487.
Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “Paris Blues” (1961) starring Sidney Poitier. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Sept. 9. Free with light refreshments. 570-823-0156.
