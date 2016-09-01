Events Listings: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016

Greene-Dreher-Sterling Fair, the 99th annual agricultural event with a carnival midway, demolition derby, farm tractor pulls, magic and comedy show, Kids Pedal Pull, livestock exhibits and entertainment by Farmer’s Daughter, a Bon Jovi tribute band and Black Tie Stereo. Fairgrounds, Route 191, Newfoundland. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 2 to 4. $8. 570-676-4047.

Kiwanis Wyoming County Fair, the annual agricultural event with the Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean high-wire thrill show, Pork Chop Revue, Bulls & Barrels Show, truck and tractor pulls, Buffalo Beals Petting Zoo, horse show, demolition derby and the Roots & Boots Concert with Sammy Kershaw, Joe Diffie and Collin Raye (Sept. 3). Fairgrounds, 9141 Route 6, Meshoppen. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 2 to 4; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 5. $10. Info at wyomingcountyfair.com or 570-833-4866.

Great Allentown Fair, the 164th edition of the agricultural event with grandstand concerts, Iron Chef competitions, Children’s Centennial Stage, Powers Great American Midway, the Marvelous Mutts, AgriPlex Square with free shows, Olympic Glory High Divers, a Zany Demolition Derby and the best of farm, home and garden. Fairgrounds, 302 N. Seventeenth St., Allentown. noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 2 to 4; noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 5. $8. 610-433-7541.

Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “An American in Paris” (1951) starring Gene Kelly. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Sept. 2. Free with light refreshments. 570-823-0156.

La Festa Italiana, the 41st annual Labor Day Weekend festival celebrating Italian culture and cuisine with more than 70 food and craft vendors gathering on Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton. Entertainment includes The Duprees, Paul LaBelle and the Exact Change, Danny Argo & Friends, Eurorhythms, Italian Continentals, Chris DiMattio’s Tribute to Frank Sinatra, the Gene Dempsey Orchestra, Los Vega, the Cameos, a Connie Francis tribute, Paci Band and more. 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 2; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 3-4; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 5. 570-348-4921.

Railfest, the annual celebration of railroading with locomotive and model train exhibits, handcar and caboose rides, business-car tours, music with David Stone in a Johnny Cash tribute, Scranton Limited train rides, Moscow excursions, tours of the Mattes Street Tower, machine-shop and turntable demonstrations, Big Boy Cab tours and more. Steamtown National Historic Site, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4. $7. 570-340-5200.

Pocono Garlic Festival, with more than 60 garlic-themed food and craft vendors, garlic-eating contest, children’s activities, an artisans tent with woodworking, blacksmithing, ceramics and pottery, talks on garlic growing and recipes, local wildlife, and entertainment by the Lost Ramblers, Juggernaut String Band, Pfeiffer Twins, La Cuchina and Louie Setzer & the Appalachian Mountain Boys. Shawnee Mountain Ski Area, 401 Hollow Road, East Stroudsburg. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4. $12.50 one day; $17 two days. 570-421-7231 or shawneemt.com.

Stroudfest, the 10th annual street festival of more than 100 vendors and crafters, a food court and multiple stages of entertainment. Performers include the Vine Brothers, Coyote Love, Keep Flying, Refuse the Conformity and more. Main Street and various venues in downtown Stroudsburg. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 3. Free. 570-420-2808.

Spaceballs, the 1987 Mel Brooks “Star Wars” parody which has become a cult classic. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 1 p.m. Sept. 3. $5. 570-826-1100.

Farm-to-Table Food-Tasting Experience, a 1.5-hour tour of a 19th-century farm with various stops for tastes of carrot soup, roasted beet salad, dried and sweet corn and a pumpkin dessert. Also: information on fall gardening and other harvest activities. Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, 347 Quiet Valley Road, Stroudsburg. 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3. $15, $10 children. 570-992-6161.

Denison House Tours. Learn about the life and times of early settler Nathan Denison while touring his 1790 two-story home full of period furniture. 35 Denison St., Forty Fort. 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 25. $5, $3 children. 570-823-6244.

Forty Fort Meeting House Tours, docent-led tours exploring the 1807 historic religious edifice with its original box pews and elevated pulpit. 20 River St., Forty Fort. 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays through September 25 along with Labor Day. $2. 570-287-5214.

Labor Day Celebration, the annual end-of-summer event at Harveys Lake with fireworks, music and fun. Sept. 4 at dusk.

Labor Day Celebration & Festival, with continuous music by area bands, food and merchandise vendors, dunk tank and family fun. Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 5. All proceeds benefit local veterans.

Tai Chi for Arthritis, an introductory session to the discipline that promotes increased relaxation and enhanced Qi. Irem Clubhouse, 64 Ridgway Drive, Dallas. 3 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. Reservations: 570-675-1866.

Luzerne County Fair, the 54th annual event with amusement rides, Dialed Action BMX show, Hansen’s Spectacular acrobats, Pork Chop Revue, Kiddieland, Agri-Puppets, Tractor Obstacle Rodeo, Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull, Karaoke Contest, and entertainment by Sweet Pepper and the Long Hots (Thursday), Amanda Jo and RJ Scouton (Friday), Kendall Philips of “American Idol” and Morgan Frazier of “The Voice,” (Saturday) and Ryan Pelton (Sunday). Fairgrounds, 3506 Route 118, Lehman Township. 4 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7 to 9; 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 10; 11 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11. $10. Info at luzernecountyfair.com.

Life in a Coal Mining Town, a talk by Pennsylvania native and author Martin J. Hula on the “stark reality of living in such a town in the 1940s.” Also: a 25-minute documentary and and exhibit of coal-mining artifacts. McGowan Room, Bevevino Library, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. Noon on Sept. 7. Free. 570-674-6400.

Work/Life Balance, a lecture by author Tom Morris (“If Harry Potter Ran General Electric,” “If Aristotle Ran General Motors: The New Soul of Business”) titled “The Four Foundations of Greatness: Ethics and Excellence in Work and Life.” Burke Auditorium, McGowan School of Business, West Union and North River streets, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. 570-208-5900, ext. 5689.

United Way Campaign Kickoff Celebration, with speaker Sonia Manzano (Maria on “Sesame Street”) along with food, beverages and music by Big Daddy Dex. Keystone Ballroom, Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8. $35. Reservations: 570-829-6711.

Where America’s Story Lives, a 25th anniversary celebration of the Lackawanna Heritage Valley, honoring its founder Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn. Also: food, beverages and live entertainment. Scranton Riverwalk at the Olive Street Trailhead. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8. 570-963-6730.

Socrates Cafe, a philosophical discussion group using Socratic principles. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. 570-823-0156.

Civil War Round Table, with a program by Mark Grimm Jr. who portrays Major General John Hartranft in a talk about the imprisonment, trial and execution of those accused of conspiring to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln. Daddow-Isaacs American Legion, 730 Memorial Highway, Dallas. 7 p.m. Sept. 8. $3. 570-675-8936.

FUTURE

Campion Society Writing Workshop, an informal, themed workshop, sponsored by the Campion Literary Society. Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, North Main and West Jackson streets, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. Noon on Sept. 9. Free. 570-208-5900, ext. 5487.

Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “Paris Blues” (1961) starring Sidney Poitier. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Sept. 9. Free with light refreshments. 570-823-0156.

Felittese Festival, the 29th annual event with Italian foods and pastries along with entertainment by the Luongo Brothers (Friday), Fuzzy Park Band (Saturday) and Sweet Pepper & the Long Hots (Sunday). Also: the 5th annual Race for Our Lady of Constantinople (9 a.m. Sunday at Old Forge High School football field) and a mass at St. Mary’s Church followed by a procession to the fairgrounds (10 a.m. Sunday). Our Lady of Constantinople Chapel, 145 Third St., Old Forge. 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10; noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 11. 570-457-3499.

Bonsai Society Open House, the 26th annual exhibit of bonsai trees along with demonstrations, a contest and bonsai sale. Midway Garden Center, 1865 Route 315, Pittston. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10. 570-654-6194.

Cancer Survivors Day, the 24th annual gathering with a Circle of Survivors, inspirational messages, survivors’ banner, musical performances and light refreshments. Open to survivors, patients, caregivers, oncology medical professionals and anyone affected by cancer. 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre; and 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at McDade Park, Scranton. Registration requested. 570-941-7984.

Moveable Feast Walking Tour. Munch your way through a two-hour history walking tour of Milford with tastings from the town’s favorite food spots. Meet on the porch of Jorgenson’s at the Dimmick Inn, Broad and Harford streets. 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 and Oct. 1. $20. Reservations: 570-296-9630 or greytowers.org.

Downtown Scranton Walking Tours, highlighting the city’s rich architectural history. Meet at Lackawanna College, 501 Vine St., Scranton. 11 a.m. Sept. 10. Free. Reservations: 570-344-3841.

Hazleton Funfest, the annual street festival with a huge parade, classic-car show, crafters, thrill rides, music and events for all ages. Along Broad Street in downtown Hazleton. Sept. 10 and 11. Free. 570-455-1509.

Polish Food Fest, with pierogi, haluski, piggies, potato pancakes, kielbasa and sauerkraut sandwiches along with American foods and desserts, basket auction, plant sale and music by Classic DJs. Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth. Noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 10. 570-719-9100.

Brew PA, the Pennsylvania Brewers Festival with more than 50 craft breweries offering samples, a Waffles & Beer Breakfast, Barley Creek Brewery Party, live bands, beer-pairing dinner and an after-dark waterpark party. Camelbeach, 209 Resort Drive, Tannersville. 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 10; noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Tickets at camelbeach.com.

An American in Paris Gala, the annual fundraiser for the Osterhout Free Library with raffle prizes including a trip for two to New York City. Westmoreland Club, 59 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 6 p.m. Sept. 10. Reservations: 570-823-0156.

Schemel Forum World Affairs Luncheon, a talk on “Descent into Hell: The Hero’s Quest in Myth and Film” by James J. Clauss, professor of classics at the University of Washington. Rose Room, Brennan Hall, 320 Madison Ave., University of Scranton. Noon on Sept. 12. $20. Reservations: 570-941-6206.

The Heroin Problem: What Can We Do? A panel discussion, sponsored by the Berwick Anti-Drug Alliance. McBride Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Berwick. 6 p.m. Sept. 12. 570-542-7946.

Sweet Dreams, an independent film about a group of Rwandan women who defy the devastation of genocide to form the country’s first all-female drumming group and open the country’s first ice-cream shop. Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. Sept. 12. Followed by a discussion with the film’s director Rob Fruchtman. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Literary Snoops Book Club, a discussion group meeting at the Wyoming Free Library, 358 Wyoming Ave., at noon on Sept. 14. New members welcome. 570-693-1364.

Summer Film Series, a showing of “Anomalisa,” about a motivational speaker who perceives everyone as identical until he meets a unique woman. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 1 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $3 matinee, $5 evening. 570-826-1100.

Drive-In Cruise and Movie, a Wednesday-night car cruise followed by a movie. Circle Drive-In, 1911 Scranton/Carbondale Highway, Dickson City. Sept. 14 with cruise at 5 p.m. and movie ($5) at dusk. 570-489-5731.

Thursday Morning Book Group, a discussion of “Captain’s Daughter” by Leah Fleming. Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, Dallas. 10 a.m. Sept. 15. 570-675-1182.

Asian Studies Lecture, with Hsiao-Lan Hu, associate professor of religious studies and women’s and gender studies at the University of Detroit speaking on “Kuan-Yin: Empathy and Empowerment Through Many Images.” DeNaples Center, 900 Mulberry St., University of Scranton. 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15. Free. 570-941-7643.

The Asian Art of Tea, a celebration of the Asian Moon Festival with a traditional tea ceremony along with ancient Chinese zither play, Zen meditation and hands-on tea making. McIlhenny Ballroom, DeNaples Center, 900 Mulberry St., Scranton. 6 p.m. Sept. 15. Reservations: 570-941-7643.

Franklin Street Sleuths. The mystery book club discusses “The Night’s Foul Work” by Fred Vargas. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 570-823-0156.

America’s Great Public Lands: Why They Matter, an illustrated lecture by environmental policy expert Char Miller. Pauly Friedman Gallery, Insalaco Hall, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. 7 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 570-674-6395.

Ignatian Values in Action, a discussion of author Marilynne Robinson’s book “Lila,” which explores how grace can transform all of our lives, often unexpectedly. Byron Recreation Complex, University of Scranton. 7 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 570-941-4399.

La Jaula de Oro, the award-winning Mexican film about three Guatemalan teens and their dangerous voyage to the U.S. Burke Auditorium, McGowan School of Business, West Jackson and North River streets, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 570-208-8021.

Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “Until September” (1984) starring Karen Allen. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Sept. 16. Free with light refreshments. 570-823-0156.

University for a Day, a series of lectures including “Damon Runyon’s Broadway Carnival,” “The Harlem Renaissance: A Cultural, Social and Artistic Explosion,” “Do Leaders Make History? Reflections on the American Presidency” and “Contradiction and Pragmatism: President Jefferson’s Foreign Policy and Politics in the Early American Republic.” Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall, 320 Madison Ave., University of Scranton. 8:45 a.m. Sept. 17. $25. Registration: 570-941-6206.

One More Row, a knit-and-crochet group for all ages. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 10:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 17. 570-823-0156.

Downtown Scranton Walking Tours, highlighting the city’s rich architectural history. Meet at the corner of Linden Street and North Washington Avenue. 11 a.m. Sept. 17. Free. Reservations: 570-344-3841.

Hi-Lites Car Cruise, with trophies, door prizes, music, food and raffles. Sponsored by the Hi-Lites Motor Club at Pikes Creek Raceway Park, 2542 Route 118. 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17. 570-965-2208.

Journey to Oz, a “Wizard of Oz”-themed gala to benefit the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association with dinner, auction and entertainment by NY NY Dueling Pianos. Woodlands Inn and Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Township. 6 p.m. Sept. 17. $125. 570-714-1246.

Designer Bingo, with door prizes, auction, raffles and food. St. Leo’s/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. Sept. 18 with doors at 1 p.m. and games at 2 p.m. $20. 570-479-3414.

Poldark Discussion, a group following the Sunday-night British miniseries, set in 18th-century Cornwall. Wyoming Free Library, 358 Wyoming Ave. Begins 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 19 for a season one catch-up. Continues Mondays through Nov. 28. 570-693-1364.

Hydroponics, a talk by Bill Banta about his hydroponic lettuce enterprise. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 105 Irem Road, Dallas. 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Free. Followed by a field trip to Banta’s greenhouses in Falls on Sept. 24. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the Country Club Shopping Center, Route 309, Dallas. Trip reservations: 570-639-5785.

Constitution Day Lecture, with attorney Robert Vischer of the University of St. Thomas speaking on “Conscience and the Common Good.” Burke Auditorium, McGowan School of Business, West Jackson and North River streets, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Free. 570-208-5900, ext. 5689.

Chico and Rita, a screening of the 2012 romance between a Cuban pianist and a sultry singer. Held in conjunction with the Latin American Film Festival. Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall, 320 Madison Ave., University of Scranton. 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. 570-941-7778.

Tale of Tales, the dark fantasy film (R; 2015) which tells stories inspired by the fairytales of Giambattista Basile. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 1 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. $3 matinee, $5 evening. 570-826-1100.

Art Along the Silk Roads, a talk by Nancy Steinhardt, professor of East Asian art at the University of Pennsylvania. Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall, 320 Madison Ave., University of Scranton. 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Followed by a reception. Free. 570-941-6206.

20 Minutes and a Beer, a talk by corporate magician, entertainer and speaker Denny Corby on developing a personal brand and marketing yourself as both a professional and an individual. Sponsored by the American Advertising Federation Northeast Pennsylvania Chapter at The Lounge at the Scranton Club, North Washington Avenue and Mulberry Street, Scranton. 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22. $10 includes a beer. Age 18 and older. Register at aafnepa.org.

Reading and Discussion, by Deni Ellis Bechard, author of the mystery-thriller “Into the Sun.” McGowan Room, Bevevino Library, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. 7 p.m. Sept. 22. Free. 570-674-6395.

Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “The Blood of Others” (1984) starring Jodie Foster. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Sept. 23. Free with light refreshments. 570-823-0156.

Bloomsburg Fair, the 161st edition of one of the largest fairs on the East Coast with a midway of rides, games and vendors, agricultural and horticultural exhibits, grandstand shows, Figure 8 Racing, Full-Pull Tractor and Truck Pulling, Championship Demolition Derby, tours of the historic Barton House, Sky Ride, helicopter rides, carriage rides, Painted Pony Rodeo and more. Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, 620 W. Third St. Opens Sept. 23 with a Preview Day beginning at 3:30 p.m. Continues 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 24 to Oct. 1. $8. 570-784-4949 or bloomsburgfair.com.

Fee-Free Days at Steamtown. The National Park Service will celebrate its 100th birthday by waiving entrance fees on National Public Lands Day (Sept. 24) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11). Steamtown National Historic Site, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 570-340-5200.

Fall Pow Wow, the 12th annual event with Native American dancing, drumming, crafts and food. Noxen Fire Company Grounds, 3493 Stull Road. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 with Grand Entry in full regalia at noon. 570-947-2097.

24th Connecticut Militia Regiment, a Revolutionary War Encampment and demonstrations. Hillside Farms Cottage Pastures, 65 Hillside Road, Trucksville. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25. Free. 570-696-2881.

Downtown Scranton Walking Tours, highlighting the city’s rich architectural history. Meet at St. Peter’s Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. 11 a.m. Sept. 24. Free. Reservations: 570-344-3841.

Sportsman’s Bingo, sponsored by the Mount Zion Bicentennial Fire Department at the Exeter Township Municipal Building, Route 92, Harding. Sept. 25 with doors at noon and games at 1 p.m. $25. 570-406-3167.

Turkey Bingo and Raffle, sponsored by the Christian Women of Our Lady of Hope Parish. Marymount Parish Center, 154 S. Hancock St., Wilkes-Barre. Sept. 25 with doors at 12:30 p.m. and games at 1:30 p.m. $3. 570-825-3925.

Designer Purse Bingo, with bags by Kate Spade, Coach, Dooney & Bourke, Vera Bradley and more. Sponsored by the Jewish Community Center at the Eagle McClure Hose Company, 375 Milwaukee Ave., Old Forge. 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 25. $20 for 20 games. 570-592-3238.

Anniversary Tea and Tour, a celebration of the Lacawac Sanctuary’s 50th anniversary in the 100-year-old historic Watres Lodge, 94 Sanctuary Road, Lake Ariel. 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 25. $15. Reservations: 570-689-9494.

Hoban Lecture, with David Miliband, president and chief executive of the International Rescue Committee. DeNaples Center, 900 Mulberry St., University of Scranton. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. 570-941-4419.

Schemel Forum World Affairs Luncheon, a talk on “Globalization and Its Discontents: Specific Problems in Central Europe,” by Jiri Pehe, director of New York University in Prague. McIlhenny Ballroom, DeNaples Center, 900 Mulberry St., University of Scranton. Noon on Sept. 29. $20. Reservations: 570-941-6206.

Scranton Fringe Festival, a performing arts-based, four-day event held in multiple venues in downtown Scranton. Sept. 29 to Oct. 2. Details at scrantonfringe.org.

Coloring for Adults, experiencing the relaxing art of coloring. Supplies provided or bring your own. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Refreshments served. 570-823-0156.

Zootopia, the animated comedy adventure set in a mammal metropolis. Burke Auditorium, McGowan School of Business, West Union and North River streets, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Sept. 29. Free. 570-208-8021.

Readers & Writers Festival, the inaugural event with free and ticketed sessions. Included: guest authors Gloria Steinem, John Berendt and MK Asante along with a performance by Humans Collective, a spoken-word and dance troupe. Also: open mics, panels on science fiction writings and environmental issues, storytelling for children, pop-up bookstore and a “Women Writing for Women” panel. Held at various venues in Milford from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. Schedule at milfordreadersandwriters.com.

Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “Hugo” (2011) starring Ben Kingsley. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Sept. 30. Free with light refreshments. 570-823-0156.

Lecture, a talk on “Polygyny and Its Discontents: A Key to Understanding Traditional Chinese Society” by Paul R. Goldin of the University of Pennsylvania. Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall, 320 Madison Ave., University of Scranton. 3:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Free. 570-941-7643.

Car and Bike Cruise, sponsored by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 30. Free. Info at nepraaca.org.

Lecture by peacemaker and social justice activist Shane Claiborne who discusses his work with Mother Teresa and journeys that have taken him to some of the most troubled regions of the world. Rooms 216-217, Insalaco Hall, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. 7 p.m. Sept. 30. Free. 570-674-6495.

Hawley Harvest Hoedown, the annual street fest with craft vendors, horse-drawn hayrides, farmers market, flea market, petting zoo, Octoberfest celebration with food and brews, Folk Open Mic, scarecrow contest, pumpkin carving and more. Downtown venues in Hawley. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1. Info at hawleyharvesthoedown.com.

Harvest Festival, the sixth annual event with conservation exhibits, hands-on activities, arts and crafts, live music, local food, old-time activities and more. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1. $5 per car. 570-828-2319.

Fall Foliage Train Excursion, a round trip from Scranton to Gouldsboro for a stopover at the historic train station and light refreshments. Steamtown National Historic Site, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. Oct. 1 and 29 with an 11 a.m. departure and 3 p.m. return. $34, $29 seniors, $22 children. Reservations: 570-340-5204.

Forty Fort Cemetery Promenades, beginning with a lecture, then proceeding to various graves and sites throughout the historic burial ground. 20 River St., Forty Fort. 1 p.m. Oct. 1, 2, 8 and 9. $10; $5 children. 570-287-5214.

Fall Foliage Train Excursion, a round trip from Scranton to Moscow for a stopover with light refreshments. Steamtown National Historic Site, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. Oct. 2, 10, 15 and 22 with a 12:30 p.m. departure and 3 p.m. return. $24, $22 seniors, $17 children. Reservations: 570-340-5204.

Schemel Forum World Affairs Luncheon, a talk on “The Duel: Hamilton v. Burr: The Most Dramatic Moment in the Politics of the Early Republic” by Morey Myers of Myers, Brier and Kelly law firm. Rose Room, Brennan Hall, 320 Madison Ave., University of Scranton. Noon on Oct. 5. $20. Reservations: 570-941-6206.

Town Hall Meeting, with Nelson Lauver, award-winning author of “Most Unlikely to Succeed.” Held in conjunction with the 15th annual Northeastern U.S. Conference on disAbility. Edward Leahy Hall, University of Scranton. 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. 570-941-7819.

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience, a talk by the Long Island medium who delivers healing messages and gives people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5. $90, $70, $40. 570-826-1100.

Lunch with a Famous Author, with David Culp, author of “The Layered Garden,” speaking on achieving a succession of color in his personal garden. Sponsored by the Back Mountain Bloomers at the Irem Country Club, 397 Country Club Road, Dallas. 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6. $32. Reservations: 570-823-9048.

Lehigh Riverfest, with guided rafting trips, scenic biking trail, paintball target range, Guide Olympics, river paddles and camping along with live entertainment, crafters and food booths, outdoor gear vendors and more. Whitewater Challengers, 288 N. Stagecoach Road, Weatherly. Oct. 8 with morning paddle trips and festival hours 2 to 11 p.m. 800-443-8554.

Fall Foliage Train Excursion, a round trip from Scranton to East Stroudsburg for a Fall Foliage Festival and Firemen’s Picnic. Steamtown National Historic Site, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. Oct. 8 with an 9 a.m. departure and 5 p.m. return. $54, $49 seniors, $32 children. Reservations: 570-340-5204.

Outdoor Fall Festival, with a Chili Cook-Off, Scary Zombie River Run, Halloween Costume Contest, Holiday Shed-Decorating Contest, obstacle course, moon bounce, music, vendors, food booths and raffles. Main Street in downtown White Haven. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 8; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9. 570-582-9934.

Autumn Timber Festival, with lumberjack competitions, blacksmith and sawmill demos, chainsaw sculptures, the K9 Performance Team, live music, children’s activities, food and craft vendors. Shawnee Mountain Ski Area, 401 Hollow Road, East Stroudsburg. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9. $15, $12 children. 570-421-7231.

Fall Foliage Train Excursion, a round trip from Scranton to Tobyhanna to the highest railroad station on the DL&W mainline along with a walk to a working ice house. Steamtown National Historic Site, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. Oct. 9 with an 11 a.m. departure and 3 p.m. return. $34, $29 seniors, $22 children. Reservations: 570-340-5204.

Drive-In Cruise and Movie, a Wednesday-night car cruise followed by a movie. Circle Drive-In, 1911 Scranton/Carbondale Highway, Dickson City. Oct. 12 with cruise at 5 p.m. and movie ($5) at dusk. 570-489-5731.

NEPA Blogcon, the fifth annual gathering of bloggers of all experience levels as well as those interested in marketing, social media, creativity, leadership and branding. With 11 speakers including a keynote address by Indra Lahiri, founder of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Mehoopany. Penn State Worthington, 120 Ridgeview Drive, Dunmore. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15. $15 includes lunch. Info at nepablogcon.com or call 570-262-9644.

Fall Foliage Train Excursion, a round trip from Scranton to Delaware Water Gap for fall activities and a tour of the historic town. Steamtown National Historic Site, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. Oct. 16 with an 9 a.m. departure and 5 p.m. return. $54, $49 seniors, $32 children. Reservations: 570-340-5204.

All in Time, a screening of the comedy-drama film, shot entirely in northeastern Pennsylvania by Chris Fetchko who garnered a Best Director award at the Milan International Film Festival. With live music by The Badlees and Laura Shay. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Oct. 16. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.

Gifford Pinchot’s Conservation Legacy, a talk about America’s first trained forester and conservationist. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 105 Irem Road, Dallas. 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Free. Followed by a trip to the Pinchot mansion, Grey Towers National Historic Site, in Milford on Oct. 22. Meet 8:30 a.m. at the Park and Ride, Route 309 near Blackman Street, Wilkes-Barre. Registration: 570-474-5740.

Schemel Forum World Affairs Luncheon, a talk on “Crime Online: The Investigation and Prosecution of Cyber Criminals” by Judge Thomas Vanaskie, U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Collegiate Hall, University of Scranton. Noon on Oct. 18. $20. Reservations: 570-941-6206.

Franklin Street Sleuths. The mystery book club discusses “Method 15/33” by Shannon Kirk. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Free. 570-823-0156.

The History of Northeastern Pennsylvania, the annual gathering with the theme “Teaching Local History.” Included: talks by historians Morgan Pearce, William Kashatus, Mark J. Riccetti Jr. and Clark Switzer. Educational Conference Center, Luzerne County Community College, 1333 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke. 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Free. Luncheon buffet available for $10. Reservations: 570-740-0508.

Cash Bingo, sponsored by the Avoca/Dupont Little League. Queen of the Apostles Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. Oct. 22 with doors at 11 a.m. and games at 11:45 a.m. $20 includes three cards for 15 games each worth $100, with special games worth $150 and $250. Also: raffles and food sales. 570-540-0649.

Splatterday II! Halloween Film Series, a day of four frightening flicks along with a costume parade. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Oct. 22 with screenings of “Hotel Transylvania” (PG; 2012) at 3:30 p.m. $3; “The Birds” (R; 1963) at 6 p.m. $5; “Friday the 13th” (R; 1980) at 9 p.m. $5; and “Rocky Horror Picture Show (R; 1975) at midnight. $5. 570-826-1100.

A Night at the Races, virtual horse racing. St. Eulalia’s Hall, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Township. Oct. 22 with doors at 5:30 p.m. and races at 6 p.m. $10 includes buffet and non-alcoholic beverages. $10 per horse. Beer and wine available. 570-842-9754.

Fall Foliage Train Excursion, a round trip from Scranton to Cresco for a visit to the restored train station with live music, a historic auto show and light refreshments. Steamtown National Historic Site, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. Oct. 23 with an 11:30 a.m. departure and 4 p.m. return. $34, $29 seniors, $22 children. Reservations: 570-340-5204.

You Belong to Me: Sex, Race and Murder in the South, an independent film about a wealthy black woman in Florida who shoots and kills a state senator. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Followed by a discussion with the producer Jude Hagin. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Distinguished Author Ceremony, presentation of the Royden B. Davis Distinguished Author Award to Stephen Karam, a Scranton native son, critically accalimed in the New York theater world for his dark yet hopeful comedies. DeNaples Ballroom, 900 Mulberry St., University of Scranton. Oct. 29 with a reception at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the award presentation. $60; $25 students. 570-941-7816.

Car and Bike Cruise, sponsored by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29. Free. Info at nepraaca.org.

Love Thy Nature, an award-winning independent film about our relationship with the natural world and how that connection is the key to solving environmental and climate crises. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. Nov. 7. Followed by a discussion with the director Sylvie Rokab. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Franklin Street Sleuths. The mystery book club discusses “Don’t Turn Around” by Caroline Mitchell. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 570-823-0156.

Creating Oils with Herbs, a talk by naturalist and herb enthusiast Charlene Wildes. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 105 Irem Road, Dallas. 7 p.m. Nov. 21. Free. 570-479-0400.

Franklin Street Sleuths. The mystery book club discusses “Mistletoe Murder” by Leslie Meier. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Free. 570-823-0156.

Hilleman: A Perilous Quest to Save the World’s Children, an independent documentary about Dr. Maurice R. Hilleman who prevented pandemic flu, developed the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine and invented the first vaccine against human cancer. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. Feb. 6. Followed by a discussion with the director Donald Rayne Mitchell. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Real Boy, an independent film about a teenaged musician navigating the ups and downs of gender transition and substance abuse. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. March 8. Followed by a discussion with the director Shaleece Haas. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

States of Grace, an independent film about the transformation of Buddhist physician Grace Dammann and her family in the wake of a life-changing accident. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. April 3. Followed by a discussion with co-director Mark Lipman. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.