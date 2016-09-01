Stage Listings: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016
Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5, the country superstar’s musical about three female co-workers pushed to the boiling point by their sexist, egotistical bigot of a boss. Theatre at the Grove, 5177 Nuangola Road, Nuangola. Sept. 2 to 25 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. $20. 570-868-8212.
FUTURE
La Cage aux Folles, the Tony Award-winning musical about the comedic chaos that occurs when the son of a gay couple brings his fiancee’s uber-conservative parents home for a visit. Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Sept. 9 to 25 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. Dinner served 90 minutes before showtime. $18; $35 with dinner. Reservations: 570-283-2195.
Rock of Ages, the 1980s-inspired rock musical romance about a young couple chasing their dreams of making it big in Los Angeles. Little Theatre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Sept. 9 to 24 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. $30, $18. 570-823-1875.
The House of Blue Leaves, a farcical, dark comedy about a zookeeper who dreams of leaving his schizophrenic wife and heading for Hollywood with his girlfriend. Presented by Actors Circle at the Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Sept. 15 to 25 with performance 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12, $10 seniors, $8 students. Discounts on Sept. 15. 570-342-9707.
Broadway’s Next Hit Musical! An improvised musical comedy in which the audience suggests storylines and made-up song titles to be improvised into a full-blown musical. Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. $30, $15 children. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.
Body Awareness, a comedy with mature themes by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker about liberal academics Phyllis and Joyce who are housing a controversial photographer during the local university’s Body Awareness Week. Presented by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. Sept. 22 to Oct. 9 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. 570-784-8181 or bte.org.
The Birds, a new version of Aristophanes’ classic comedy. Royal Theater, McDade Center for the Literary and Performing Arts, University of Scranton. Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $10, $7 students and seniors. 570-941-4318.
Nufonia Must Fall, a magical, multi-disciplinary adaptation of DJ Kid Koala’s graphic novel, telling the story of a music-loving robot who falls in love with his human office mate. Mitrani Hall, Haas Center for the Arts, Bloomsburg University. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. $36, $18 children. Followed by an after-party with Kid Koala spinning tunes in the lobby. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.
Godspell, the Broadway show composed of musical parables from the Gospel According to St. Matthew chronicling the last days of Jesus. George P. Maffei II Theatre, Administration Building, 133 N. River St., King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. Sept. 29 to Oct. 8 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12; $7 seniors, $5 students. 570-208-5825.