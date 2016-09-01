Stage Listings: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016

Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5, the country superstar’s musical about three female co-workers pushed to the boiling point by their sexist, egotistical bigot of a boss. Theatre at the Grove, 5177 Nuangola Road, Nuangola. Sept. 2 to 25 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. $20. 570-868-8212.

FUTURE

La Cage aux Folles, the Tony Award-winning musical about the comedic chaos that occurs when the son of a gay couple brings his fiancee’s uber-conservative parents home for a visit. Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Sept. 9 to 25 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. Dinner served 90 minutes before showtime. $18; $35 with dinner. Reservations: 570-283-2195.

Rock of Ages, the 1980s-inspired rock musical romance about a young couple chasing their dreams of making it big in Los Angeles. Little Theatre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Sept. 9 to 24 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. $30, $18. 570-823-1875.

The House of Blue Leaves, a farcical, dark comedy about a zookeeper who dreams of leaving his schizophrenic wife and heading for Hollywood with his girlfriend. Presented by Actors Circle at the Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Sept. 15 to 25 with performance 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12, $10 seniors, $8 students. Discounts on Sept. 15. 570-342-9707.

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical! An improvised musical comedy in which the audience suggests storylines and made-up song titles to be improvised into a full-blown musical. Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. $30, $15 children. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Body Awareness, a comedy with mature themes by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker about liberal academics Phyllis and Joyce who are housing a controversial photographer during the local university’s Body Awareness Week. Presented by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. Sept. 22 to Oct. 9 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. 570-784-8181 or bte.org.

The Birds, a new version of Aristophanes’ classic comedy. Royal Theater, McDade Center for the Literary and Performing Arts, University of Scranton. Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $10, $7 students and seniors. 570-941-4318.

Nufonia Must Fall, a magical, multi-disciplinary adaptation of DJ Kid Koala’s graphic novel, telling the story of a music-loving robot who falls in love with his human office mate. Mitrani Hall, Haas Center for the Arts, Bloomsburg University. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. $36, $18 children. Followed by an after-party with Kid Koala spinning tunes in the lobby. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Godspell, the Broadway show composed of musical parables from the Gospel According to St. Matthew chronicling the last days of Jesus. George P. Maffei II Theatre, Administration Building, 133 N. River St., King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. Sept. 29 to Oct. 8 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12; $7 seniors, $5 students. 570-208-5825.

The Playboy of the Western World, J.M. Synge’s 1907 Irish comedy about an ordinary lad in County Mayo who becomes the village heartthrob — by confessing to murder. Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 100 W. South St., Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Sept. 29 to Oct. 1; 2 p.m. Oct. 2. $10, $5 students and seniors. 570-408-4540.

Toast! David Parmelee’s play composed entirely of online reviews of products including toasters, coffee makers, mousetraps and more. Gaslight Theatre, 200 East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 to 8; 2 p.m. Oct. 9. $15; $12 students and seniors. Info at gaslight-theatre.org.

To Kill a Mockingbird, a dramatization of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about a southern lawyer defending a black man against an undeserved rape charge. Black Box Theatre, Sette LaVerghetta Center, Marywood University, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8. 570-961-4517.

Heathers: The Musical, the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: The Heathers. Performed by the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts at the J.J. Ferrara Center, 212 W. Broad St., Hazleton. Oct. 14 to 23 with performances 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. Mature content. 570-454-5451.

Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Nile,’ deceit, theft and murder on a paddle steamer cruising the Nile River in 1940s Egypt. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. $32, $16 children. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Bonnie and Clyde, the story of the famed Depression-era bank robbers set to music by “Jekyll and Hyde” composer Frank Weildhorn. Theatre at the Grove, 5177 Nuangola Road, Nuangola. Oct. 14 to 30 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. $20. 570-868-8212.

People’s Republic of China Shanghai Acrobats, performing their new show “Shanghai Nights,” a cirque-type production about a sleeping boy who enters a dream world of fantasy and fairies. Mitrani Hall, Haas Center for the Arts, Bloomsburg University. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. $25, $12 children. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Once, the Tony Award-winning musical about a young Irish songwriter who is encouraged in his career by a girl he meets who is also a songwriter and pianist. Presented by Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 8 p.m. Oct. 21; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 22; 1 p.m. Oct. 23. 570-342-7784.

Whose Wives Are They Anyway? A bedroom farce about two well-meaning businessmen on a golf outing who run into their new CEO who wants to meet their wives. The golfers produce two impersonators but things get sticky when the actual wives arrive on the scene. George P. Maffei II Theatre, Administration Building, 133 N. River St., King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. Nov. 10 to 19 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12; $7 seniors, $5 students. 570-208-5825.

Arsenic and Old Lace, the mystery-comedy about two elderly sisters who are devoted to charity and family — but have a habit of befriending lonely men and poisoning them with arsenic-laced elderberry wine. Theatre at the Grove, 5177 Nuangola Road, Nuangola. Nov. 11 to 20 with performances 7 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 1 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. $20. 570-868-8212.

Elf: The Musical, the hilarious tale of a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Mitrani Hall, Haas Center for the Arts, Bloomsburg University. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. $38, $19 children. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Little Shop of Horrors, the sci-fi smash musical about meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn who stumbles across a new breed of plant — that lives on blood! Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 100 W. South St., Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. Nov. 11 to 20 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $10, $5 students and seniors. 570-408-4540.

Leveling Up, Deborah Zoe Laufer’s poignant coming-of-age story that draws connections between the virtual lives of three video-game playing twenty-somethings and the real world they encounter when one of them applies for a government job. Royal Theater, McDade Center for the Literary and Performing Arts, University of Scranton. Nov. 11 to 20 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $10, $7 students and seniors. 570-941-4318.

Rent, the rock musical about a group of impoverished artists struggling to survive in New York’s East Village. Presented by Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 8 p.m. Nov. 18; 2 and 8 p.m. Nov. 19; 1 p.m. Nov. 20. 570-342-7784.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some), a high-speed, hysterical attempt to tell all your favorite Christmas stories in under 90 minutes by three under-prepared actors. Presented by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. Nov. 25 to Dec. 23 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. 570-784-8181 or bte.org.

A Christmas Carol, performed by touring company the Nebraska Theatre Caravan who weave traditional Christmas carols throughout the narrative. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Dec. 14. $29.50, $25.50, $19.50. 570-826-1100.

Mama Mia! The ultimate feel-good show and Broadway smash hit combining hits by Swedish group ABBA with a tale of love and friendship. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Jan. 8. $69.50, $59.50, $49.50. 570-826-1100.

Jersey Boys, the story of the four guys from New Jersey who formed the iconic group The Four Seasons. Presented by Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 to 19; 8 p.m. Jan. 20; 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 21; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22. 570-342-7784.

Gunpowder Joe: Joseph Priestley, Pennsylvania and the American Experiment, a world premiere about the innovative scientist, religious dissenter and local legend with live music and exciting scientific demonstrations. Presented by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. Jan. 19 to Feb. 5 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. 570-784-8181 or bte.org.

The Pallbearers, a darkly comic take on social growth and decay from playwright B. Garret Rogan. Gaslight Theatre, 200 East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre Township. Jan. 19 to 29. $15; $12 seniors and students. Info at gaslight-theatre.org.

Elvis Lives, a multimedia journey through the life of Elvis Presley with finalists from the worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1. $49.50, $39.50, $29.50. 570-826-1100.

I Go On Singing: Paul Robeson’s Life in His Own Words and Song, a Black History Month program performed by baritone Anthony Brown. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Feb. 11. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.

The Tempest, Shakespeare’s final play, a fantasy about the magical Prospero who is exiled on an island with his young daughter when a shipwreck occurs spewing the traitorous king and his sordid entourage onto the island. George P. Maffei II Theatre, Administration Building, 133 N. River St., King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18; 2 p.m. Feb. 19. $12; $7 seniors, $5 students. 570-208-5825.

Cirque Zuma Zuma, an African-style Cirque du Soleil. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.

The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Neil Simon’s classic comedy about a modern man in the hip sixties looking for something new and different. Performed by Philadelphia’s Walnut Street Theater. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17. $28, $28, $18. 570-826-1100.

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, an updated version of the playful musical about the Peanuts comic-strip characters of Charles Schulz. Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 100 W. South St., Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. Feb. 17 to 26 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $10, $5 students and seniors. 570-408-4540.

The Peking Acrobats, the premier Chinese company performing daring maneuvers, trickcycling, precision tumbling, juggling and balancing. Presented by the Greater Hazleton Concert Series at Hazleton Area High School, 1601 W. 23rd St. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. 570-788-4864.

Annie, a brand-new incarnation of the iconic original about the optimistic orphan. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. $65, $55, $45. 570-826-1100.

Miss Julie, August Strindberg’s provocative work about a nobleman’s valet and his pampered daughter which illustrates the overturning of one social order in favor of another. Royal Theater, McDade Center for the Literary and Performing Arts, University of Scranton. Feb. 24 to March 5 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. 570-941-4318.

STOMP, the explosive, inventive percussion group that uses a variety of everyday objects as instruments. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. March 15. $55, $45, $35. 570-826-1100.

The Foreigner, a comedy about a Brit newly arrived in Georgia who gets tangled up in a silly endeavor to save an inn from some dangerous locals. Presented by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. March 16 to April 9 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. 570-784-8181 or bte.org.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the musical adventures of the fairy tale woman-turned-princess. Presented by Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 8 p.m. March 17; 2 and 8 p.m. March 18; 1 p.m. March 19. 570-342-7784.

42nd Street, the quintessential backstage musical comedy classic. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. March 29. $65, $55, $45. 570-826-1100.

Doubt: A Parable, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play about Sister Aloysius who has suspicions involving a young, progressive priest at her school. George P. Maffei II Theatre, Administration Building, 133 N. River St., King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. March 30 to April 8 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12; $7 seniors, $5 students. 570-208-5825.

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, a unique hybrid of vaudeville, circus, burlesque and side shows. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. April 1. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.

We Shot JFK, a multimedia presentation on the events of Nov. 22, 1963. Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 100 W. South St., Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. April 6 to 8; 2 p.m. April 9. $10, $5 students and seniors. 570-408-4540.

Jessica Lang Dance, performing her new work “Thousand Yard Stare,” a piece designed to honor wounded veterans and those affected by war, set to music by Beethoven. Mitrani Hall, Haas Center for the Arts, Bloomsburg University. 7:30 p.m. April 14. $30, $15 children. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Artrageous, a creative celebration of art, music and bubblewrap with dancers, music and images from Lennon to Elvis to Hendrix. Presented by the Greater Hazleton Concert Series at Hazleton Area High School, 1601 W. 23rd St. 7:30 p.m. April 19. 570-788-4864.

Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric, Anne Washburn’s dark comedy about a group of survivors of a global catastrophe who constantly recall an episode of “The Simpsons.” Royal Theater, McDade Center for the Literary and Performing Arts, University of Scranton. April 21 to 30 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. 570-941-4318.

The Illusionists — Live from Broadway, stunning acts of grand illusion, levitation, mind reading, disappearance, a water torture escape and more. Presented by Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. April 22. 570-342-7784.

The Nether, a sci-fi thriller about a virtual wonderland that provides total sensory immersion and the young detective who discovers a disturbing brand of entertainment connected to it. Presented by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. April 27 to May 21 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. 570-784-8181 or bte.org.

Feet Don’t Fail Me Now! Rhythmic Circus, the homegrown hoofers from Minneapolis with their trunk full of tap shoes, funky costumes and a big brass band. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. April 30. $35, 25. 570-826-1100.

Pippin, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about the young prince searching for meaning in his life during the Middle Ages. Presented by Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 8 p.m. May 5; 2 and 8 p.m. May 6; 1 p.m. May 7. 570-342-7784.

Next Fall, a witty and provocative look at faith, commitment and unconditional love by Geoffrey Nauffts. Gaslight Theatre, 200 East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre Township. May 18 to 27. $15; $12 seniors and students. Info at gaslight-theatre.org.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Auditions for the Actors Circle November production of “Simpatico” by Sam Shepard. Needed: men age 40-60; women 20 to 40. Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. 7 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7. Information at [email protected]

Auditions for the Little Theatre’s October production of “The Rocky Horror Show.” Age 18 and older; all roles open. Executive Lounge, Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Township. 8 p.m. Sept. 11; 7 p.m. Sept. 14. 570-472-7218.

Theater Bus Trip, to New York City for a matinee of the musical “An American in Paris.” Sponsored by the Women’s Society of Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Plains on Sept. 14 with an 8 a.m. departure from the Bank Street parking lot in Plains and 7 p.m. departure from New York. $130 includes transportation and orchestra seating. Reservations: 570-822-3815.

Theater Bus Trip to the American Music Theater in Lancaster for a performance of the “Fall Doo Wop Cavalcade Show.” Sponsored by the United Methodist Church of Pittston on Sept. 17 with a 9:45 a.m. departure from the Pittston Plaza. $108 includes transportation, show ticket, tips and dinner at Shady Maple Smorgasbord. Reservations: 570-603-1915.

Theater Bus Trip to the Hunterdon Hills Playhouse in Hampton, New Jersey, to see the comedy “Squabbles.” Sponsored by the Irem Women’s Auxiliary on Sept. 27. $85 includes show, lunch and transportation. Reservations: 570-822-4976.