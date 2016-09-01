Concert Listings: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016
Cornstock Festival, the annual three-day celebration of roots and acoustic music with Professor Louie and the Crowmatrix, Roy Williams & the Human Hands, Brummy Brothers, Bobtown, Poor Man’s Gambit, Vintage Drive, Launch PAD, Hickory Project, George Wesley, Coal Town Rounders, Bug Tussle, JP Williams Blues Band, Sassafras, Dishonest Fiddlers, Couple Days, Texas Rose and Take 2. Lazybrook Park, Routes 6 and 92, Tunkhannock. Sept. 2 to 4. Info at cornstockfestival.com.
Chris Stapleton, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and country music’s breakout star of the year with guests Brothers Osborne. Allentown Fair, 302 N. 17th St. 7 p.m. Sept. 2. $65, $45. 610-433-7541 or allentownfairpa.org.
Claire Lynch Band, the award-winning bluegrass quartet. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 2. $23. 570-325-0249.
Meghan Trainor, The Grammy Award-winning “Best New Artist” pop star. Allentown Fair, 302 N. 17th St. 7 p.m. Sept. 3. $59, $39. 610-433-7541 or allentownfairpa.org.
Bret Michaels, the multi-platinum singer from the glam band Poison. Mount Airy Casino Resort, 312 Woodland Road, Mount Pocono. 8 p.m. Sept. 3. $75 (includes Get Wet Afterparty), $55. 877-682-4791.
Splintered Sunlight, a Grateful Dead tribute show. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 3. $18. 570-325-0249.
Jeff Dunham, the popular comedian and ventriloquist who performs with a cast of zany puppet characters including Achmed the Dead Terrorist and Jose Jalapeno. Allentown Fair, 302 N. 17th St. 8 p.m. Sept. 4. $53, $33. 610-433-7541 or allentownfairpa.org.
3 Doors Down, the Mississippi rock band on its “Us and the Night” tour with special guests Pop Evil and Red Sun Rising. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7. $89.50 (limited pit seating), $79.50, $59.50, $49.50. 570-826-1100.
Party on the Patio, with drink specials, food trucks and music by Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band Funky Monks. Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 7:30 to 11 p.m. Sept. 8. 888-946-4672.
FUTURE
Celebration of the Arts, the Delaware Water Gap’s 39th annual jazz-and-arts weekend with exhibits, artisans, strolling musicians, children’s area and food court. Opens Sept. 9 with a musically themed art show at the Dutot Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. followed by dance, theater and classical music at the Presbyterian Church of the Mountain from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Continues Sept. 10 and 11 with outdoor concerts noon to 9 p.m. along with a Jazz Mass at 10 a.m. Performers include the Celebration Sax Quartet, Expansions: The David Liebman Group, Bill Mays, Brian Lynch Quartet, Co-op Bop, Bill Goodwin Trio, the COTA Festival Orchestra, Steve Gilmore/Steve Brown Quintet, Hal Galper’s Youngbloods Quartet, COTA Cats, Bill Charlap, Jon Gordon Trio, Bob Dorough and Friends of Phil Woods and the Sheilamark Band. Schedule at cotajazz.org.
Jimmy and the Parrots, a Jimmy Buffet tribute show, sponsored by the Back Mountain Chamber. Irem Country Club Pavilion, 397 Country Club Road, Dallas. Sept. 9 with appetizers and drinks at 6:30 p.m. and music at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at backmountainchamber.org.
Cory Branan, the singer-songwriter and storyteller. A “Live from the Chandelier Lobby” concert at the F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Sept. 9. $15 advance; $20 day of show. 570-826-1100.
Altan, the acclaimed traditional Irish quintet. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 9. $27. 570-325-0249.
Bruce Hornsby, the pianist and his team of crack musicians. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 9. 866-605-7325.
In Concert with the Eddie Barbash Quartet. Houlihan-McLean Center, Jefferson Avenue and Linden Street, University of Scranton. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Free. 570-941-7624.
The Fab Faux, one of the top Beatles tribute bands performing hits from “The Cavern to the Rooftop Show.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Sept. 10. $99 (VIP Meet and Greet), $59, $49, $39. 570-826-1100.
