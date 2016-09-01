Concert Listings: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016

Cornstock Festival, the annual three-day celebration of roots and acoustic music with Professor Louie and the Crowmatrix, Roy Williams & the Human Hands, Brummy Brothers, Bobtown, Poor Man’s Gambit, Vintage Drive, Launch PAD, Hickory Project, George Wesley, Coal Town Rounders, Bug Tussle, JP Williams Blues Band, Sassafras, Dishonest Fiddlers, Couple Days, Texas Rose and Take 2. Lazybrook Park, Routes 6 and 92, Tunkhannock. Sept. 2 to 4. Info at cornstockfestival.com.

Chris Stapleton, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and country music’s breakout star of the year with guests Brothers Osborne. Allentown Fair, 302 N. 17th St. 7 p.m. Sept. 2. $65, $45. 610-433-7541 or allentownfairpa.org.

Claire Lynch Band, the award-winning bluegrass quartet. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 2. $23. 570-325-0249.

Meghan Trainor, The Grammy Award-winning “Best New Artist” pop star. Allentown Fair, 302 N. 17th St. 7 p.m. Sept. 3. $59, $39. 610-433-7541 or allentownfairpa.org.

Bret Michaels, the multi-platinum singer from the glam band Poison. Mount Airy Casino Resort, 312 Woodland Road, Mount Pocono. 8 p.m. Sept. 3. $75 (includes Get Wet Afterparty), $55. 877-682-4791.

Splintered Sunlight, a Grateful Dead tribute show. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 3. $18. 570-325-0249.

Jeff Dunham, the popular comedian and ventriloquist who performs with a cast of zany puppet characters including Achmed the Dead Terrorist and Jose Jalapeno. Allentown Fair, 302 N. 17th St. 8 p.m. Sept. 4. $53, $33. 610-433-7541 or allentownfairpa.org.

3 Doors Down, the Mississippi rock band on its “Us and the Night” tour with special guests Pop Evil and Red Sun Rising. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7. $89.50 (limited pit seating), $79.50, $59.50, $49.50. 570-826-1100.

Party on the Patio, with drink specials, food trucks and music by Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band Funky Monks. Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 7:30 to 11 p.m. Sept. 8. 888-946-4672.

FUTURE

Celebration of the Arts, the Delaware Water Gap’s 39th annual jazz-and-arts weekend with exhibits, artisans, strolling musicians, children’s area and food court. Opens Sept. 9 with a musically themed art show at the Dutot Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. followed by dance, theater and classical music at the Presbyterian Church of the Mountain from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Continues Sept. 10 and 11 with outdoor concerts noon to 9 p.m. along with a Jazz Mass at 10 a.m. Performers include the Celebration Sax Quartet, Expansions: The David Liebman Group, Bill Mays, Brian Lynch Quartet, Co-op Bop, Bill Goodwin Trio, the COTA Festival Orchestra, Steve Gilmore/Steve Brown Quintet, Hal Galper’s Youngbloods Quartet, COTA Cats, Bill Charlap, Jon Gordon Trio, Bob Dorough and Friends of Phil Woods and the Sheilamark Band. Schedule at cotajazz.org.

Jimmy and the Parrots, a Jimmy Buffet tribute show, sponsored by the Back Mountain Chamber. Irem Country Club Pavilion, 397 Country Club Road, Dallas. Sept. 9 with appetizers and drinks at 6:30 p.m. and music at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at backmountainchamber.org.

Cory Branan, the singer-songwriter and storyteller. A “Live from the Chandelier Lobby” concert at the F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Sept. 9. $15 advance; $20 day of show. 570-826-1100.

Altan, the acclaimed traditional Irish quintet. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 9. $27. 570-325-0249.

Bruce Hornsby, the pianist and his team of crack musicians. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 9. 866-605-7325.

In Concert with the Eddie Barbash Quartet. Houlihan-McLean Center, Jefferson Avenue and Linden Street, University of Scranton. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Free. 570-941-7624.

The Fab Faux, one of the top Beatles tribute bands performing hits from “The Cavern to the Rooftop Show.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Sept. 10. $99 (VIP Meet and Greet), $59, $49, $39. 570-826-1100.

Dwight Yoakam, the mutiple Grammy Award winning country singer. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 10. $55, $48. 866-605-7325.

The Stranger: Billy Joel Tribute, the six-piece band fronted by pianist Mike Santoro. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 10. $25. 570-325-0249.

Accordion Concert, with four-time world champion accordionist Petar Maric from Serbia. 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at the First Presbyterian Church, 97 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre; 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at St. Tanislaus Polish National Catholic Elementary School, 530 E. Elm St., Scranton; and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at St. George Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor. Free and open to the public. 570-301-9253.

Gathering of Singer-Songwriters, the 15th annual concertwith Lorne Clark, Tom Flannery, Josh Pratt and Eddie Appnel. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Free but donations accepted. 570-996-1500.

The Intimate Beethoven, a chamber concert of Beethoven’s Piano Trio (“The Archduke Trio”) and a cello sonata with performers concertmaster Erica Kiesewetter, cellist Jeremy Lamb and pianist Spencer Myer of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic. Sordoni Theater, WVIA Studios, 100 WVIA Way, Pittston. 7 p.m. Sept. 15. 570-270-4444.

Pennsylvania Blues Festival, with two stages of music, master class sessions, an arrival party at the Galleria Rock Bar, Sunday Brunch Buffet and a Sunday After-Fest Party. Performers include Slam Allen, Zac Harmon, Anthony Geraci & the Boston Blues Allstars, Kenny Neal, Buckwheat Zydeco, Guy Davis, Blackburn with special guest Harrison Kennedy, the Campbell Brothers, Andy T. Nick Nixon Band, Toronzo Cannon, the Delmark Records Revue, Ronnie Earl and more. Split Rock Resort, 100 Moseywood Road, Lake Harmony. Sept. 16 to 18 with gates at noon and music at 1 p.m. $40 per day; $70 weekend. 800-255-7625 or pabluesfestival.com.

Adam Ferrara: Live from the Chandelier Lobby, the stand-up comedian and host of the hit TV show “Top Gear.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 16. $20.50 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.

Coco Montoya, the guitarist/singer known as “the hottest southpaw in the blues.” Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 16. $25. 570-325-0249.

Inspiration: An All-Beethoven Program, performed by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic with guest artist pianist Shai Wosner. Included: Overture to “The Creatures of Prometheus,” Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor and the “Eroica” Symphony No. 3. 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton; 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts, 260 N. Sprague Ave., Wyoming Seminary, Kingston. 570-270-4444.

Gary Owen, the actor and standup comedian, named “Funniest Serviceman in America.” Mount Airy Casino Resort, 312 Woodland Road, Mount Pocono. 8 p.m. Sept. 17. $40, $30. 877-682-4791.

Outlaw Music Festival, with Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Lee Ann Womack and Brothers Osborne. Pavilion at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton. 1 p.m. Sept. 18. Tickets at livenation.com.

Simply Grand Concert, with Duo Mantagnard comprised of saxophonist Joseph Murphy and guitarist Matthew Slotkin. Pieces include “Mountain Songs” by Robert Beaser, a suite based on Appalachian folk tunes. Sordoni High-Definition Theater, WVIA Public Media Studios, 100 WVIA Way, off Old Boston Road, Pittston. 3 p.m. Sept. 18. Free but reservations required. 570-655-2808.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, swing music of the 1940s and ’50s, Dixieland, big band, jump and blues. Presented by the Greater Hazleton Concert Series at Hazleton Area High School, 1601 W. 23rd St. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. 570-788-4864.

DeadPhish Orchestra, the Colorado outfit paying tribute to the music of The Grateful Dead and Phish. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Sept. 22. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.

George Thorogood & the Destroyers, a “bad to the bone” performance by the rock band at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 8 p.m. Sept. 23. 800-745-3000.

The Toasters, New York City’s ska legends in a “Live from the Chandelier Lobby” concert. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Sept. 23. $15 advance; $20 day of show. 570-826-1100.

Wishbone Ash, the influential veteran rock band. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 23. $27. 570-325-0249.

In Concert with the Joseph Boga Octet. Houlihan-McLean Center, Jefferson Avenue and Linden Street, University of Scranton. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Free. 570-941-7624.

Elton John, the superstar singer-songwriter and his band performing iconic hits and classic album tracks from his five-decade career, as well as selected tracks from his latest album “Wonderful Crazy Night.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 8 p.m. Sept. 24. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

God Save the Queen, a tribute band to prog-rockers Queen, from its beginnings in 1973 to its latest album “Made in Heaven,” released after Freddie Mercury’s death. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Sept. 24. $76, $48, $38, $28. 570-826-1100.

Styx, the pop-rock sextet performing its chart hits from the past decades. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Sept. 24. $68, $58, $48. 570-420-2808.

Les Dudek, the guitarist-singer who performed on hits by the Allman Brothers Band, Stevie Nicks, Steve Miller, Cher, Boz Scaggs and more. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 24. $25. 570-325-0249.

Acoustic Eidolon, the Colorado duo of Joe Scott on double-neck guitjo and Hannah Alkire on cello. RiverFolk Concerts, The Cooperage, 1030 Main St., Honesdale. 5 p.m. Sept. 25. $20 advance; $25 at the door. 845-252-6783.

William Doney, the Allentown Christian-music artist. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 316 S. Mountian Blvd., Mountain Top. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Free. 570-899-2264.

Brian Regan, the stand-up comedian whose observational humor is free from profanity. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Sept. 25. $39.50. 570-826-1100.

Jump, Jazz and Jive, with the Von Storch Quartet, the Alan Gaumer Quartet, the Jazz-Art Quartet, Nancy and Spencer Duo and the Upper Valley Winds Big Band. Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 25. $20. 570-346-7369, ext. 121.

For King and Country, the Christian pop duo with guests Jordan Feliz and Lauren Daigle. Bloomsburg Fair, 906 W. Main St. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25. $36, $28. 570-784-4949 or bloomsburgfair.com.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, the veteran hitmakers whose career was dramatized in the Broadway hit “Jersey Boys.” Bloomsburg Fair, 906 W. Main St. 7 p.m. Sept. 26. $46, $51. 570-784-4949 or bloomsburgfair.com.

Jake Owens, the country singer with guests Old Dominion. Bloomsburg Fair, 906 W. Main St. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $41, $36. 570-784-4949 or bloomsburgfair.com.

Lee Brice, the country singer-songwriter. Bloomsburg Fair, 906 W. Main St. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. $41, $36. 570-784-4949 or bloomsburgfair.com.

The Band Perry, the country group of siblings Kimberly, Neil and Reid Perry. Bloomsburg Fair, 906 W. Main St. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30. $51, $46. 570-784-4949 or bloomsburgfair.com.

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, the California psychedelic rock band. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Sept. 29. $25 advance, $28 day of show. 570-420-2808.

Trace Adkins, the country music hitmaker. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 29. $55, $45. 866-605-7325.

Hispanic Heritage Month Performance by Spanish guitarist Maestro Francesc de Paula Soler. Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall, 320 Madison Ave., University of Scranton. 7 p.m. Sept. 30. Free. 570-941-6160.

The Song of Pipa Lute with the Xinxin Nanguan Ensemble of Taipei, Taiwan. Included: an interactive workshop and exhibit of Nanguan musical instruments. McIlhenny Ballroom, DeNaples Center, 900 Mulberry St., University of Scranton. 7 p.m. Sept. 30. Free. 570-941-7643.

Buddy Guy, the Grammy-winning 79-year-old blues legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Sept. 30. $99, $65, $55, $45. 570-826-1100.

Jim Breuer, the comedian, named one of Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time.” Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. September 30. $27, $22. 866-605-7325.

Barbershop on Broadway, the 38th annual show by the Northeasters Honesdale Barbershop Chorus along with performances by five chapter quartets including the professional championship quartet Razzmatazz. Honesdale High School, 474 Grove St. 7 p.m. Oct. 1. $10; $5 students. 570-685-1554.

Blues on the Mountain, with the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Quinn Sullivan and Alexis P. Suter & the Ministers of Sound. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. $24 advance, $29 day of show. 866-605-7325.

In Recital, with pianist Jeremy Jordan. Houlihan-McLean Center, Jefferson Avenue and Mulberry Street, University of Scranton. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Free. 570-941-7624.

The Hillbilly Gypsies, old-time bluegrass and original mountain music by the high-energy group. Ritz Theater, 512 Keystone St., Hawley. Held in conjunction with the Hawley Harvest Hoedown Festival. 8 p.m. Oct. 1. $22, $16. 570-588-8077.

Paul Zerdin, the British comedian and ventriloquist. Bloomsburg Fair, 906 W. Main St. 8 p.m. Oct. 1. $43, $38. 570-784-4949 or bloomsburgfair.com.

Tribute to John Denver, by sound-alike singer Ted Vigil. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Oct. 1. $26. 570-325-0249.

Ace Frehley, the KISS guitarist on a solo tour with guest artists Simo. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Oct. 5. $60, $39, $29. 570-420-2808.

Rodney Carrington, the comedian, actor and country-music artist on his “Here Comes the Truth” tour. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Oct. 6. $69.50, $49.50, $39.50, $29.50. 570-826-1100.

Dream Theater, the progressive metal band. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Oct. 7. $54.75, $44.75, $34.75. 570-826-1100.

Tracy Morgan: Picking Up the Pieces, the comedian and actor (“Saturday Night Live,” “30 Rock”). Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 8 p.m. Oct. 7. $60, $45. 570-831-2100.

Adam Ezra Group, the Boston rockers. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Oct. 7. $18. 570-325-0249.

America, the folk and pop rockers. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Oct. 7. $69.75, $54.75, $44.75. 570-420-2808.

The Stylistics, the best-selling soul group and harmony quartet. Mount Airy Casino Resort, 312 Woodland Ave., Mount Pocono. 7 p.m. Oct. 8. $55, $40. 877-682-4791.

Wicked Divas, an evening of diva showstoppers from the world of Broadway, opera and pop with the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic and guests Julia Murney and Emily Rozek from the Broadway production of “Wicked.” Keystone Grand Ballroom, Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 8 p.m. Oct. 8. 570-270-4444.

Dope, the nu-metal band on its reunion tour. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Oct. 8. $15 advance; $20 day of show. 570-420-2808.

Hollywood Nights, a tribute to the energetic rock of Bob Seger. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Oct. 8. $28. 570-325-0249.

Free Speech! (While Supplies Last), an evening of political satire with the Second City comedy troupe. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. $29.50. 570-826-1100.

Boz Scaggs, the singer-songwriter whose trademark sound combines rock, jazz, R&B and blues. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $75 (Gold Circle), $59.50, $39.50. 570-826-1100.

The Whigs, straight-ahead rock by the Georgia garage band. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Oct. 13. $20. 570-325-0249.

John Mellencamp, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer on his “Plain Spoken Tour.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. 570-826-1100.

Skillet, the heavy-metal Christian band. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Oct. 14. $25 advance; $28 day of show. 570-420-2808.

Dala, the singing duo, winners of the 2010 Canadian Folk Music Award for Vocal Group of the Year. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Oct. 14. $23. 570-325-0249.

The Four Tops, the Detroit Motown group performing soul, disco, doo-wop, jazz and show tunes. Mount Airy Casino Resort, 312 Woodland Ave., Mount Pocono. 8 p.m. Oct. 15. $80, $65. 877-682-4791.

Eaglemania, a tribute to the folk-rock harmonies of The Eagles. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Oct. 15. $26. 570-325-0249.

In Recital with organist David Ball. Houlihan-McLean Center, Jefferson Avenue and Mulberry Street, University of Scranton. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Free. 570-941-7624.

Gary Allan, the country singer whose rebellious lyrics and racous live performances are a force on the country-music scene. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Oct. 16. $55, $50. 866-605-7325.

Siberian Virtuosi, the State Enxemble from Yakutia, Russia, of 12 virtuoso violinists accompanied by piano. Presented by the Greater Hazleton Concert Series at Hazleton Area High School, 1601 W. 23rd St. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. 570-788-4864.

Foreigner, the 1980s arena-rock band (“Feels Like the First Time,” “Hot Blooded”) on an acoustic tour “The Hits: Unplugged.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Oct. 21. $76.50, $59.50, $46.50. 570-826-1100.

The Ten Band, a tribute band playing the music of Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Oct. 21. $20. 570-325-0249.

Montgomery Gentry, the country and folk singer. Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 8 p.m. Oct. 22. $119, $99, $59, $39, $29. 800-745-3000.

Arlo Guthrie, the folk-pop singer on his “Running Down the Road Tour.” Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Oct. 22. $59, $49, $39. 570-420-2808.

Slambovian Pre-Halloween Night of Mischief Show, whimsical, catchy folk rock termed “punk-classical-hillbilly-Floyd” by the band. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Oct. 22. $26. 570-325-0249.

Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, a Halloween Show by the group that re-creates the sounds of early musical theater, silent cinema and vintage dance. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23. $25. 570-325-0249.

Jamey Johnson, the country singer-songwriter and multi-winner for Song of the Year by the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Oct. 23. $43, $37. 866-605-7325.

Alan Doyle and the Beautiful Gypsies, the lead singer of Newfoundland’s Great Big Sea on a solo tour in support of his latest album “So Let’s Go.” A ‘Live from the Chandelier Lobby’ concert at the F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.

Reckless Kelly, the alternative country outfit in a “Live from the Chandelier Lobby” concert at the F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Oct. 27. $25 advance; $30 day of show. 570-826-1100.

Patti LaBelle, the two-time Grammy Award-winning songstress, actress, author and entrepreneur. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Oct. 28. $99.50, $84.50, $59.50. 570-826-1100.

The Kentucky Headhunters, the country and southern rock band with the Artimus Pyle Band performing a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Oct. 28. $25 advance; $30 day of show. 866-605-7325.

Reverend Jefferson, a tribute to San Francisco’s legendary band Jefferson Airplane. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Oct. 28. $18. 570-325-0249.

Split Rock Music Fest, two stages of blues, rock, roots, country and folk bands. Included: Devon Allman, Spuyten Duyvil, Still Hand String Band, Craig Thatcher & Friends, Girls, Guns & Glory, CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Burning Bridget Cleary, Coal Town Rounders, Alexis P. Suter & the Ministers of Sound, the Badlees, Mason Porter, Royal Southern Brotherhood and more. Split Rock Resort, 428 Moseywood Road, Lake Harmony. Oct. 29 and 30. $30. 570-722-9111.

Cabinet, the Appalachia-rooted bluegrass band. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Oct. 29. 570-420-2808.

Steve Miller Band, the Rock and Rock Hall of Famer performing hits from his five-decade career. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Oct. 30. $125, $99, $79. 570-826-1100.

Cheap Trick, the witty pop-rockers performing in support of their 17th release “Bang Zoom Crazy Hello.” Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Nov. 3. $40 advance; $45 day of show. 866-605-7325.

Blue Oyster Cult, the veteran hard-rock band performing its classic hits. With guests the Apocalypse Blues Revue. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Nov. 4. $34, $29. 866-605-7325.

In Concert with the University of Scranton Jazz Band with guest drummer Marion Felder. Houlihan-McLean Center, Jefferson Avenue and Mulberry Street, University of Scranton. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Free. 570-941-7624.

Stand Bac and The Idol Kings, tribute shows to pop-rock bands Fleetwood Mac and Journey. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Nov. 5. $33. 570-826-1100.

The Fray, the Denver-based rockers with guests American Authors. Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 8 p.m. Nov. 5. 570-831-2100 or 800-745-3000.

The Last Waltz, a celebration of the music of The Band, catered by the 14-Acre Farm. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m.Nov. 5. $30. 570-325-0249.

Brian Culbertson, the jazz/R&B/funk musician. Mount Airy Casino Resort, 312 Woodland Ave., Mount Pocono. 8 p.m. Nov. 5. $50, $40. 877-682-4791.

Kashmir, a Led Zeppelin tribute show. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Nov. 5. $27, $22. 570-420-2808.

Henry Rollins, the TV host, actor, author and columnist in a “Live from the Chandelier Lobby” appearance, mixing timely commentary on the current state of politics with anecdotes on his latest experiences and extensive world travels. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Nov. 6. $30 advance; $35 day of show. 570-826-1100.

Seldom Heard Voices, a chamber concert with clarinetist Pascal Archer, violist David Creswell and oboist Alexandra Knoll of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic. Included: Randall Thompson’s “Trio for Oboe, Clarinet and Viola.” Sordoni Theater, WVIA Studios, 100 WVIA Way, Pittston. 7 p.m. Nov. 10. 570-270-4444.

In Concert with the University of Scranton String Orchestra. Houlihan-McLean Center, Jefferson Avenue and Mulberry Street, University of Scranton. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Free. 570-941-7624.

Shenandoah and Pure Prairie League, an evening of country and country-rock by the two veteran bands. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Nov. 11. $25, $20. 866-605-7325.

Albert Cummings Band, the consummate blues gunslinger and dynamic singer. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Nov. 11. $23. 570-325-0249.

Heroes: Music of Russian Composers, performed by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic with guest violinist Arnaud Sussmann. Included: Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10. 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at the F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 570-270-4444.

70’s Flashback, the Hazleton-based retro group. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Nov. 12. $20. 570-325-0249.

U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers Chorus, the 29-member complement of the U.S. Army Field Band. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Nov. 15. Free. 570-826-1100.

Annie Moses Band, a classical crossover ensemble of six sibling and their six relatives performing ecelctic vocals and virtuosic string arrangements. Presented by the Greater Hazleton Concert Series at Hazleton Area High School, 1601 W. 23rd St. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. 570-788-4864.

The Infamous Stringdusters, progressive bluegrass on dobro, guitar, fiddle, double bass and banjo. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Nov. 17. $25. 570-325-0249.

Dopapod and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, the Boston-born jammers pair up with the high-energy psychedelic funk band. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Nov. 17. $18 advance; $20 day of show. 570-420-2808.

Jake Shimabukuro, the modern-rock ukelele player. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. $39.50, $29.50. 570-826-1100.

Colt Ford, country music’s new “bad boy” fusing good-old-boy country with hip-hop rhythms. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Nov. 18. 570-420-2808.

Vanilla Fudge, the sixties psychedelic rock group who reunited in 1984. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Nov. 18. $24 advance, $29 day of show. 866-605-7325.

In Concert with the University of Scranton Symphonic Band. Houlihan-McLean Center, Jefferson Avenue and Mulberry Street, University of Scranton. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Free. 570-941-7624.

The Guess Who, the musical luminaries performing hits from their four-decade career. Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 8 p.m. Nov. 19. 800-745-3000.

The Sixties Show, the New York City theatrical multimedia show paying tribute to the music of the sixties. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m.Nov. 19. $26. 570-325-0249.

Slaughter and Lynch Mob, the two hard-rock bands perform at Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Nov. 19. 866-605-7325.

Alive ‘75, a KISS tribute band. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Nov. 19. 570-420-2808.

KC and the Sunshine Band, the Grammy-winning, chart-topping dance band. Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 8 p.m. Nov. 20. $119, $99, $59, $39, $29. 800-745-3000.

Harvest Jam, music by Free Range Folk and friends along with a dinner catered by 14-Acre Farm. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m.Nov. 23. $15. 570-325-0249.

Railroad Earth, the annual Thanksgiving “Horn O’Plenty Weekend.” Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26. $29.50. 570-826-1100.

The Music of Simon and Garfunkel, presented by the duo Swearingen & Kelli. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Nov. 25. $25. 570-325-0249.

Mary Fahl, the singer-guitarist. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Nov. 26. $29. 570-325-0249.

Noel Night, the 49th annual holiday concert with the University of Scranton Singers and Chamber Ensembles with pianist Ron Stabinsky and trumpeter Mark Gould. Houlihan-McLean Center, Jefferson Avenue and Mulberry Street, University of Scranton. Dec. 3 with prelude at 7 p.m. and concert at 8 p.m. Free. 570-941-7624.

Chris Young, the chart-topping country baritone on his “I’m Comin’ Over Tour” with special guest Dustin Lynch. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. 800-745-3000.

Foghat, the veteran rock band performing its “thunderous blend of blues, boogie and butt-kickin’ rock ‘n’ roll.” With special guests Blackfoot. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Dec. 3. $30 advance; $35 day of show. 866-605-7325.

Melissa Etheridge Holiday Trio, the two-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter performing her hits along with selections from her holiday album”A New Thought for Christmas.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. $75, $59, $45. 570-826-1100.

The Mavericks, a country-fusion Christmas celebration by the Grammy Award winners on their “Sleigh Bells Ring Out!” tour. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Dec. 8. $69, $55, $45, $35. 570-826-1100.

An Olde English Christmas, starring Peter Noone, former frontman for Herman’s Hermits. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Dec. 8. $30, $25. 866-605-7325.

The Holiday Doo-Wop Extravaganza, with the Skyliners, Larry Chance & the Earls, LaLa Brooks, Jimmy Gallagher, the Dubs and Classic Sounds. Presented by Joe Nardone at the F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. $49.50, $39.50, $29.50. 570-826-1100.

Empty Stocking Fund Benefit Concert, with the University of Scranton Brass Orchestra and guests the Scranton Preparatory School Cavalyrics. Houlihan-McLean Center, Jefferson Avenue and Mulberry Street, University of Scranton. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Admission: one new toy, article of children’s clothing or cash donation. 570-941-7624.

Chris Janson, the country artist in support of his new album “Buy Me a Boat.” Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Dec. 17. $29 advance, $34 day of show. 866-605-7325.

The Enchanting Harp, a chamber concert of solo harp music by Andrew Tarantiles of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic. Sordoni Theater, WVIA Studios, 100 WVIA Way, Pittston. 7 p.m. Jan. 19. 570-270-4444.

Sounds of the Season, the annual holiday concert by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic with the Choral Society of NEPA, the Ballet Theater of Scranton, the Parade of the Wooden Soldiers and guest artists. 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave.; and 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 570-270-4444.

A Night at the Oscars, selections from Oscar-winning scores performed by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic including pieces from “The Godfather,” “Titanic,” “Gone with the Wind” and more. Keystone Grand Ballroom, Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 8 p.m. Feb. 4. 570-270-4444.

The Suffers, a ten-piece neo-soul collective blending blues, country, Caribbean, Cajun and hip hop and fronted by massive-voiced singer Kam Franklin. Mitrani Hall, Haas Center for the Arts, Bloomsburg University. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. $24, $12 children. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Meet Laura Gilbert, a chamber concert with the flutist from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, accompanied by pianist Molly Morkoski. Sordoni Theater, WVIA Studios, 100 WVIA Way, Pittston. 7 p.m. March 2. 570-270-4444.

Passion: Orchestra Spotlight, works by Haydn, Bach, Copland and Britten performed by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic with guest cellist Alberto Parrini. 8 p.m. March 4 at the Theater at Lackawanna College, 501 Vine St., Scranton. 8 p.m. March 4. 570-270-4444.

Jim Witter’s Pianomen Show, a multimedia rock musical production spotlighting songs of Billy Joel and Elton John. Presented by the Greater Hazleton Concert Series at Hazleton Area High School, 1601 W. 23rd St. 7:30 p.m. March 23. 570-788-4864.

Blind Boys of Alabama, the multi-Grammy winning, close-harmony roots-music group and inductees into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Mitrani Hall, Haas Center for the Arts, Bloomsburg University. 7:30 p.m. Mrch 25. $28, $14 children. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a concert by the “bagpipers with attitude.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. March 25. $39, $27. 570-826-1100.

The Piano Men, songs by Billy Joel and Elton John performed by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic along with Joe Boucher and his group the Piano Men. Keystone Grand Ballroom, Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 8 p.m. April 1. 570-270-4444.

Unbuttoned Dvorak! A chamber concert by musicians from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic performing Dvorak’s Quintet in A major for Piano and Strings. Sordoni Theater, WVIA Studios, 100 WVIA Way, Pittston. 7 p.m. April 20. 570-270-4444.

The Hit Men, hits of the 1960s to the 1980s performed by musicians who collaborated and recorded with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Tommy James and the Shondells, Carly Simon, Elton John, Cat Stevens and more. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. April 28. $45, $35, $25. 570-826-1100.

Heroes. Passion. Inspiration, the season finale of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic with the Philharmonic Festival Chorus. Included: Mozart’s Requiem in D minor and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 (“From the New World”). 8 p.m. May 5 at the F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. May 5. 570-270-4444.