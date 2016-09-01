Outdoors Listings: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016
Wonders of Waterfalls. Stop by the Lake Rose trailhead for a short talk by the park naturalist on the various waterfalls. Ricketts Glen State Park, 695 Route 487, Benton. Any time from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 2. 570-477-7780.
Kayaking: Level One, an introductory session on Lake Frances for those who’ve never kayaked. Nescopeck State Park, 1137 Honey Hole Road, Drums. 1 and 3 p.m. Sept. 2. $5. Registration: 570-403-2006.
Discover Ricketts Hike, 1.5 easy miles on the Beach Trail. Park at Beach Lot #2 and meet at the bulletin board close to the Lake Jean Beach House. Ricketts Glen State Park, 695 Route 487, Benton. 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 2. 570-477-7780.
Kayaking: Level Three, a session for experienced paddlers on Lake Frances in Nescopeck State Park, 1137 Honey Hole Road, Drums. 5 p.m. Sept. 2. $5. Registration: 570-403-2006.
Migrate to the Poconos, a Family Nature Getaway Weekend with interpretive hikes, animal presentations, canoeing, crafts, campfires and more. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. Sept. 2 to 5. $225 includes three nights lodging and meals from Friday dinner to Monday lunch. Reservations: 570-828-2319 or peec.org.
Salt Springs Celebration, with music, activities for all ages, hikes, demonstrations, quilt show, silent auction and exhibits. Salt Springs State Park, 2305 Salt Springs Road, Franklin Forks. 11 a.m. Sept. 3. 570-967-7275.
Salamander Meander, a walk in the park to hunt for salamanders. All equipment provided. Meet just before the entrance to the boat rental parking lot, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 2 p.m. Sept. 3. 570-696-3525.
Mammal Mix Up, a live animal presentation along with identification of fur, skulls and tracks. Lackawanna State Park, 1839 Abington Road, North Abington Township. 3 p.m. Sept. 3. 570-945-3239.
Pocono Wildlife, a talk by wildlife rehabilitator Kathy Uhler. Promised Land State Park, 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown. 6 p.m. Sept. 3. 570-676-3428.
Native American Heritage, a talk on Native American history with artifact replicas. Campground Amphitheater, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 7 p.m. Sept. 3. 570-696-3525.
Second Chance Wildlife Center. Meet some Pennsylvania mammals rescued by the center. Lackawanna State Park, 1839 Abington Road, North Abington Township. 7 p.m. Sept. 3. 570-945-3239.
Damsels and Dragons, catching and learning about the natural history of damselflies and dragonflies. Meet at the back deck of the Environmental Education Center, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 10 a.m. Sept. 4. 570-696-3525.
Leave No Trace Hike, a guided walk to practice “leave no trace” principles. Lackawanna State Park, 1839 Abington Road, North Abington Township. 10 a.m. Sept. 4. 570-945-3239.
Nature Table Near the Pool, a display of mounted insects by the park naturalist at Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 4. 570-696-3525.
Monarchs and Milkweeds, learning about the special habitat needs of these striking butterflies and their kin. Nets provided. Lackawanna State Park, 1839 Abington Road, North Abington Township. 1 p.m. Sept. 4. 570-945-3239.
Scavenger Hunt, searching for natural items around the campground amphitheater, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 4 p.m. Sept. 4. 570-696-3525.
Bird Basics, learning about birds especially species that reside in the park. Followed by a bird identification game. Park Amphitheater, Ricketts Glen State Park, 695 Route 487, Benton. 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 4. 570-477-7780.
Labor Day Scavenger Hunt. Lackawanna State Park, 1839 Abington Road, North Abington Township. 10 a.m. Sept. 5. 570-945-3239.
Wilderness Scavenger Hunt. Campground Amphitheater, Ricketts Glen State Park, 695 Route 487, Benton. 4 p.m. Sept. 5. 570-477-5675.
Wednesday Bog Walks, a 2.5-hour trek on floating platforms into the unique environment of the Tannersville Cranberry Bog, 552 Cherry Lane Road, Stroudsburg. 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 2. $6. Reservations: 570-629-3061.
Sunset Hike, a short trek on easy terrainto Warnertown Falls for a talk on the history of the area. Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center, 8050 Running Valley Road, Stroudsburg. Meet at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 to board the van; bring a flashlight and snacks. $15. Reservations: 570-629-3061.
Backyard Beekeeping, a workshop exploring honey production and extraction. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8. $25. Registration: 570-842-1506.
FUTURE
Birding at Frances Slocum, a leisurely walk to seek out songbirds with Bruce Troy of Wild Birds Unlimited. Meet at the parking lot of the Environmental Education Center, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10. Free. 570-675-9900.
Turtles of the Poconos, an outdoor program with environmental educator Darryl Speicher. Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center, 8050 Running Valley Road, Stroudsburg. 10 a.m. Sept. 10. $6. 570-629-3061.
Varden Conservation Day, the seventh annual event with guided hikes, children’s fishing tournament, silent auction, a presentation by the Delaware Raptor Center, food, music, homemade ice cream and prizes. Tannery Access, Varden Conservation Area, 1479 Mid Valley Road, Lake Ariel. 10 a.m. Sept. 10. Free. 570-676-3428.