Outdoors Listings: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016

Wonders of Waterfalls. Stop by the Lake Rose trailhead for a short talk by the park naturalist on the various waterfalls. Ricketts Glen State Park, 695 Route 487, Benton. Any time from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 2. 570-477-7780.

Kayaking: Level One, an introductory session on Lake Frances for those who’ve never kayaked. Nescopeck State Park, 1137 Honey Hole Road, Drums. 1 and 3 p.m. Sept. 2. $5. Registration: 570-403-2006.

Discover Ricketts Hike, 1.5 easy miles on the Beach Trail. Park at Beach Lot #2 and meet at the bulletin board close to the Lake Jean Beach House. Ricketts Glen State Park, 695 Route 487, Benton. 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 2. 570-477-7780.

Kayaking: Level Three, a session for experienced paddlers on Lake Frances in Nescopeck State Park, 1137 Honey Hole Road, Drums. 5 p.m. Sept. 2. $5. Registration: 570-403-2006.

Migrate to the Poconos, a Family Nature Getaway Weekend with interpretive hikes, animal presentations, canoeing, crafts, campfires and more. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. Sept. 2 to 5. $225 includes three nights lodging and meals from Friday dinner to Monday lunch. Reservations: 570-828-2319 or peec.org.

Salt Springs Celebration, with music, activities for all ages, hikes, demonstrations, quilt show, silent auction and exhibits. Salt Springs State Park, 2305 Salt Springs Road, Franklin Forks. 11 a.m. Sept. 3. 570-967-7275.

Salamander Meander, a walk in the park to hunt for salamanders. All equipment provided. Meet just before the entrance to the boat rental parking lot, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 2 p.m. Sept. 3. 570-696-3525.

Mammal Mix Up, a live animal presentation along with identification of fur, skulls and tracks. Lackawanna State Park, 1839 Abington Road, North Abington Township. 3 p.m. Sept. 3. 570-945-3239.

Pocono Wildlife, a talk by wildlife rehabilitator Kathy Uhler. Promised Land State Park, 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown. 6 p.m. Sept. 3. 570-676-3428.

Native American Heritage, a talk on Native American history with artifact replicas. Campground Amphitheater, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 7 p.m. Sept. 3. 570-696-3525.

Second Chance Wildlife Center. Meet some Pennsylvania mammals rescued by the center. Lackawanna State Park, 1839 Abington Road, North Abington Township. 7 p.m. Sept. 3. 570-945-3239.

Damsels and Dragons, catching and learning about the natural history of damselflies and dragonflies. Meet at the back deck of the Environmental Education Center, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 10 a.m. Sept. 4. 570-696-3525.

Leave No Trace Hike, a guided walk to practice “leave no trace” principles. Lackawanna State Park, 1839 Abington Road, North Abington Township. 10 a.m. Sept. 4. 570-945-3239.

Nature Table Near the Pool, a display of mounted insects by the park naturalist at Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 4. 570-696-3525.

Monarchs and Milkweeds, learning about the special habitat needs of these striking butterflies and their kin. Nets provided. Lackawanna State Park, 1839 Abington Road, North Abington Township. 1 p.m. Sept. 4. 570-945-3239.

Scavenger Hunt, searching for natural items around the campground amphitheater, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 4 p.m. Sept. 4. 570-696-3525.

Bird Basics, learning about birds especially species that reside in the park. Followed by a bird identification game. Park Amphitheater, Ricketts Glen State Park, 695 Route 487, Benton. 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 4. 570-477-7780.

Labor Day Scavenger Hunt. Lackawanna State Park, 1839 Abington Road, North Abington Township. 10 a.m. Sept. 5. 570-945-3239.

Wilderness Scavenger Hunt. Campground Amphitheater, Ricketts Glen State Park, 695 Route 487, Benton. 4 p.m. Sept. 5. 570-477-5675.

Wednesday Bog Walks, a 2.5-hour trek on floating platforms into the unique environment of the Tannersville Cranberry Bog, 552 Cherry Lane Road, Stroudsburg. 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 2. $6. Reservations: 570-629-3061.

Sunset Hike, a short trek on easy terrainto Warnertown Falls for a talk on the history of the area. Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center, 8050 Running Valley Road, Stroudsburg. Meet at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 to board the van; bring a flashlight and snacks. $15. Reservations: 570-629-3061.

Backyard Beekeeping, a workshop exploring honey production and extraction. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8. $25. Registration: 570-842-1506.

FUTURE

Birding at Frances Slocum, a leisurely walk to seek out songbirds with Bruce Troy of Wild Birds Unlimited. Meet at the parking lot of the Environmental Education Center, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10. Free. 570-675-9900.

Turtles of the Poconos, an outdoor program with environmental educator Darryl Speicher. Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center, 8050 Running Valley Road, Stroudsburg. 10 a.m. Sept. 10. $6. 570-629-3061.

Varden Conservation Day, the seventh annual event with guided hikes, children’s fishing tournament, silent auction, a presentation by the Delaware Raptor Center, food, music, homemade ice cream and prizes. Tannery Access, Varden Conservation Area, 1479 Mid Valley Road, Lake Ariel. 10 a.m. Sept. 10. Free. 570-676-3428.

Bike Ride, four miles on the Black Diamond/Lehigh Gorge trails, preceded by a bike safety presentation. Meet at the White Haven South Trailhead parking lot at the end of South Main Street. 1 p.m. Sept. 10. A limited number of bicycles are available. Call 570-714-1953 to reserve.

Bridge the Gap: Pond Paddle, a free paddle on the pond. Call to reserve a boat. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 10. 570-828-2319.

D&H Distance Run, the ninth annual 13.1-mile “out and back” race on the D&H Rail Trail in Susquehanna County. 9 a.m. Sept. 11. $40. Register at dhdistancerun.com.

Fungus Among Us, a search for fungus and lichen to learn about the world of decomposition and nutrient cycling. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 11. $5. 570-828-2319.

Public Bog Walk, a 2.5-hour exploration of the northern boreal bog with unique plant and animal life. Tannersville Cranberry Bog, 166 Cherry Lane Road. 1 p.m. Sept. 11. $6. Reservations: 570-629-3060.

Full Moon Bog Walk, a nighttime exploration of the Tannersville Cranberry Bog, 166 Cherry Lane Road. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Bring a flashlight. $6. Reservations: 570-629-3060.

Bird Watching on the Water, an early morning paddle on Lake Lacawac with the Northeast Pennsylvania Audubon Society members. Followed by a bagel breakfast in the historic Watres Lodge. Boats and lifejackets provided. Lacawac Sanctuary, 94 Sanctuary Road, Lake Ariel. 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17. $15. Registration: 570-689-9494.

Fall Warblers, an in-depth look at the migrating fall warbler species with biology professor Terry Master. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 17. $5. 570-828-2319 or peec.org.

SAFE Autism Walk and Resource Fair, the annual fundraiser with a bounce house, music, tricky trays, food, zumba, face painting and more. Hazleton Area High School Track, 1515 W. 23rd St. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17. 570-822-7259.

Breaking Clays for Kids, a fundraiser for the Children’s Advocacy Center. Rock Mountain Sporting Clays, 674 Mitchell Road, Springville. Sept. 17 with registration and breakfast at 9 a.m. and Shotgun Start at 10 a.m. $120 includes ammo, breakfast, lunch and t-shirt. Information at [email protected]

Wildlife Detectives, techniques for discovering what mysteries live around your house or along a favorite hiking trail. Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center, 8050 Running Valley Road, Stroudsburg. 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 17. $6. Registration: 570-629-3061.

Monarch Madness, a short talk followed by a Monarch Butterfly Count. Promised Land State Park, 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown. 11 a.m. Sept. 17. 570-676-3428.

Live Eagles, presented by representatives from the Carbon County Environmental Education Center who talk about the importance of habitat conservation. Wild Birds Unlimited, Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway. 1 p.m. Sept. 17. Free. 570-675-9900.

Park History Tour, exploring the park’s many historic sites and recreation areas. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18. Bring a lunch and call to reserve a seat in the van. $30. 570-828-2319.

Left Side Loop Hike, 5.5 difficult miles on the Joe Gmiter Trail. Meet at the abandoned bank, Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek. 11:45 a.m. Sept. 18. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-825-7200.

Greater Hazleton Rails to Trails Hike, four easy miles. Wear sturdy shoes and bring snacks and water. Meet at the parking lot on Route 93 in Hazleton. 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21. Free. 570-403-2006.

Late Summer Wildflowers, a botanical walk through the Josie Porter Farm, 6514 Cherry Valley Road, Stroudsburg. 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21. $6. Registration: 570-629-3061.

Family Nature Night, a trail walk to look for local animals and learn about the adaptations that help them survive the changing seasons. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21. $5. Registration: 570-842-1506.

National Public Lands Day Cleanup, a volunteer work day to help with park projects. Nescopeck State Park, 1137 Honey Hole Road, Drums. 9 a.m. Sept. 24. Registration: 570-403-2006.

Historic Watres Paddle, a guided paddle on Lake Lacawac to learn about Lacawac’s 50-year history. Boats and lifejackets provided. Lacawac Sanctuary, 94 Sanctuary Road, Lake Ariel. 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24. $15. Registration: 570-689-9494.

Introduction to Orienteering, using a map and compass to find certain points in the park. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 24. $5. 570-828-2319 or peec.org.

Nature at Night, a walk in the woods to listen for owls, look at stars and enjoy the music of the night. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24. $5. 570-828-2319 or peec.org.

Birding in the Kirby Park Natural Area, with the Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society. Meet at the parking lot by the Nesbitt Park boat launch, accessed via First Avenue in Kingston. 8 a.m. Sept. 25. Free. 570-542-5948.

Monument Trail Hike, eight moderate-to-difficult miles at High Point State Park. Meet at the Park & Ride, Route 315 and Oak Street, Dupont. 9:45 a.m. Sept. 25. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-825-7200.

Fire Building, learning primitive firemaking skills including a flint and steel fire. For age 10 and older. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 25. $5. 570-828-2319 or peec.org.

Bike Ride, a ten-mile round-trip ride on the Greater Hazleton Rail Trail. Meet at the trailhead on Route 93. 1 p.m. Sept. 25. 570-970-5040.

Bird Banding, learning the basics including how to catch birds and why avian research is so important. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28. $5. Registration: 570-842-1506.

Fall Foliage Paddle, for age 10 and older. Promised Land State Park, 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown. 9 a.m. Oct. 1. Call to reserve a kayak. 570-676-0567.

Fall Foliage Hike, two difficult miles with tree identification along the way. Promised Land State Park, 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown. 1 p.m. Oct. 1. 570-676-3428.

Birds of Prey Migration, a day of raptor watching at Sunrise Mountain. Dress in layers and bring a folding chair, binoculars and snacks. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2. $15. Call 570-828-2319 to reserve a seat in the van.

Sunset Hike, 2.5 easy miles past the Brooks Estate and into the family cemetery. Varden Conservation Area, 1100 Mid Valley Road, Lake Ariel. 5 p.m. Oct. 4. 570-676-3428.

Fall Wildflower Walk, a flower identification hike with naturalist Jane Frye. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5. $5. Registration: 570-842-1506.

Backyard Beekeeping, an overview of the apiary established in January 2015. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6. $25. Registration: 570-842-1506.

Night Hike, one easy mile of hiking in the dark. Promised Land State Park, 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. 570-676-3428.

The Big Sit! Join birders from the Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society on the rooftop of the Cohen Science Center of Wilkes University, South River Street, Wilkes-Barre, to count bird species. Bring warm clothes, food, drink, sun block and a comfortable chair. Meet in the lobby Oct. 8 at any of the following times for roof access: 6:45, 9 and 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Register by Oct. 6 by emailing [email protected]

Falling Leaves Family Nature Getaway, a weekend of interpretive hikes, animal presentations, square dancing, canoeing, campfires and more. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. Oct. 7 to 10. $225 includes three nights lodging and meals from Friday dinner to Monday lunch. Reservations: 570-828-2319.

Birding at Frances Slocum, a leisurely walk to seek out songbirds with Bruce Troy of Wild Birds Unlimited. Meet at the parking lot of the Environmental Education Center, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 8:30 a.m. Oct. 8. Free. 570-675-9900.

Fall Foliage Hike, three moderate miles on the Skyline Trail overlooking the Lehigh Gorge in Hickory Run State Park. Meet at the Gould Trail parking area along Route 534. 10 a.m. Oct. 10. Registration: 570-474-5884.

Fall Photography Weekend. Explore the beauty of autumn with renowned photographer John Barclay to learn about exposure, composition and more. Geared towards DSLR-type cameras. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. Oct. 14 to 16. $290 includes lodging and meals. Reservations: 570-828-2319.

Signs of Fall, a hike to discover the science behind the fall season, changes in animal behavior and why leaves turn colors. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. $5. 570-828-2319.

Bridge the Gap: Hike and Bike, a bike ride along the McDade Trail followed by a hike. All equipment and transportation provided. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16. Free. Reservations: 570-828-2319.

Hiking Series, four miles on the Mount Yeager Trail. Meet at Nescopeck State Park, 1137 Honey Hole Road, Drums. 9 a.m. Oct. 18, followed by a pot-luck lunch. Bring a dish to share. 570-403-2006.

Being Prepared: Overnight Survival, how to make the best of an unintended night in the outdoors. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19. $5. Registration: 570-842-1506.

Live Bats: Fact or Fiction, understanding the benefits provided by bats with naturalist Susan Gallagher. Wild Birds Unlimited, Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway. 1 p.m. Oct. 22. Free Halloween candy for the children. 570-675-9900.

Birding in the Kirby Park Natural Area, sponsored by the Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society. Meet at the parking lot by the Nesbitt Park boat launch in Wilkes-Barre, accessed via First Avenue. 8 a.m. Oct. 23, Nov. 27, Dec. 25 and Jan. 22. Free. 570-371-3951.

Sunday for Singles. Explore nature while meeting new people. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 23. Free. 570-828-2319.

Night Hike, one mile on the Wood Frog Loop at Nescopeck State Park, 1137 Honey Hole Road, Drums. 6 p.m. Nov. 8. 570-403-2006.

Local Waterfowl, a birding trip for beginners and experienced birders with most birding done from your auto. Guided by Jon Thomas of the Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society. Meet at the Weis Market parking lot, Route 29, Tunkhannock. 9 a.m. Dec. 10. Free. Registration: 570-586-3702.