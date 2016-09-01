Kids Listings: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016

Lyco Taiko, Tokyo-style festival drumming by the Susquehanna Valley troupe, who impart basic techniques and rhythm to participants. Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3. $6.50. 570-389-9206.

Zip-n-Play Day, the fourth annual fundraiser for cystic fibrosis with dueling 500-foot zip lines, magicians, hayrides, games, clowns, petting zoo, crafts, face painting, food, prizes and more. Draus Farms, 97 Riverhill Drive, Catawissa. Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 3. $5 admission; $15, $20 zip line rides. 570-441-4807.

Children’s Fun at Ricketts. Stop by the Beach House to try to identify different animal tracks (1 to 3 p.m.), then learn about “Discovering Ducks and Other Waterfowl” at 4 p.m. Play the Goosey Gander Game at the Visitor Center at 4:30 p.m. and go on a Waddle Walk to look for ducks at 5 p.m. Sept. 3 at Ricketts Glen State Park, 695 Route 487, Benton. For age 3 and older. 570-477-7780.

Whose Nest Is That? Hands-on activities, stories and crafts to learn about nests built by birds and animals. Campground Amphitheater, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 4 p.m. Sept. 3. For ages 3 to 5. 570-696-3525.

Hide-n’-Seekers, stories, activities and crafts about the natural world for ages 3 to 5. Nescopeck State Park, 1137 Honey Hole Road, Drums. 10 a.m. Sept. 7. Free. Registration: 570-403-2006.

Romping Radishes, a healthy living session for kids, geared toward kindergarten to second grade but all ages welcome. The Cooperage, 1030 Main St., Honesdale. 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 7. Held in conjunction with the Farmers Market. 570-253-2020.

FUTURE

Elmo Makes Music, a children’s stage show with all the Sesame Street characters sharing their love of music as they help a new music teacher create lots of new instruments. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9; 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 10; 2 p.m. Sept. 11. $25, $18. 800-745-3000.

Mini Petting Zoo, visit with a chinchilla, rabbits, goats, dogs, service animals and more. Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 10. 570-389-9206.

Tea, Tips and Treasures, an interactive fairy-tale-themed tea party with activities and a short workshop for age 3 and older. Wyoming Free Library, 358 Wyoming Ave. 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 10. Registration: 570-693-1364.

Ravenous Readers, a discussion of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl for children in grades two to six. Also: making lickable wallpaper, designing a candy-bar wrapper and inventing your own candy. Wyoming Free Library, 358 Wyoming Ave. Noon on Sept. 10. Free. Registration: 570-693-1364.

Ecozone Discovery Room. Climb into a bald eagle’s nest, crawl into a bat cave and dig in a fossil pit in this room of hands-on exhibits. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18, Oct. 16 and 30, Nov. 6 and 19 and Dec. 4. $2. 570-828-2319.

Natural Wonders: Apples Abound, discovery-based learning about the natural world for ages 3 to 6. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Registration: 570-842-1506.

Minecraft Arts and Crafts. Make a Creeper bank, Pick Axe and more. Wyoming Free Library, 358 Wyoming Ave. 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 24. Free. Registration: 570-693-1364.

Natural Wonders: Terrific Trees, discovery-based learning about the natural world for ages 3 to 6. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Registration: 570-842-1506.

Romping Radishes, a healthy living session for kids, geared toward kindergarten to second grade but all ages welcome. The Cooperage, 1030 Main St., Honesdale. 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6. Held in conjunction with the Farmers Market. 570-253-2020.

Star Wars Day in the Park, with Star Wars-themed activity stations, a parade from the Wyoming Free Library to the park, refreshments, a scavenger hunt and door prizes. John Jude Bolin Memorial Park, Eighth and Butler streets, Wyoming. Noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 9. Registration (by Sept. 30): 570-693-1364.

Natural Wonders: Spooky Spiders, discovery-based learning about the natural world for ages 3 to 6. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Registration: 570-842-1506.

Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic, a “Disney Live!” presentation with 25 favorite cartoon characters including Goofy and Donald, Snow White, Rapunzel, Tinker Bell and many more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. Noon and 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Tickets start at $15. 800-745-3000.