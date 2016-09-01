Exhibit Listings: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 2 to 8, 2016

Selections from the Permanent Collection, 40 art works in all media including paintings, sculpture and prints. Through Sept. 18 with an opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Hazleton Art League, 225 E. Broad St. Gallery hours: 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 570-454-0092.

8.3 — A Journey Around Harveys Lake, 120 plein-air paintings by Dallas watercolorist Sue Hand done at various “poles” at Harveys Lake. Also: colored pencil and mixed media sketches of the area by Charles “Woody” Woodworth. Sue Hand’s Imagery, 35 Main St., Dallas. 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3 and 5. 570-675-5094.

Iris Johnston: Fresh Hell, colorful abstract paintings exploring the breakdown of perception in dreams and memories. Also: fabric art and zines of poetry and short stories. Opens Sept. 2 with a reception 6 to 9 p.m. Continues through Oct. 6 at Adezzo, 515 Center St., Scranton. Gallery hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. 570-955-0130.

Illuminations, works by local artists Leigh Pawling and Sharon Cosgrove. Opens Sept. 2 with a reception 6 to 9 p.m. Continues through Sept. 29 at ArtWorks Gallery, 503 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 570-207-1815.

Building 1, works by New York photographer Susan Rosenberg Jones featuring images of her neighbors, diverse in age and ethnicity, in the Tribeca section of Manhattan who live in a triplex of 39-story buildings. Opens Sept. 2 with a reception 6 to 8 p.m. at Camerawork Gallery, 515 Center St., Scranton. Continues through Sept. 30 with hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 570-344-3313.

Interdependence Day Hexagon Project, art works in hexagon shapes created by local students and community groups. Opens Sept. 2 with a First Friday reception 6 to 9 p.m., with a yarn bombing, music, videos and raffles. Former Disney Store, Second Floor, Marketplace at Steamtown, Lackawanna Avenue, Scranton. Through Sept. 30 with hours 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 570-877-1653.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

The Roaring ’20s, an exhibit covering major trends of the age including art, entertainment, Prohibition and bootlegging, criminals, music and dances as well as 30 dresses representing the fashion of the era. Through September 3 at the Luzerne County Historical Society Museum, 69 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. 570-823-6244.

Layers of Light, an exhibit by painter and muralist Leigh Pawling of 15 to 20 vibrantly colored acrylic and mixed media works. Through Sept. 30 with a meet-the-artist reception 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9. Rusty Flack Art Gallery, Kirby Center for Creative Arts, 260 N. Sprague Ave., Wyoming Seminary, Kingston. Hours: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 570-270-2160.

Emerging Artists Exhibition, the 14th annual invitational with works by area high school students, coordinated by artist Sue Hand. Through Sept. 23 with a Meet-the-Artists reception 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16. Continues through Sept. 23 at the Widmann Gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, North Main and West Jackson streets, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 570-208-5900, ext. 5328.

Ansel Adams: Masterworks, 47 works by legendary photographer Ansel Adams depicting elegant details of nature, architectural studies, portraits and breathtaking landscapes. A lecture on the exhibit will take place Sept. 19 by associate professor of history and government Dr. Brian Caruso in Walsh Hall at 2 and 5 p.m. The exhibit continues through Sept. 30 at the Pauly Friedman and Marquis George MacDonald Art Galleries, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 570-674-6250.

Dana Kotler: A Few Uncertainties, recent paintings that highlight the juxtapositions of a variety of subjects and surfaces in a nearly collage-like manner. Through Sept. 30 at the Circle Centre for the Arts, Wyoming Valley Art League, Rear 130 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Gallery hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. 570-288-1020.

Persistence: The Continuing Influence of Classical Myths, a group exhibit of works by contemporary artists who find inspiration in Greek and Roman mythology. Through Oct. 12 at the Sordoni Art Gallery, Stark Learning Center, 150 S. River St., Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. Hours: noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. 570-408-4325.

Some Enchanted Land: The Paintings of John Willard Raught, local landscapes by the Dunmore native who received international recognition for his works. Through Dec. 31 at the Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton. Open noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. 570-346-7186.

Wolves, Magic Mirrors & Spinning Wheels: The Anatomy of Fairy Tales, a multi-disciplinary exhibit highlighting the museum’s collection of contemporary art to illustrate how fairy and folk tales are archetypal stories inspiring and interpreting popular culture. Through Dec. 31 at the Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton. Open noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Closed Christmas Day. 570-346-7186.

Railroad Photography of Daniel Troy, works capturing the industrial beauty of railroad equipment against the natural beauty of North American landscapes. Through Dec. 31 at Steamtown National Historic Site, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 570-340-5200.

FUTURE

Second Friday Art Walk, with exhibits, crafters, street performers, live music and a Kids Zone with interactive art and free face painting. Main Street in Pittston. 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9. 570-654-0513.

These Days: Prints by Mark Ciocca, numerous works addressing contemporary social issues. Opens Sept. 9 with an artist’s lecture at 5 p.m. in Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall, followed by a reception 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hope Horn Gallery, Hyland Hall, Jefferson Avenue and Linden Street, Scranton. Continues through Oct. 7. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Sundays to Fridays; 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. 570-941-4214.

Photography Exhibit, by the Photo Club of the Older Adult Learning Center. Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center, 8050 Running Valley Road, Stroudsburg. Opens Sept. 10 with a reception 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 570-629-3061.

The Artist’s Garden, a solo show of original paintings by Maine artist Julia Einstein, inspired by a love of flowers and botanicals. Opens Sept. 10 with a reception 6 to 9 p.m. Continues through Oct. 29 at Mainstreet Gallery, 370 Pierce St., Kingston. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 570-287-5589.

Third Friday Art Walk, with exhibits at several downtown venues along with entertainment, crafters and more. Downtown Wilkes-Barre. 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16. 570-288-1020.

Tower: Paintings by Dale Emmart. Opens Oct. 21 with an artist’s lecture at 5 p.m. in Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall, followed by a reception 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hope Horn Gallery, Hyland Hall, Jefferson Avenue and Linden Street, Scranton. Continues through Nov. 18. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Sundays to Fridays; 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. 570-941-4214.

Hemingway and the Veneto, photographs of author Ernest Hemingway and the people, places and things that were dearest to him during World War I and his time in Venice and Veneto. Opens Oct. 22 with a talk by author Valerie Hemingway speaking on “Perspectives on Hemingway and the Image: A Symposium on the Life and Writing of Ernest Hemingway” at 5 p.m. in Lemmond Theater, Walsh Hall. Continues through Dec. 10 at the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery, Insalaco Hall, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 570-674-6250.

Ying Li, works by the Beijing-born artist. Oct. 25 to Dec. 18 at the Sordoni Art Gallery, Stark Learning Center, 150 S. River St., Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. 570-408-4325.

Day of the Dead: A Celebration of Life and Culture, a collaboration by the Wyoming Valley Art League and Langcliffe Presbyterian Church with an art exhibit, guest speakers, TEDtalk video screening, poetry readings and traditional ofrendas (altars) created by the community. Wyoming Valley Art League, Rear 130 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2. Free. 570-288-1020.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Fine Art and Photography Show at the annual Pennsylvania Apple & Cheese Festival is accepting applications until Sept. 12. Artwork must be received by Sept. 25. For regulations, email [email protected]