Books and Lectures: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

University for a Day, a series of lectures including “Damon Runyon’s Broadway Carnival,” “The Harlem Renaissance: A Cultural, Social and Artistic Explosion,” “Do Leaders Make History? Reflections on the American Presidency” and “Contradiction and Pragmatism: President Jefferson’s Foreign Policy and Politics in the Early American Republic.” Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall, 320 Madison Ave., University of Scranton. 8:45 a.m. Sept. 17. $25 includes morning coffee, lunch and closing reception. Registration: 570-941-6206.

Poldark Discussion, a group following the Sunday-night British miniseries, set in 18th-century Cornwall. Wyoming Free Library, 358 Wyoming Ave. Begins Sept. 19 for a Season One catch-up from 5 to 6 p.m. Continues Mondays through Nov. 28. 570-693-1364.

Constitution Day Lecture, with attorney Robert Vischer of the University of St. Thomas speaking on “Conscience and the Common Good.” Burke Auditorium, McGowan School of Business, West Jackson and North River streets, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Free. 570-208-5900, ext. 5689.

Book Discussion Group, with distribution of the first book in the fall session. New members welcome. Laflin Public Library, 47 Laflin Road. 7 p.m. Sept. 19. 570-654-3323.

Women in Science Symposium, a showcase of distinguished female science and environmental leaders with panel discussions, keynote address by Sen. Lisa Baker, networking, information and resources. Open to all but especially women who are in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) occupations. The Heritage Nightclub at Woodloch Pines Resort, 731 Welcome Lake Road, Hawley. 8 a.m. Sept. 20. Reservations: 570-689-9494.

Mercy and the 2016 Election: Immigration in U.S. Historical Context, a broad overview of American attitudes about immigrants since the colonial era by Allan Austin, professor of history and government. McGowan Room, Bevevino Library, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. 5 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. 570-674-1877.

A Family of Syrian Refugees will share the experience of fleeing their homeland and relocating to the Wyoming Valley. McGowan Room, Bevevino Library, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Free. 570-674-1877.

Art Along the Silk Roads, a talk by Nancy Steinhardt, professor of East Asian art at the University of Pennsylvania, who talks about the major sites and monuments of the cultural highway that linked East and West Asia. Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall, 320 Madison Ave., University of Scranton. 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Followed by a reception. Free. 570-941-6206.

Reading and Discussion, by Deni Ellis Bechard, author of the mystery-thriller “Into the Sun.” McGowan Room, Bevevino Library, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. 7 p.m. Sept. 22. Free. 570-674-6395.

FUTURE

Hoban Lecture, with David Miliband, president and chief executive of the International Rescue Committee that benefits people whose lives are shattered by conflict and disaster. DeNaples Center, 900 Mulberry St., University of Scranton. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. 570-941-4419.

Educational Series, a discussion on human rights and police shootings with attorney Barry Dyller. Educational Conference Center, Luzerne County Community College, 1333 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sept. 29. Free. 570-740-0753.

Schemel Forum World Affairs Luncheon, a talk on “Globalization and Its Discontents: Specific Problems in Central Europe,” by Jiri Pehe, director of New York University in Prague. McIlhenny Ballroom, DeNaples Center, 900 Mulberry St., University of Scranton. Noon on Sept. 29. $20. Reservations: 570-941-6206.

Readers & Writers Festival, the inaugural event with free and ticketed sessions. Included: guest authors Gloria Steinem, John Berendt and MK Asante along with a performance by Humans Collective, a spoken-word and dance troupe. Also: open mics, panels on science fiction writings and environmental issues, storytelling for children, pop-up bookstore and a “Women Writing for Women” panel. Held at various venues in Milford from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. Schedule at milfordreadersandwriters.com.

Lecture, a talk on “Polygyny and Its Discontents: A Key to Understanding Traditional Chinese Society” by Paul R. Goldin of the University of Pennsylvania, who talks about the practice of Chinese men having multiple wives or concubines. Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall, 320 Madison Ave., University of Scranton. 3:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Free. 570-941-7643.

Lecture by peacemaker and social justice activist Shane Claiborne who discusses his work with Mother Teresa and journeys that have taken him to some of the most troubled regions of the world. Rooms 216-217, Insalaco Hall, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. 7 p.m. Sept. 30. Free. 570-674-6495.

Schemel Forum World Affairs Luncheon, a talk on “The Duel: Hamilton v. Burr: The Most Dramatic Moment in the Politics of the Early Republic” by Morey Myers of Myers, Brier and Kelly law firm. Rose Room, Brennan Hall, 320 Madison Ave., University of Scranton. Noon on Oct. 5. $20. Reservations: 570-941-6206.

Town Hall Meeting, with Nelson Lauver, award-winning author of “Most Unlikely to Succeed.” Held in conjunction with the 15th annual Northeastern U.S. Conference on disAbility. Edward Leahy Hall, University of Scranton. 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. 570-941-7819.

Allan P. Kirby Lecture, with former Florida congressman and retired army officer Allan West speaking on “Building a Strong Economy Through Small Business and Military Veterans.” Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 100 W. South St., Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. 570-408-4779.

Lunch with a Famous Author, with David Culp, author of “The Layered Garden,” speaking on achieving a succession of color in his personal garden. Sponsored by the Back Mountain Bloomers at the Irem Country Club, 397 Country Club Road, Dallas. 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6. $32. Reservations: 570-823-9048.

Reading Disorder Workshop, a talk on “The Neuropsychology of Reading Disorders: Diagnosis and Intervention.” Kane Forum, Leahy Hall, University of Scranton. 8:30 a.m. Oct. 18. $50. Registration: 570-941-7421.

Schemel Forum World Affairs Luncheon, a talk on “Crime Online: The Investigation and Prosecution of Cyber Criminals” by Judge Thomas Vanaskie, U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Collegiate Hall, University of Scranton. Noon on Oct. 18. $20. Reservations: 570-941-6206.

Notable Writers of Northeastern Pennsylvania, a talk by historian Sheldon Spear about famous local writers including novelist John O’Hara and screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 7 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. 570-996-1500.

Franklin Street Sleuths. The mystery book club discusses “Method 15/33” by Shannon Kirk. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Free. 570-823-0156.

The History of Northeastern Pennsylvania, the annual gathering with the theme “Teaching Local History.” Included: talks by historians Morgan Pearce, William Kashatus, Mark J. Riccetti Jr. and Clark Switzer. Educational Conference Center, Luzerne County Community College, 1333 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke. 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Free. Luncheon buffet available for $10. Reservations: 570-740-0508.

How to Get the Most Out of Your College Experience, a talk by author Jeffrey Selingo (“There Is Life After College”). Leahy Hall, University of Scranton. 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Free. 570-941-4419.

Distinguished Author Ceremony, presentation of the Royden B. Davis Distinguished Author Award to Stephen Karam, a Scranton native son, critically accalimed in the New York theater world for his dark yet hopeful comedies including “The Humans.” DeNaples Ballroom, 900 Mulberry St., University of Scranton. Oct. 29 with a book signing at 4 p.m., reception at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the award presentation. $60; $25 students. 570-941-7816.

Henry George Lecture: The Economics of Immigration, the 31st annual event with David Card, economics professor at the University of California at Berkeley. DeNaples Center, 900 Mulberry St., University of Scranton. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Free. 570-941-4048.

Franklin Street Sleuths. The mystery book club discusses “Don’t Turn Around” by Caroline Mitchell. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 570-823-0156.

Schemel Forum World Affairs Luncheon, a talk on “The Cultural Limits of Free Speech” with David Shipler, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and former correspondent of the New York Times. Rose Room, Brennan Hall, 320 Madison Ave., University of Scranton. Noon on Nov. 29. $20. Reservations: 570-941-6206.

Schemel Forum, a talk on “Reflections on a Career in the Policy Change Business” with Tamera Luzzatto, senior vice president of government relations at The Pew Charitable Trusts. Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall, 320 Madison Ave., University of Scranton. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Free. 570-941-6206.