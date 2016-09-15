Books and Lectures: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016
University for a Day, a series of lectures including “Damon Runyon’s Broadway Carnival,” “The Harlem Renaissance: A Cultural, Social and Artistic Explosion,” “Do Leaders Make History? Reflections on the American Presidency” and “Contradiction and Pragmatism: President Jefferson’s Foreign Policy and Politics in the Early American Republic.” Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall, 320 Madison Ave., University of Scranton. 8:45 a.m. Sept. 17. $25 includes morning coffee, lunch and closing reception. Registration: 570-941-6206.
Poldark Discussion, a group following the Sunday-night British miniseries, set in 18th-century Cornwall. Wyoming Free Library, 358 Wyoming Ave. Begins Sept. 19 for a Season One catch-up from 5 to 6 p.m. Continues Mondays through Nov. 28. 570-693-1364.
Constitution Day Lecture, with attorney Robert Vischer of the University of St. Thomas speaking on “Conscience and the Common Good.” Burke Auditorium, McGowan School of Business, West Jackson and North River streets, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Free. 570-208-5900, ext. 5689.
Book Discussion Group, with distribution of the first book in the fall session. New members welcome. Laflin Public Library, 47 Laflin Road. 7 p.m. Sept. 19. 570-654-3323.
Women in Science Symposium, a showcase of distinguished female science and environmental leaders with panel discussions, keynote address by Sen. Lisa Baker, networking, information and resources. Open to all but especially women who are in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) occupations. The Heritage Nightclub at Woodloch Pines Resort, 731 Welcome Lake Road, Hawley. 8 a.m. Sept. 20. Reservations: 570-689-9494.
Mercy and the 2016 Election: Immigration in U.S. Historical Context, a broad overview of American attitudes about immigrants since the colonial era by Allan Austin, professor of history and government. McGowan Room, Bevevino Library, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. 5 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. 570-674-1877.
A Family of Syrian Refugees will share the experience of fleeing their homeland and relocating to the Wyoming Valley. McGowan Room, Bevevino Library, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Free. 570-674-1877.
Art Along the Silk Roads, a talk by Nancy Steinhardt, professor of East Asian art at the University of Pennsylvania, who talks about the major sites and monuments of the cultural highway that linked East and West Asia. Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall, 320 Madison Ave., University of Scranton. 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Followed by a reception. Free. 570-941-6206.
Reading and Discussion, by Deni Ellis Bechard, author of the mystery-thriller “Into the Sun.” McGowan Room, Bevevino Library, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. 7 p.m. Sept. 22. Free. 570-674-6395.