Buys Listings: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

Flea Market and Chicken Barbecue. Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood section of Hanover Township. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16; 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 17. 570-825-6370.

Gigantic Flea Market, along with ethnic foods and desserts. St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 320 Vine St., Old Forge. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18. 570-457-3042.

Flea Market, with breakfast and lunch served. Bloomingdale Grange, Silo/Grange Hall Road, Shickshinny. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17. $5 per table rental. 570-256-7610.

Rummage, Homemade Food and Bake Sale, with furniture, tools, toys, sporting goods, linens, jewelry, clothing and more. Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, North River and West Chestnut streets, Wilkes-Barre. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18.

Craft and Vendor Sale, with lunch and a Welsh cookie sale. Eastern Star Hall, 11 Foster St., Dallas. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17. 570-675-4893.

Back Mountain Farmers Market, with locally grown produce, artisanal breads, locally sourced honey, cheeses, jams and more. Dallas Elementary School, Mountaineer Drive, off Hildebrandt Road. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 8. 570-675-1182.

Craft Show and Bake Sale, with food sold by the Falls Lions Club. Falls Active Adult Center, 2813 Sullivan’s Trail, Exeter Township. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17. 570-388-2623.

Plant Sale and Flea Market, with crafters, food vendors, artists and a bake sale, along with tours of the native plant garden and a gardening lecture. Endless Mountains Nature Center, 1309 Vosburg Road, Tunkhannock. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17. 570-836-3835.

Pittston Farmers Market, with eggs, meats (some organic), fruits and vegetables, spices, sauces, bakery items, cider, honey and more. South Main Street in downtown Pittston. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 22. 570-655-6140.

Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market, with locally grown produce, bakery items, spices, jams and a variety of vendors. Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27. 570-208-4149.

FUTURE

Rummage Sale, the sixth annual fundraiser at Saints Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic School, 133 River St., Olyphant. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25. 570-489-2271.

Fall Craft and Gift Show, with more than 50 vendors along with food booths. Sponsored by the Leo Club at Pittston Area Senior High School, 5 Stout St. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24. 570-655-8860.

Fall Craft Fair, with breakfast and lunch served. Queen of the Apostles, 742 Spring St., Avoca. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Vendors welcome. 570-457-1107.

Yard Sale, with ethnic foods and baked goods. St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, Church and Winter streets, Old Forge. 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24; noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 25. 570-457-3703.

Fall Rummage Sale, along with a bake sale. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7; 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8. 570-675-3859.

Rummage Sale, with a bake sale and refreshments. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 10; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 11 ($2 Bag Day); 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 ($1 Bag Day). 570-287-6624.

St. Michael’s Trunk Sale, a rummage sale with vendors selling merchandise from car trunks. Parking lot of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15. $10 per vendor space. 570-905-7387.

Fall Craft Festival, the 27th annual event with more than 150 crafters, food vendors, raffles and children’s entertainment. Luzerne County Community College, 1333 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15. $2. 570-740-0735.

Nanticoke Fall Festival and Farmers Market, with produce, craft vendors and children’s activities. Patriot Square, Broad and Market streets, Nanticoke. 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15. 570-793-7910.

New to You Purse & Jewelry Sale, with gently used accessories. Also on hand: the Lush Cupcake food truck. West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16. 570-654-9847.

Holiday Craft Show. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5. 570-287-3484.

Bloomsburg Antique Show, with 75 exhibitors. Industrial Arts Building, Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, 906 W. Main St. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13. 570-650-0804.

Fall Craft Show, sponsored by the Lake-Lehman Band Boosters. Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School, 1128 Old Route 115, Lehman Township. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19. 570-256-3396.

Holiday Artisans Market, the fifth annual event with two floors of vendors. The Cooperage, 1030 Main St., Honesdale. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11. 570-253-2020.

ANNOUNCEMENTS