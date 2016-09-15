Buys Listings: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016
Flea Market and Chicken Barbecue. Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood section of Hanover Township. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16; 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 17. 570-825-6370.
Gigantic Flea Market, along with ethnic foods and desserts. St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 320 Vine St., Old Forge. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18. 570-457-3042.
Flea Market, with breakfast and lunch served. Bloomingdale Grange, Silo/Grange Hall Road, Shickshinny. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17. $5 per table rental. 570-256-7610.
Rummage, Homemade Food and Bake Sale, with furniture, tools, toys, sporting goods, linens, jewelry, clothing and more. Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, North River and West Chestnut streets, Wilkes-Barre. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18.
Craft and Vendor Sale, with lunch and a Welsh cookie sale. Eastern Star Hall, 11 Foster St., Dallas. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17. 570-675-4893.
Back Mountain Farmers Market, with locally grown produce, artisanal breads, locally sourced honey, cheeses, jams and more. Dallas Elementary School, Mountaineer Drive, off Hildebrandt Road. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 8. 570-675-1182.
Craft Show and Bake Sale, with food sold by the Falls Lions Club. Falls Active Adult Center, 2813 Sullivan’s Trail, Exeter Township. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17. 570-388-2623.
Plant Sale and Flea Market, with crafters, food vendors, artists and a bake sale, along with tours of the native plant garden and a gardening lecture. Endless Mountains Nature Center, 1309 Vosburg Road, Tunkhannock. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17. 570-836-3835.
Pittston Farmers Market, with eggs, meats (some organic), fruits and vegetables, spices, sauces, bakery items, cider, honey and more. South Main Street in downtown Pittston. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 22. 570-655-6140.
Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market, with locally grown produce, bakery items, spices, jams and a variety of vendors. Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27. 570-208-4149.