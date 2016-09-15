Kids Listings: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

Curiosity Day, a “Curious George”-themed day with songs, crafts and games for pre-kindergarten children. West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave. 1 p.m. Sept. 16. Free. Registration: 570-654-9847.

Child Safety Day, with free digital fingerprints and photo by Operation KidSafe. Ken Pollock Autogroup, 339 Route 315, Pittston. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17. 570-655-4575.

Children’s Storytime, singing, stories, crafts and snacks for ages 2 to 8. Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 317 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17. Continues every other Saturday morning. 570-654-2500.

Pokemon Go Expedition. Discover Poke Stops around West Pittston. All children must have a chaperone and device with the app pre-loaded, logged in and ready to play. West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave. 1 p.m. Sept. 17. Free. Registration: 570-654-9847.

Ecozone Discovery Room. Climb into a bald eagle’s nest, crawl into a bat cave and dig in a fossil pit in this room of hands-on exhibits. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18. $2. 570-828-2319.

Tiny Tots Story Time, for 18 months to age 5. Mill Memorial Library, 495 E. Main St., Nanticoke. 11 a.m. and noon Sept. 20, 22, 27 and 29. 570-735-3030.

Natural Wonders: Apples Abound, discovery-based learning about the natural world for ages 3 to 6. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Registration: 570-842-1506.

FUTURE

Fall Preschool MESS Program, hands-on interactions to build knowledge about math, early literacy, science and stories for ages 3 to 5 (but not in kindergarten). Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 23 and 30; Oct. 7 and 21; Nov. 4 and 11. Registration: 570-287-2013.

Fall Fun for Little Ones, learning about trees and leaves through hands-on activities, a story and a simple craft. Environmental Education Building, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 10 a.m. Sept. 24. For ages 3 to 5. 570-696-9105.

Minecraft Arts and Crafts. Make a Creeper bank, Pick Axe and more. Wyoming Free Library, 358 Wyoming Ave. 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 24. Free. Registration: 570-693-1364.

Book Bingo, an opportunity to win free books for ages 4 to 12. Mill Memorial Library, 495 E. Main St., Nanticoke. 11 a.m. Sept. 24. 570-735-3030.

Atlatyl Action, learning about this ancient weapon, then trying your skill at throwing for distance. For ages 12 to 18. Environmental Education Building, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 1 p.m. Sept. 24. 570-696-9105.

Batman Day. Have a bat-tastic evening creating a mask and cape, solving the Riddler’s brainteasers, laughing like the Joker and discovering the science behind all those Batman gadgets. Also: learning about real bats and their role in the ecosystem. West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave. 6 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. Registration: 570-654-9847.

STEM Saturday, the fourth annual gathering for elementary and middle school grades to create engineering and art creations and play games designed and constructed from reused cardboard and plastic bottles. Wyoming Seminary Lower School, 1560 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Free. Registration at wyomingseminary.org.

Nature’s Vampires, a hands-on, science-based program about vampire-like creatures that get their food by sucking the blood of other animals. West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave. 6 p.m. Oct. 4. Free. Registration: 570-654-9847.

Natural Wonders: Terrific Trees, discovery-based learning about the natural world for ages 3 to 6. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Registration: 570-842-1506.

Romping Radishes, a healthy living session for kids, geared toward kindergarten to second grade but all ages welcome. The Cooperage, 1030 Main St., Honesdale. 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6. Held in conjunction with the Farmers Market. 570-253-2020.

A Day of Quilting for Girl Scouts, with instruction, a quilt show and lunch. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 316 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. 10 a.m. Oct. 8. $5. Registration (by Oct. 1): 570-474-2170.

Star Wars Day in the Park, with Star Wars-themed activity stations, a parade from the Wyoming Free Library to the park, refreshments, a scavenger hunt and door prizes. John Jude Bolin Memorial Park, Eighth and Butler streets, Wyoming. Noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 9. Registration (by Sept. 30): 570-693-1364.

Gore and More. Get creepy in time for Halloween with slime, fake blood and a severed finger in this Library Laboratory science class for age 9 and older. West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave. 6 p.m. Oct. 11. Sign-up: 570-654-9847.

Hide-n-Seekers, learning about the natural world through stories, activities, crafts and outdoor walks for ages 3 to 5. Nescopeck State Park, 1137 Honey Hole Road, Drums. 10 a.m. Oct. 12. Free. 570-403-2006.

Field Day, outdoor activities with old-fashioned games such as Red Rover, Tag, Leapfrog, Sharks and Minnows, Duck-Duck-Goose, kickball, dodgeball and more. Bring a drink. West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave. 1 p.m. Oct. 15. Free. Weather permitting. 570-654-9847.

Ecozone Discovery Room. Climb into a bald eagle’s nest, crawl into a bat cave and dig in a fossil pit in this room of hands-on exhibits. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 and 30, Nov. 6 and 19 and Dec. 4. $2. 570-828-2319.

Natural Wonders: Spooky Spiders, discovery-based learning about the natural world for ages 3 to 6. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Registration: 570-842-1506.

Lego Animation and Claymation, a class in creating stop-motion animated movies using LEGOS or clay for ages 7 to 14. With Rand Whipple of Box of Light Studios. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 22. $17. Registration: 570-996-1500.

Robotics. Build and program your very own android and command its actions. For ages 7 to 14. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22. $17. Registration: 570-996-1500.

Vampires and Zombies and Ghouls, Oh My! A lesson using green screening to create scars, cuts, decaying flesh and bloody teeth, then using film magic to choose a backdrop for your terrifying creature and placing yourself in the scene. For ages 7 to 14. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22. $17. Registration: 570-996-1500.

Halloween Celebration, spooky after-hours happenings including scary booooks around the “campfire,” watching a kid-friendly tale of terror, making a creepy-crawly craft and more. Bring a carved jack-o-lantern to enter in a competition for best in show. West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave. 6 p.m. Oct. 28. Free. Registration: 570-654-9847.

Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic, a “Disney Live!” presentation with 25 favorite cartoon characters including Goofy and Donald, Snow White, Rapunzel, Tinker Bell and many more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. Noon and 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Tickets start at $15. 800-745-3000.

Hands-On STEM. Explore a variety of interactive activities at your own pace including magnets, static, tornadoes, tiny robots, building with straws or wooden planks, marble run, estimation jars, tanagrams and more. West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Free. Registration: 570-654-9847.

Motion, building, racing, dropping, sliding, pushing and bouncing as you conduct experiments to support Newton’s laws of motion in this Library Laboratory science class for age 9 and older. West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave. 6 p.m. Nov. 8. Sign-up: 570-654-9847.

Minecraft IRL, with creeper toss and nerf gun targets, videos, 3D mushroom craft, pixel art, a hunt for elements and bingo. West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Free. Registration: 570-654-9847.

The Octonauts and the Deep Sea Volcano Adventure, a children’s musical show with Disney’s Octonauts’ eight-member crew including Captain Barnacles, Lieutenant Kwazii and Medic Peso, who take the audience on an underwater quest through a world of adventure, interactivity and tons of sea-life surprises. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 6 p.m. Nov. 16. $44.50, $39.50, $27.50. 570-826-1100.

Minecraft Medley. Fire up your imagination with mods, redstone and command blocks. For ages 7 to 14. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19. $17. Registration: 570-996-1500.

Minecraft Parkour. Build your own parkour-style maps, minigames or roller coasters and play with each other’s designs. For ages 7 to 14. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19. $17. Registration: 570-996-1500.

Pieces of the Pi, a Minecraft session in setting up a raspberry pi along with coding with Scratch or Pyton. For ages 7 to 14. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19. $17. Registration: 570-996-1500.

Emmet Otter’s Jugband Christmas, the annual free showing of the film about a poor otter family that risks everything for the chance to win the cash prize in a talent contest. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 5:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3. 570-996-1500.

Holiday Workshop, a morning of cookie decorating, holiday crafts, singing and creations by the Balloon Lady. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3. All ages. 570-996-1500.