Kids Listings: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016
Curiosity Day, a “Curious George”-themed day with songs, crafts and games for pre-kindergarten children. West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave. 1 p.m. Sept. 16. Free. Registration: 570-654-9847.
Child Safety Day, with free digital fingerprints and photo by Operation KidSafe. Ken Pollock Autogroup, 339 Route 315, Pittston. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17. 570-655-4575.
Children’s Storytime, singing, stories, crafts and snacks for ages 2 to 8. Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 317 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17. Continues every other Saturday morning. 570-654-2500.
Pokemon Go Expedition. Discover Poke Stops around West Pittston. All children must have a chaperone and device with the app pre-loaded, logged in and ready to play. West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave. 1 p.m. Sept. 17. Free. Registration: 570-654-9847.
Ecozone Discovery Room. Climb into a bald eagle’s nest, crawl into a bat cave and dig in a fossil pit in this room of hands-on exhibits. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18. $2. 570-828-2319.
Tiny Tots Story Time, for 18 months to age 5. Mill Memorial Library, 495 E. Main St., Nanticoke. 11 a.m. and noon Sept. 20, 22, 27 and 29. 570-735-3030.
Natural Wonders: Apples Abound, discovery-based learning about the natural world for ages 3 to 6. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Registration: 570-842-1506.