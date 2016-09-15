Stage Listings: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016
Starlight Express, the rock musical by Andrew Lloyd Weber with actors performing on Heely’s sneaker skates around a race track built around the audience. Presented by Phoenix Kids at the Phoenix Performing Arts Centre, 409 Main St., Duryea. Through Oct. 2 with performances 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $10. Reservations: 570-457-3589.
Broadway’s Next Hit Musical! An improvised musical comedy in which the audience suggests storylines and made-up song titles to be improvised into a full-blown musical by a cast of stage veterans, improv comedians and musicians. Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. $30, $15 children. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.
Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5, the country superstar’s musical about three female co-workers pushed to the boiling point by their sexist, egotistical bigot of a boss. Theatre at the Grove, 5177 Nuangola Road, Nuangola. Through Sept. 25 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. $20. 570-868-8212.
La Cage aux Folles, the Tony Award-winning musical about the comedic chaos that occurs when the son of a gay couple brings his fiancee’s uber-conservative parents home for a visit. Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Through Sept. 25 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. Dinner served 90 minutes before showtime. $18; $35 with dinner. Reservations: 570-283-2195.
Rock of Ages, the 1980s-inspired rock musical romance about a young couple chasing their dream of making it big in Los Angeles. Little Theatre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Through Sept. 24 with performances 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. $30, $18. 570-823-1875.
The House of Blue Leaves, a farcical, dark comedy about a zookeeper who dreams of leaving his schizophrenic wife and heading for Hollywood with his girlfriend. Presented by Actors Circle at the Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Through Sept. 25 with performances 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $12, $10 seniors, $8 students. 570-342-9707.
Body Awareness, a comedy with mature themes by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker about liberal academics Phyllis and Joyce who are housing a controversial photographer during the local university’s Body Awareness Week. Presented by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. Sept. 22 to Oct. 9 with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. 570-784-8181 or bte.org.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Auditions for the Nuremberg Community Players’ December production of “I’m Not Ebenezer Scrooge!” Former St. Joseph’s Church, 283 Hazle St., Nuremberg. 3 p.m. Sept. 18; 6 p.m. Sept. 19. 570-985-8352.
Theater Bus Trip to Hunterdon Hills Playhouse in Hampton, New Jersey, to see “Squabbles.” Sponsored by the Irem Women’s Auxiliary on Sept. 27. $85 includes show, lunch and transportation. Reservations: 570-822-4976.
Mark Fryer and Mike Lally star in the Actors Circle production of ‘The House of Blue Leaves,’ playing through Sept. 25 at the Providence Playhouse in Scranton.
‘Body Awareness,’ a comedy with mature themes presented by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, opens Sept. 22 at the Alvina Krause Theatre in Bloomsburg.
Sammy Hull, Deneva Lefevers, Giuliana Schineller, Makayla Neel, Rebecca Frey and Emily Rowe will perform on sneaker skates during the rock musical ‘Starlight Express’ opening Sept. 16 at the Phoenix Performing Arts Centre in Duryea.