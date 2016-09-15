Outdoors Listings: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

Full Moon Bog Walk, a nighttime exploration of the Tannersville Cranberry Bog, 166 Cherry Lane Road. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Bring a flashlight. $6. Reservations: 570-629-3060.

Live Raptors, including eastern screech owls, red-tailed hawks and more presented by naturalist Susan Gallagher of the Carbon County Environmental Education Center. Sweet Valley Church of Christ, 5439 Main Road. 7 p.m. Sept. 16. 844-782-2266.

Fall Warblers, an in-depth look at the migrating fall warbler species with biology professor Terry Master. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 17. $5. 570-828-2319 or peec.org.

SAFE Autism Walk and Resource Fair, the annual fundraiser with a bounce house, music, tricky trays, food, Zumba, face painting and more. Hazleton Area High School Track, 1515 W. 23rd St. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17. 570-822-7259.

Breaking Clays for Kids, a fundraiser for the Children’s Advocacy Center. Rock Mountain Sporting Clays, 674 Mitchell Road, Springville. Sept. 17 with registration and breakfast at 9 a.m. and Shotgun Start at 10 a.m. $120 includes ammo, breakfast, lunch and t-shirt. Information at [email protected]

Monarch Madness, a short talk followed by a Monarch Butterfly Count. Promised Land State Park, 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown. 11 a.m. Sept. 17. 570-676-3428.

Live Eagles, presented by representatives from the Carbon County Environmental Education Center who talk about the importance of habitat conservation. Wild Birds Unlimited, Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway. 1 p.m. Sept. 17. Free. 570-675-9900.

Turtle Walk and Talk, a short turtle talk followed by a walk to the pond to seek out the basking platforms. Meet at the gravel parking lot at the bottom of Campground Road, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 1 p.m. Sept. 17. 570-696-9105.

Left Side Loop Hike, 5.5 difficult miles on the Joe Gmiter Trail. Meet at the abandoned bank, Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek. 11:45 a.m. Sept. 18. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-825-7200.

Annual Sportsman’s Raffle, with rifles and handguns awarded as prizes. Irem Temple Country Club, 397 Country Club Road, Dallas. Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 18. $25. Age 18 and older. 570-675-4465, ext.

FUTURE

Glow Big or Glow Home 5K Run/Walk, beginning and ending in the Rosenn Plaza, adjacent to the Wells Fargo Amphitheater, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. 7 p.m. Sept. 23. $25 includes a T-shirt for the first 150 runners. Registration at muroar924.com.

National Public Lands Day Cleanup, a volunteer work day to help with park projects. Nescopeck State Park, 1137 Honey Hole Road, Drums. 9 a.m. Sept. 24. Registration: 570-403-2006.

Historic Watres Paddle, a guided paddle on Lake Lacawac to learn about Lacawac’s 50-year history. Boats and lifejackets provided. Lacawac Sanctuary, 94 Sanctuary Road, Lake Ariel. 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24. $15. Registration: 570-689-9494.

Kickball Tournament, a fundraiser to benefit the construction of new tennis courts for Wyoming Area. Team size is 9 to 11 players, age 7 and older. Wyoming Little League Fields, Wyoming Avenue. 9 a.m. Sept. 24. Information at 570-357-2057.

Sherwood Forest Greenway Hike, 1.5 moderate miles to a vista of the Delaware Water Gap and state gamelands. Meet at the parking area on the south side of Sherwood Forest Road in Jackson Township, Monroe County. 10 a.m. Sept. 24. Free but registration required. Sponsored by the Brodhead Watershed Association. 570-829-1120.

Introduction to Orienteering, using a map and compass to find certain points in the park. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 24. $5. 570-828-2319 or peec.org.

Bog Walk, a 2.5-hour trek on floating platforms into the unique environment of the Tannersville Cranberry Bog, 552 Cherry Lane Road, Stroudsburg. 2 p.m. Sept. 24. $6. Reservations: 570-629-3061.

Nature at Night, a walk in the woods to listen for owls, look at stars and enjoy the music of the night. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24. $5. 570-828-2319 or peec.org.

Birding in the Kirby Park Natural Area, with the Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society. Meet at the parking lot by the Nesbitt Park boat launch, accessed via First Avenue in Kingston. 8 a.m. Sept. 25. Free. 570-542-5948.

Heritage Explorer Bike Tour, the 7th annual ride with four out-and-back routes of 5, 11, 22 and 44 miles with station stops for water, snacks and fun activities. Begins at the Blakely Recreation Complex on the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail and extends through 17 municipalities. Sept. 25 with groups leaving between 8 and 9:30 a.m. depending on the chosen route. $35, $30 seniors, $60 family. Register at lhva.org. 570-963-6730, ext. 8200.

Monument Trail Hike, eight moderate-to-difficult miles at High Point State Park. Meet at the Park & Ride, Route 315 and Oak Street, Dupont. 9:45 a.m. Sept. 25. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-825-7200.

Fire Building, learning primitive firemaking skills including a flint and steel fire. For age 10 and older. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 25. $5. 570-828-2319 or peec.org.

Bike Ride, a ten-mile round-trip ride on the Greater Hazleton Rail Trail. Meet at the trailhead on Route 93. 1 p.m. Sept. 25. 570-970-5040.

40th Anniversary Celebration, an open house with free family fun including tie-dyeing (bring your own item), Critter Olympics, bird banding, live snakes, a mini environmental education museum, refreshments and more. Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center, 8050 Running Valley Road, Stroudsburg. 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 25. Free. 570-629-3061.

Bird Banding, learning the basics including how to catch birds and why avian research is so important. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28. $5. Registration: 570-842-1506.

Mountain Top Rotary 5K, beginning and ending at Wright Township Park and coursing through South Main Road and Deerfield Acres. Free refreshments to all participants. Oct. 1 with registration 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and race at 9 a.m. $25 until Sept. 28; $30 thereafter. Online registration at racemenu.com/rotary5k.

Self-Guided Monroe County Farm Tour, to connect consumers with local producers and to learn about farm management. Sponsored by the Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center, 8050 Running Valley Road, Stroudsburg. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1. Brochures and map aavailable at mcconservation.org. A 13-passenger bus will be available for non-drivers leaving at 8:15 a.m. from the environmental education center. $15. Reservations: 570-629-3060.

Fall Foliage Paddle, for age 10 and older. Promised Land State Park, 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown. 9 a.m. Oct. 1. Call to reserve a kayak. 570-676-0567.

Fall Foliage Hike, two difficult miles with tree identification along the way. Promised Land State Park, 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown. 1 p.m. Oct. 1. 570-676-3428.

Watkin’s Glen Hike, eight difficult miles at the New York waterfall site. Meet at the Dallas Shopping Center on Memorial Highway. 8:45 a.m. Oct. 2. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-825-7200.

Birds of Prey Migration, a day of raptor watching at Sunrise Mountain. Dress in layers and bring a folding chair, binoculars and snacks. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2. $15. Call 570-828-2319 to reserve a seat in the van.

Sunset Hike, 2.5 easy miles past the Brooks Estate and into the family cemetery. Varden Conservation Area, 1100 Mid Valley Road, Lake Ariel. 5 p.m. Oct. 4. 570-676-3428.

Fall Gardening Tips, with Master Gardener Sandy Visintainer. Marian Sutherland Kirby Library, 35 Kirby Ave., Mountain Top. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Registration: 570-474-9313.

Fall Wildflower Walk, a flower identification hike with naturalist Jane Frye. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5. $5. Registration: 570-842-1506.

Backyard Beekeeping, an overview of the apiary established in January 2015. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6. $25. Registration: 570-842-1506.

Night Hike, one easy mile of hiking in the dark. Promised Land State Park, 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. 570-676-3428.

The Big Sit! Join birders from the Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society on the rooftop of the Cohen Science Center of Wilkes University, South River Street, Wilkes-Barre, to count bird species. Bring warm clothes, food, drink, sun block and a comfortable chair. Meet in the lobby Oct. 8 at any of the following times for roof access: 6:45, 9 and 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Register by Oct. 6 by emailing [email protected]

Falling Leaves Family Nature Getaway, a weekend of interpretive hikes, animal presentations, square dancing, canoeing, campfires and more. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. Oct. 7 to 10. $225 includes three nights lodging and meals from Friday dinner to Monday lunch. Reservations: 570-828-2319.

Birding at Frances Slocum, a leisurely walk to seek out songbirds with Bruce Troy of Wild Birds Unlimited. Meet at the parking lot of the Environmental Education Center, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 8:30 a.m. Oct. 8. Free. 570-675-9900.

Loyalsock Trail Hike, eight difficult miles. Bring lunch and water. Meet at the Dallas Shopping Center on Memorial Highway. 9:45 a.m. Oct. 9. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-825-7200.

Art in Nature Walk, a peaceful walk in the woods with Deb Dick who talks about how to keep an illustrated nature journal. Bear Creek Camp, 3601 Bear Creek Blvd., Bear Creek Village. 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 9. $10. Reservations: 570-310-1781.

Fall Foliage Hike, three moderate miles on the Skyline Trail overlooking the Lehigh Gorge in Hickory Run State Park, White Haven. Meet at the Gould Trail parking area along Route 534. 10 a.m. Oct. 10. Registration: 570-474-5884.

Fall Photography Weekend. Explore the beauty of autumn with renowned photographer John Barclay to learn about exposure, composition and more. Geared towards DSLR-type cameras. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. Oct. 14 to 16. $290 includes lodging and meals. Reservations: 570-828-2319.

Signs of Fall, a hike to discover the science behind the fall season, changes in animal behavior and why leaves turn colors. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. $5. 570-828-2319.

Bridge the Gap: Hike and Bike, a bike ride along the McDade Trail followed by a hike. All equipment and transportation provided. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16. Free. Reservations: 570-828-2319.

Salt Springs State Park Hike, six moderate miles on the park trails in Franklin Forks. Meet at the Dallas Shopping Center on Memorial Highway. Bring lunch and water. 10:45 a.m. Oct. 16. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-346-8010.

Lake to Lake 8K Trail Run and 5K Family Dog Woods Walk, winding through 550 acres of wooded nature trails at Lacawac Sanctuary, 94 Sanctuary Road, Lake Ariel. 11 a.m. Oct. 16. 570-689-9494 or lacawac.org.

Full Moon Walk, a moderate, two-mile walk followed by a campfire with appetizers, snacks and beverages. Bear Creek Camp, 3601 Bear Creek Blvd., Bear Creek Village. 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16. $10. Registration: 570-310-1781.

Hiking Series, four difficult miles on the Mount Yeager Trail. Meet at Nescopeck State Park, 1137 Honey Hole Road, Drums. 9 a.m. Oct. 18, followed by a pot-luck lunch. Bring a dish to share. 570-403-2006.

Being Prepared: Overnight Survival, how to make the best of an unintended night in the outdoors. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19. $5. Registration: 570-842-1506.

Golden Hawk Watch, a one-to-two mile walk to the Council Cup Overlook to spend an afternoon learning about the fall raptor migration. Bring a lunch or snack. Meet at Nescopeck State Park, 1137 Honey Hole Road, Drums to carpool to the site. 11 a.m. Oct. 21. Free. Registration: 570-403-2006.

Live Bats: Fact or Fiction, understanding the benefits provided by bats with naturalist Susan Gallagher. Wild Birds Unlimited, Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway. 1 p.m. Oct. 22. Free Halloween candy for the children. 570-675-9900.

Birding in the Kirby Park Natural Area, sponsored by the Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society. Meet at the parking lot by the Nesbitt Park boat launch in Wilkes-Barre, accessed via First Avenue. 8 a.m. Oct. 23, Nov. 27, Dec. 25 and Jan. 22. Free. 570-371-3951.

Levee Walk, six easy miles along the Susquehanna River levee. Meet at the Church Street parking lot in Kingston. Bring a snack and water. 12:45 p.m. Oct. 23. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-388-4060.

Sunday for Singles. Explore nature while meeting new people. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 23. Free. 570-828-2319.

Golden Eagle Trail Hike, nine difficult miles at Tiadaghton State Forest. Meet at the bank parking lot at the corner of routes 29 and 118. Bring lunch and water. 8:45 a.m. Oct. 30. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-806-1754.

Prompton State Park Hike, nine moderate miles. Meet at the Park and Ride, Route 315, Dupont. Bring lunch and water. 9:45 a.m. Nov. 6. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-346-8010.

Natural Creations Workshop. Get ready for the holiday season with an afternoon of using natural materials collected from the forest to create a variety of gifts, decorations, wreaths, gift tags, ornaments and more. Bear Creek Preserve, 47 Rabbit Run Lane, Bear Creek. 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 6. $10. Registration: 570-310-1781.

Night Hike, one mile on the Wood Frog Loop at Nescopeck State Park, 1137 Honey Hole Road, Drums. 6 p.m. Nov. 8. 570-403-2006.

Stoney Creek Hike, eight difficult miles. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Township. 9:45 a.m. Nov. 13. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-283-1312.

River of Rocks Hike, seven moderate miles at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Kempton. Bring lunch and water. Meet at the Park and Ride, Route 309 near Blackman Street, Wilkes-Barre. 9:45 a.m. Nov. 20. $9 entrance fee required. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-825-7200.

Thousand Steps Hike, eight difficult miles at Glen Onoko Falls, Lehigh Gorge State Park. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Township. 9:45 a.m. Nov. 27. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-806-1754.

Tubs Natural Area Hike, five moderate miles (with an optional three extra miles). Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Township. 11:45 a.m. Dec. 4. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-457-0527.

Local Waterfowl, a birding trip for beginners and experienced birders with most birding done from your auto. Guided by Jon Thomas of the Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society. Meet at the Weis Market parking lot, Route 29, Tunkhannock. 9 a.m. Dec. 10. Free. Registration: 570-586-3702.

Francis Walter Dam Hike, five difficult miles. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Township. 11:45 a.m. Dec. 11. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-825-7200.

Cherry Run Trail Hike, six moderate miles at Ricketts Glen State Park. Meet at the Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway. 10:45 a.m. Dec. 18. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-388-4060.