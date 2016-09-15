Outdoors Listings: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016
Full Moon Bog Walk, a nighttime exploration of the Tannersville Cranberry Bog, 166 Cherry Lane Road. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Bring a flashlight. $6. Reservations: 570-629-3060.
Live Raptors, including eastern screech owls, red-tailed hawks and more presented by naturalist Susan Gallagher of the Carbon County Environmental Education Center. Sweet Valley Church of Christ, 5439 Main Road. 7 p.m. Sept. 16. 844-782-2266.
Fall Warblers, an in-depth look at the migrating fall warbler species with biology professor Terry Master. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 17. $5. 570-828-2319 or peec.org.
SAFE Autism Walk and Resource Fair, the annual fundraiser with a bounce house, music, tricky trays, food, Zumba, face painting and more. Hazleton Area High School Track, 1515 W. 23rd St. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17. 570-822-7259.
Breaking Clays for Kids, a fundraiser for the Children’s Advocacy Center. Rock Mountain Sporting Clays, 674 Mitchell Road, Springville. Sept. 17 with registration and breakfast at 9 a.m. and Shotgun Start at 10 a.m. $120 includes ammo, breakfast, lunch and t-shirt. Information at [email protected]
Monarch Madness, a short talk followed by a Monarch Butterfly Count. Promised Land State Park, 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown. 11 a.m. Sept. 17. 570-676-3428.
Live Eagles, presented by representatives from the Carbon County Environmental Education Center who talk about the importance of habitat conservation. Wild Birds Unlimited, Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway. 1 p.m. Sept. 17. Free. 570-675-9900.
Turtle Walk and Talk, a short turtle talk followed by a walk to the pond to seek out the basking platforms. Meet at the gravel parking lot at the bottom of Campground Road, Frances Slocum State Park, 565 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming. 1 p.m. Sept. 17. 570-696-9105.
Left Side Loop Hike, 5.5 difficult miles on the Joe Gmiter Trail. Meet at the abandoned bank, Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek. 11:45 a.m. Sept. 18. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers. 570-825-7200.
Annual Sportsman’s Raffle, with rifles and handguns awarded as prizes. Irem Temple Country Club, 397 Country Club Road, Dallas. Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 18. $25. Age 18 and older. 570-675-4465, ext.