Concert Listings: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016
Pennsylvania Blues Festival, two stages of music, master class sessions, an arrival party at the Galleria Rock Bar, Sunday Brunch Buffet and a Sunday After-Fest Party. Split Rock Resort, 100 Moseywood Road, Lake Harmony. Sept. 16 to 18 with gates at noon and music at 1 p.m. $40 per day; $70 weekend. 800-255-7625 or pabluesfestival.com.
Adam Ferrara: Live from the Chandelier Lobby, the stand-up comedian and actor (“Rescue Me”). F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Sept. 16. $25. 570-826-1100.
Gary Owen, the actor and standup comedian, named “Funniest Serviceman in America.” Mount Airy Casino Resort, 312 Woodland Road, Mount Pocono. 8 p.m. Sept. 17. $40, $30. 877-682-4791.
The Anderson Twins, the clarinet and saxophone virtuosos. Hawley Silk Mill, 8 Silk Mill Drive. 8 p.m. Sept. 17. $22, $19. 570-588-8077.
Outlaw Music Festival, with Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Lee Ann Womack and Brothers Osborne. Pavilion at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton. 1 p.m. Sept. 18. Tickets at livenation.com.
Simply Grand Concert, with Duo Mantagnard comprised of saxophonist Joseph Murphy and guitarist Matthew Slotkin. Pieces include “Mountain Songs” by Robert Beaser, a suite based on Appalachian folk tunes. Sordoni High-Definition Theater, WVIA Public Media Studios, 100 WVIA Way, off Old Boston Road, Pittston. 3 p.m. Sept. 18. Free but reservations required. 570-655-2808.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, swing music of the 1940s and ’50s, Dixieland, big band, jump and blues. Presented by the Greater Hazleton Concert Series at Hazleton Area High School, 1601 W. 23rd St. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. 570-788-4864.
DeadPhish Orchestra, the Colorado outfit paying tribute to the music of The Grateful Dead and Phish. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Sept. 22. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.
Singer-guitarist Coco Montoya will perform at the Mauch Chunk Opera House in Jim Thorpe on Sept. 16.
Duo Mantagnard will perform a free ‘Simply Grand Concert’ at WVIA Public Media Studios in Pittston on Sept. 18. Pictured are sax player Joseph Murphy and guitarist Matthew Slotkin.
The Anderson Twins will perform at the Hawley Silk Mill on Sept. 17.