Event Listings: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016
Downtown Wilkes-Barre Restaurant Week. Enjoy a wide variety of cuisines at special prices at 22 downtown eateries. Sept. 16 to 25. Menus and additional information at wbdcp.org.
Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “Until September” (1984) starring Karen Allen. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Sept. 16. Free with light refreshments. 570-823-0156.
Pennsylvania Oktoberfest, with beer, food, music, wiener-dog races and more. Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 4:30 to 11 p.m. Sept. 16; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 17; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18. 570-831-2100.
Fall Film Festival, 21 foreign, independent and art films shown throughout 21 days. Begins with an opening night gala 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 ($40 includes food, beer and wine and two features) through Oct. 6. Wraps up with a post-festival discussion 1 p.m. Oct. 7. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. $8.50 per film. Schedule at dietrichtheater.com. Gala reservations: 570-996-1500.
Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day, entertainment by the Irish Balladeers and the Kerry Dancers along with a dinner buffet and adult beverages. Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Company, 150 Watson St. 6:30 to 11 p.m. Sept. 16. $20. 570-362-1350.
LuzerneFest, the annual street fair with craft and food vendors, pumpkin decorating, horse-and-wagon rides, face painting, pony rides, a Saturday parade along Bennett and Main streets, and live entertainment by Half Dollar (Saturday) and Mother Nature’s Sons (Sunday). Main Street, Luzerne. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17; noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 18. 570-287-4333.
Pens for Stevie, a benefit for figure-skating coach Stephanie Sciandra brings together Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins players and local musicians Rod Evans, Random Rock and John & Kate + Fate from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Toyota Sports Complex, 38 Coal St., Wilkes-Barre. 951-329-0231.
Car & Craft Show, the fourth annual event sponsored by the Dallas Knights of Columbus. Back Mountain Bowl, 3555 Memorial Highway, Dallas. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18. 570-237-0575.
Designer Bingo, with door prizes, auction, raffles and food. St. Leo’s/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. Sept. 18 with doors at 1 p.m. and games at 2 p.m. $20. 570-479-3414.
Denison House Tours. Learn about the life and times of early settler Nathan Denison while touring his 1790 two-story home full of period furniture. 35 Denison St., Forty Fort. 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 25. $5, $3 children. 570-823-6244.
Forty Fort Meeting House Tours, docent-led tours exploring the 1807 historic religious edifice with its original box pews and elevated pulpit. 20 River St., Forty Fort. 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays through September 25. $2. 570-287-5214.
Yoga for the Brain: A Doodle Art Program. Experience relaxation through breathing, learn simple doodle techniques that aid in relaxation and take home a creative piece of art. Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Registration: 570-287-2013.
Art n’ Vino, a painting party for amateur artists, guided by a professional. BYOB. Art n’ Vino, 667 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 19. Benefits in part Candy’s Place: A Cancer Wellness Center. 570-430-5045.
Historic Tunkhannock Walking Tours will be offered Sept. 15 from the Dietrich Theater. Pictured is the Wyoming County Courthouse.
The New Zealand adventure ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’ is one of the films at the Fall Film Festival running Sept. 16 to Oct. 6 at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.
Naturalist Rick Koval talks about the threat of extinction facing migratory songbirds including the scarlet tanager (pictured) at the showing of the film ‘The Messenger’ Sept. 22 at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.
Noted author and journalist Deni Béchard will read passages from his new novel ‘Into the Sun’ during a lecture at Misericordia University on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.