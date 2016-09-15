Event Listings: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

Downtown Wilkes-Barre Restaurant Week. Enjoy a wide variety of cuisines at special prices at 22 downtown eateries. Sept. 16 to 25. Menus and additional information at wbdcp.org.

Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “Until September” (1984) starring Karen Allen. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Sept. 16. Free with light refreshments. 570-823-0156.

Pennsylvania Oktoberfest, with beer, food, music, wiener-dog races and more. Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 4:30 to 11 p.m. Sept. 16; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 17; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18. 570-831-2100.

Fall Film Festival, 21 foreign, independent and art films shown throughout 21 days. Begins with an opening night gala 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 ($40 includes food, beer and wine and two features) through Oct. 6. Wraps up with a post-festival discussion 1 p.m. Oct. 7. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. $8.50 per film. Schedule at dietrichtheater.com. Gala reservations: 570-996-1500.

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day, entertainment by the Irish Balladeers and the Kerry Dancers along with a dinner buffet and adult beverages. Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Company, 150 Watson St. 6:30 to 11 p.m. Sept. 16. $20. 570-362-1350.

LuzerneFest, the annual street fair with craft and food vendors, pumpkin decorating, horse-and-wagon rides, face painting, pony rides, a Saturday parade along Bennett and Main streets, and live entertainment by Half Dollar (Saturday) and Mother Nature’s Sons (Sunday). Main Street, Luzerne. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17; noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 18. 570-287-4333.

Pens for Stevie, a benefit for figure-skating coach Stephanie Sciandra brings together Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins players and local musicians Rod Evans, Random Rock and John & Kate + Fate from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Toyota Sports Complex, 38 Coal St., Wilkes-Barre. 951-329-0231.

Car & Craft Show, the fourth annual event sponsored by the Dallas Knights of Columbus. Back Mountain Bowl, 3555 Memorial Highway, Dallas. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18. 570-237-0575.

Designer Bingo, with door prizes, auction, raffles and food. St. Leo’s/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. Sept. 18 with doors at 1 p.m. and games at 2 p.m. $20. 570-479-3414.

Denison House Tours. Learn about the life and times of early settler Nathan Denison while touring his 1790 two-story home full of period furniture. 35 Denison St., Forty Fort. 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 25. $5, $3 children. 570-823-6244.

Forty Fort Meeting House Tours, docent-led tours exploring the 1807 historic religious edifice with its original box pews and elevated pulpit. 20 River St., Forty Fort. 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays through September 25. $2. 570-287-5214.

Yoga for the Brain: A Doodle Art Program. Experience relaxation through breathing, learn simple doodle techniques that aid in relaxation and take home a creative piece of art. Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Registration: 570-287-2013.

Art n’ Vino, a painting party for amateur artists, guided by a professional. BYOB. Art n’ Vino, 667 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 19. Benefits in part Candy’s Place: A Cancer Wellness Center. 570-430-5045.

You Belong to Me: Sex, Race and Murder in the South, an independent film about a wealthy black woman in Florida who shoots and kills a state senator. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Followed by a discussion with the producer Jude Hagin. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “The Sixth Sense” (1999) starring Bruce Willis. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Free with light refreshments. 570-823-0156.

Colonial Superstitions, Folklore & Witchcraft Tour, talks on 18th-century superstitions and traditions that led to the creation of Halloween and jack o’lanterns. Nathan Denison House, 35 Denison St., Forty Fort. 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29. $7, $5 children. 570-823-6244.

Dietrich Fright Night, a haunted attraction within the eerie walls of the Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 28 to 30; 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 31. $10. 570-996-1500.

Car and Bike Cruise, sponsored by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29. Free. Info at nepraaca.org.

Paint a Holiday Ornament, a session in creating a one-of-a-kind tree ornament. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1. $20 includes materials. Registration: 570-996-1500.

Fall Fundraiser, a painting session with snacks and bring-your-own wine with proceeds to benefit the Hughestown Park and Recreation Department. Paint ‘n Pinot, 113 S. Main St., Pittston. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 4. $35. Registration: 570-313-5429.

Love Thy Nature, an award-winning independent film about our relationship with the natural world and how that connection is the key to solving environmental and climate crises. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. Nov. 7. Followed by a discussion with the director Sylvie Rokab. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Birthday Ball, sponsored by the White Haven Marine Corps League #1039. Nov. 12 at St. Patrick’s Church, 411 Allegheny St., White Haven. $25. 570-262-2894.

Grease, the feel-good musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John (1978; PG-13). Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 1 and 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Free. 570-996-1500.

Stories from Around the World, tales for all ages with storyteller Fiona Powell. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 570-996-1500.

Creating Oils with Herbs, a talk by naturalist and herb enthusiast Charlene Wildes. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 105 Irem Road, Dallas. 7 p.m. Nov. 21. Free. 570-479-0400.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, the holiday comedy film (PG-13; 1989) starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 570-996-1500.

It’s a Wonderful Life, the annual free showing of the classic holiday film starring James Stewart (PG; 1946) with free popcorn and soda. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 2, 7 and 8 p.m. Dec. 13. 570-996-1500.

Hilleman: A Perilous Quest to Save the World’s Children, an independent documentary about Dr. Maurice R. Hilleman who prevented pandemic flu, developed the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine and invented the first vaccine against human cancer. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. Feb. 6. Followed by a discussion with the director Donald Rayne Mitchell. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Real Boy, an independent film about a teenaged musician navigating the ups and downs of gender transition and substance abuse. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. March 8. Followed by a discussion with the director Shaleece Haas. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

States of Grace, an independent film about the transformation of Buddhist physician Grace Dammann and her family in the wake of a life-changing accident. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. April 3. Followed by a discussion with co-director Mark Lipman. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.