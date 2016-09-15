Exhibit Listings: Sept. 22 to 16, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016
Third Friday Art Walk, with exhibits at several downtown venues along with entertainment, crafters and more. Downtown Wilkes-Barre. 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16. 570-288-1020.
Group Exhibit, nautical and island-themed watercolors and photography by Stephen Parulski, photography by Grace Marie Amico and works by graphic designer Alan McLaughlin. Opens Sept. 16 with a reception 5 to 8 p.m. Continues through Nov. 4 at Marquis Art and Frame, 122 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 570-823-0518.
Bringing the Giant to Its Knees: The History of the Giant’s Despair Hillclimb, exploring the 110-year history of the motor race and its participants through art, trophies, artifacts, programs and memorabilia. Opens Sept. 16 with a reception at 6 p.m. ($4). Continues through March 1 at the Luzerne County Historical Society Museum, 69 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. 570-823-6244.
Emerging Artists Exhibition, the 14th annual invitational with works by area high school students, coordinated by artist Sue Hand. Meet the artists at a reception 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16. Continues through Sept. 23 at the Widmann Gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, North Main and West Jackson streets, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 570-208-5900, ext. 5328.
Three Artists, floral paintings by Amy Colley, photographs of songbirds by naturalist Rick Koval and works by the Calligraphers Guild of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Opens Sept. 18 with a reception 3 to 4:30 p.m. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 570-996-1500.
Ansel Adams: Masterworks, 47 works by legendary photographer Ansel Adams depicting elegant details of nature, architectural studies, portraits and breathtaking landscapes. A lecture takes place Sept. 19 by Dr. Brian Caruso in Walsh Hall at 2 and 5 p.m. Exhibit runs through Sept. 30 at the Pauly Friedman and Marquis George MacDonald Art Galleries, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 570-674-6250.
ONGOING EXHIBITS
Layers of Light, an exhibit by painter and muralist Leigh Pawling of 15 to 20 vibrantly colored acrylic and mixed media works. Through Sept. 30 at the Rusty Flack Art Gallery, Kirby Center for Creative Arts, 260 N. Sprague Ave., Wyoming Seminary, Kingston. Hours: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 570-270-2160.
Iris Johnston: Fresh Hell, abstract paintings exploring the breakdown of perception in dreams and memories. Through Oct. 6 at Adezzo, 515 Center St., Scranton. Gallery hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. 570-955-0130.
The Artist’s Garden, paintings by Maine artist Julia Einstein, inspired by a love of flowers and botanicals. Through Oct. 29 at Mainstreet Gallery, 370 Pierce St., Kingston. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 570-287-5589.
