Exhibit Listings: Sept. 22 to 16, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 16 to 22, 2016

Third Friday Art Walk, with exhibits at several downtown venues along with entertainment, crafters and more. Downtown Wilkes-Barre. 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16. 570-288-1020.

Group Exhibit, nautical and island-themed watercolors and photography by Stephen Parulski, photography by Grace Marie Amico and works by graphic designer Alan McLaughlin. Opens Sept. 16 with a reception 5 to 8 p.m. Continues through Nov. 4 at Marquis Art and Frame, 122 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 570-823-0518.

Bringing the Giant to Its Knees: The History of the Giant’s Despair Hillclimb, exploring the 110-year history of the motor race and its participants through art, trophies, artifacts, programs and memorabilia. Opens Sept. 16 with a reception at 6 p.m. ($4). Continues through March 1 at the Luzerne County Historical Society Museum, 69 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. 570-823-6244.

Emerging Artists Exhibition, the 14th annual invitational with works by area high school students, coordinated by artist Sue Hand. Meet the artists at a reception 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16. Continues through Sept. 23 at the Widmann Gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, North Main and West Jackson streets, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 570-208-5900, ext. 5328.

Three Artists, floral paintings by Amy Colley, photographs of songbirds by naturalist Rick Koval and works by the Calligraphers Guild of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Opens Sept. 18 with a reception 3 to 4:30 p.m. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 570-996-1500.

Ansel Adams: Masterworks, 47 works by legendary photographer Ansel Adams depicting elegant details of nature, architectural studies, portraits and breathtaking landscapes. A lecture takes place Sept. 19 by Dr. Brian Caruso in Walsh Hall at 2 and 5 p.m. Exhibit runs through Sept. 30 at the Pauly Friedman and Marquis George MacDonald Art Galleries, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 570-674-6250.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

Building 1, works by New York photographer Susan Rosenberg Jones featuring images of her neighbors, diverse in age and ethnicity, in the Tribeca section of Manhattan who live in a triplex of 39-story buildings. Camerawork Gallery, 515 Center St., Scranton. Through Sept. 30 with hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 570-344-3313.

Interdependence Day Hexagon Project, works in hexagon shapes created by students and community groups. Former Disney Store, Second Floor, Marketplace at Steamtown, Lackawanna Avenue, Scranton. Through Sept. 30 with hours 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 570-877-1653.

Layers of Light, an exhibit by painter and muralist Leigh Pawling of 15 to 20 vibrantly colored acrylic and mixed media works. Through Sept. 30 at the Rusty Flack Art Gallery, Kirby Center for Creative Arts, 260 N. Sprague Ave., Wyoming Seminary, Kingston. Hours: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 570-270-2160.

Iris Johnston: Fresh Hell, abstract paintings exploring the breakdown of perception in dreams and memories. Also: fabric art and zines of poetry and short stories. Through Oct. 6 at Adezzo, 515 Center St., Scranton. Gallery hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. 570-955-0130.

The Artist’s Garden, paintings by Maine artist Julia Einstein, inspired by a love of flowers and botanicals. Through Oct. 29 at Mainstreet Gallery, 370 Pierce St., Kingston. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 570-287-5589.

Wolves, Magic Mirrors & Spinning Wheels: The Anatomy of Fairy Tales, a multi-disciplinary exhibit highlighting the museum’s collection of contemporary art to illustrate how fairy and folk tales are archetypal stories inspiring and interpreting popular culture. Through Dec. 31 at the Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton. Open noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Closed Christmas Day. 570-346-7186.

FUTURE

Glenburn Art Show and Sale, the 12th annual exhibit with works by local artists. Glenburn Township Building, 54 Waterford Road, Dalton. Opens Oct. 2 with a reception 3 to 5 p.m. Continues through Dec. 8 with hours 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursdays. 570-954-1489.

Paul Bracey: One Eye Photographs, an eclectic mix “from Scranton to the Milky Way with stops in between.” Opens Oct. 8 with a reception 5 to 7 p.m. at Something Special, 23 W. Walnut St., Kingston. Continues through Nov. 11 with hours 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 7:30 a.m. ato 2 p.m. Saturdays. 570-288-8386.

Tower: Paintings by Dale Emmart. Opens Oct. 21 with an artist’s lecture at 5 p.m. in Pearn Auditorium, Brennan Hall, followed by a reception 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hope Horn Gallery, Hyland Hall, Jefferson Avenue and Linden Street, Scranton. Continues through Nov. 18. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Sundays to Fridays; 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. 570-941-4214.

Hemingway and the Veneto, photographs of author Ernest Hemingway and the people, places and things that were dearest to him during World War I and his time in Venice and Veneto. Opens Oct. 22 with a talk by author Valerie Hemingway speaking on “Perspectives on Hemingway and the Image: A Symposium on the Life and Writing of Ernest Hemingway” at 5 p.m. in Lemmond Theater, Walsh Hall. Continues through Dec. 10 at the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery, Insalaco Hall, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 570-674-6250.

Ying Li, works by the Beijing-born artist. Oct. 25 to Dec. 18 at the Sordoni Art Gallery, Stark Learning Center, 150 S. River St., Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. 570-408-4325.

Day of the Dead: A Celebration of Life and Culture, a collaboration by the Wyoming Valley Art League and Langcliffe Presbyterian Church with an art exhibit, guest speakers, TEDtalk video screening, poetry readings and traditional ofrendas (altars) created by the community. Wyoming Valley Art League, Rear 130 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2. Free. 570-288-1020.