Pittston getting $560K for streetscape project

PITTSTON — The city will receive $560,000 from the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Multimodal Transportation Fund.

The city council authorized Mayor Jason Klush at Wednesday’s monthly meeting to execute an agreement with the authority for the funds.

The money will be used for more streetscape work on South Main Street, particularly by the fork where it splits off to Plank Street, according to Pittston City Redevelopment Authority Director Joe Chacke.

As for what work will be done, Chacke said no exact plans have been draw up as of now.

“It’s still in the early design stages,” he said.

Council members also approved a motion to award a contract for Streetscape Phase 3-A to Multiscape Inc. out of Jenkins Township in the amount of $538,291.45.

“It’s the completion of a streetscape between the streets of Swallow and Frothingham,” said Chacke. “It includes stormwater improvements where it continuously floods the sidewalk and floods the road. The stormwater system over there is crushed, so we’re going to replace that.”

In other business, council members approved:

• Pay application No. 4 for Phase II of the City Hall energy savings project in the amount of $250,000. City Administrator Joe Moskovitz said the City Hall renovations are more than 90 percent complete.

• The renewal for Highmark Blue Cross healthcare coverage effective Oct. 1 for city employees.

By Jimmy Fisher [email protected]