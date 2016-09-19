Judge grants delay in case of Foster versus Crestwood School District

SCRANTON — A judge has granted a delay in the case of the controversial superintendent position in the Crestwood School District.

Attorneys for Margaret “Peg” Foster were granted a delay in filing their rebuttal to keep open the case versus Crestwood. Foster’s attorneys had until Sept. 29 to submit their response. On Friday, the judge granted a seven-day delay in submitting the brief; attorneys now have until Oct. 7 to file.

The original complaint, filed by Foster, states the Fairview Elementary School principal claims her job as Crestwood superintendent was over before it began because individual board members Ron Sturgeon, Joseph Kaminski and Maureen McGovern “improperly interfered with her appointment and contract to serve as the superintendent of Crestwood School District in retaliation for actions.” Foster is seeking lost wages and damages for what she says was an injury to her reputation.

Attorneys for the Crestwood School District, school board, Sturgeon, Kaminski and McGovern filed eight points on Sept. 12 as to why Foster’s complaint has no merit for a case.

The dismissal letter by Crestwood’s attorneys claims Foster did not possess a property interest in her employment as district superintendent and she was not “commissioned” by the state’s Secretary of Education.

According to the original complaint, Sturgeon, Kaminsky and Jones were elected in the Nov. 3, 2015, general election to replace three board members whose terms were expiring. At a meeting after the election, the three individuals questioned the board’s appointment of Foster.

Kaminski and Sturgeon advised the board to “delay” voting for Foster, the complaint said, but the motion failed and Foster was appointed to the position with a salary of $115,000 per year and a beginning date of Jan. 8, 2016.

Foster and then-president of the board, Gerald Orloski, signed Foster’s contract for employment, witnessed by outgoing superintendent Dave McLaughlin-Smith in late November 2015.

At the Dec. 10, 2015, meeting, Sturgeon, Kaminsky and Jones were seated on the board and a motion was verbally added to the agenda to rescind the motion appointing Foster as superintendent. A roll call approved the motion.

The board voted to appoint Brian Waite as acting superintendent of schools at its January 2016 meeting. Carbondale superintendent Joseph Gorham was hired in April after Waite was hired by Shenandoah Valley in March 2016.

