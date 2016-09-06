Carlson settles lawsuit against Ailes for $20 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Fox News Channel anchor Gretchen Carlson settled her sexual harassment lawsuit against Roger Ailes for a reported $20 million and a public apology Tuesday, ending the case that triggered the downfall of Fox’s chief executive.

Filed two months ago, Carlson’s lawsuit alleged that she was demoted and let go at Fox because she rejected Ailes’ sexual advances and complained about workplace harassment.

In a statement, Fox parent company 21st Century Fox said, “We regret and apologize for the fact that Gretchen was not treated with the respect and dignity that she and all of our colleagues deserve.”

Carlson was paid $20 million, according to a person familiar with the settlement who spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms of the agreement were confidential.

The former Miss America spent several years on the “Fox & Friends” morning show before being shifted to the afternoon and told in June that her contract wasn’t being renewed.

Carlson said she is ready to move on to the next chapter in her life and promised to work to help women in the workplace. She thanked “all the brave women” who came forward to tell their own stories and others who supported her.

“All women deserve a dignified and respectful workplace,” she said.

Ailes, who denied Carlson’s allegations when the lawsuit was filed, had no statement Tuesday, his lawyer said.

Carlson’s case led 21st Century Fox to launch its own investigation, and other women came forward with stories of being harassed by Ailes, including Fox News star Megyn Kelly. A few women told their stories publicly.

Two weeks later, Ailes was gone, reportedly with a $40 million payout, and is said to be informally advising Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Ailes was hired by Rupert Murdoch to build Fox News from scratch in 1996. He built it into a dominant news network and a force in Republican politics.

Murdoch recently named veteran Fox executives Jack Abernethy and Bill Shine as the network’s new co-presidents.

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2015, file photo, Roger Ailes attends a special screening of "Kingsman: The Secret Service" in New York. Former Fox News Channel anchor Gretchen Carlson has settled her sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes, the case that led to the downfall of Fox's chief executive, according to a statement released Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, by Fox parent company 21st Century. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this May 18, 2010, file photo, TV personality Gretchen Carlson appears on the set of "Fox & Friends" in New York. Former Fox News Channel anchor Carlson has settled her sexual harassment lawsuit against Roger Ailes, the case that led to the downfall of Fox's chief executive, according to a statement released Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, by Fox parent company 21st Century. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)