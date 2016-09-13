New England bride hitchhikes to wedding after limo fails her

BROOKLINE, N.H. (AP) — After waiting 11 years to marry her groom, a flat tire wasn’t going to stop a determined New Hampshire bride from walking down the aisle on her special day.

With her limo rendered inoperable along an infrequently traveled road in Brookline, Angelique Arsenault stuck out her thumb and hitchhiked to the wedding venue in nearby Milford on Saturday.

Arsenault says her bridal party just laughed after receiving word of the flat tire from their driver.

With confidence fueled by champagne, Arsenault in her white dress was able to flag down a passing motorist who gladly helped get her to the altar — albeit 30 minutes late.

Despite the small hiccup, Arsenault says the rest of her wedding was “amazing” and she now has a story her family will remember forever.

