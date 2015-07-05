Area teachers get favorable reviews in new evaluation system

By Mark Guydish [email protected]

The majority of Luzerne County’s public school teachers — 87 percent — were rated “proficient” in 2013-14 under a new evaluation system adopted by the state, while 23 percent received the top ranking of “distinguished.” Two teachers hit the bottom of the four-level system, getting the designation of “failing.”

The state recently released results of the evaluation, though it only provides total number of teachers rated in each of the four categories. No data for individual teachers is provided. In fact, in an effort to make sure teachers can’t be identified, no data is given for schools that have five or fewer teachers.

The data release marks the first time all districts statewide were supposed to be using a new teacher evaluation system that is considerably more complex than the old one. For starters, the now defunct evaluation system results were the equivalent of a toggle switch: Satisfactory or unsatisfactory. The new system puts each teacher into one of four groups: Failing, needs improvement, proficient or distinguished — though, in the end, it still classifies them as satisfactory or unsatisfactory.

Evaluation process

The real changes were in the details, though. Both systems base the evaluation on observation of the teacher at work in the classroom. But under the old system an administrator could stop in for a lengthy review or just pop a head in the door. The new system requires teacher and administrator to sit down prior to and after classroom evaluation, and mandates detailed notes by the person doing the review.

The new system also uses student test results as part of a teacher’s final rating, a first in Pennsylvania.

Luzerne Intermediate Unit Executive Director Tony Grieco said the new system is a “Lot more work, but if applied correctly I think there’s been a lot of benefit seen by both the teachers and administrators.”

The LIU provides a variety of services to area schools. While the primary services are related to special education, the LIU helped area district prepare for and implement the new system. Grieco also pointed out that the “rubrics,” or standards a teacher is measured against, are now more job-specific.

Prior state evaluation systems used the same form for people with different jobs, Grieco said — a school nurse and physical education teacher, for example.

The system is designed primarily to help identify weaknesses and help teachers improve, Grieco said. The first time a teacher is rated as needing improvement, and “an improvement plan is developed that has a specific time frame and measurable goals to move the teacher along the continuum toward “satisfactory.”

The law does allow dismissal if a teacher gets two “unsatisfactory” ratings in a row, Grieco said.

Highlights

The data come with some caveats: All numbers are reported to the state by the district, and some did not provide any data; the state made no interpretation of the results; and while the system was implemented state-wide in 2013-14, some districts stuck with the old system because of existing teacher contracts.

That said, here are some highlights:

• Evaluation results were available for 10 of Luzerne County’s 11 districts (there was no information for Wyoming Area), both career and technical centers, and the Luzerne Intermediate Unit, an agency that provides various services to area districts, primarily special education. All told, 2,637 teachers were rated.

• In four instances, 100 percent of those evaluated ended up in the “proficient” category: Greater Nanticoke Area, Wyoming Valley West, West Side Career and Technical Center and Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center.

• Only two teachers were rated as failing, one at the LIU and one in Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

• Only one district had a majority of teachers rated in the highest category, “distinguished”: Dallas, where 97.5 percent of those evaluated hit that mark. The rest of the teachers were rated proficient.

• The state also released data on principal evaluations, but because the same rule applies — no data is released for districts with five or fewer principals — information was only available for Luzerne County’s three largest districts: Hazleton Area, Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Valley West. Principals were rated on a scale from one to six rather than one to four, and all principals in those three districts received the highest rating.