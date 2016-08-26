State Police to exhume 3 more unidentified bodies in long-cold local cases

WILKES-BARRE — State and county investigators will exhume the remains of three unidentified people — a man shot to death, a newborn baby discarded in a landfill and a woman dumped nude along a highway — as part of an expanding initiative to put advances in forensic technology to work in resolving decades-old cold cases in the county.

The exhumations, approved for late September by a county judge’s court order signed Friday, will bring the total number of bodies set to be removed from their graves to four, and officials say the actions are necessary steps toward identifying the victims and potentially tracking down their killers.

The Times Leader on Aug. 12 reported state police and Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office planned to exhume the remains another woman whose death was long-considered suspicious.

In that case, the decomposed body of a black female was found in 1973 along Interstate 80 in Black Creek Township, wrapped in a blanket and doused with sulfuric acid. Despite the presence of acid and how the body was disposed of, the investigation was abandoned after three months.

State Police Cpl. Thomas McAndrew said he believes the killers could still be on the loose.

“Even though some these cases are more than 40 years old, if the killer or killers were in their 20s or 30s, they’re still out there,” McAndrew said, noting state police recently helped convict a Texas man of a 1968 fatal shooting in Monroe County.

McAndrew has led the effort to unearth the remains and place them under the direction of Dr. Erin Kimmerle, a forensic anthropologist from the University of South Florida, so she can examine them using modern-day methods.

“We need to bring attention to this matter so that other similar cases do not remain forgotten,” McAndrew said. “Quite simply, it’s the right thing to do.”

Officials say current forensics could propel the cases forward, potentially bringing closure to families missing loved ones, but they caution nothing will happen until the victims are identified.

‘Bear Creek John Doe’

“VENDON.”

The inscription on the dead man’s four-strand gold bracelet was a question mark for investigators in 1979.

The bracelet, the gold ring on the little finger of his right hand, and the white pair of socks worn underneath a black pair are among the few identifiers investigators found when they discovered the man’s body on White Haven Road in Bear Creek Township on May 28, 1979, according to an article that appeared on the front page of the Times Leader the following day.

The man — a white male between the age of 25 and 40 — was dressed in a black, long-sleeve silk shirt and tan trousers that sported a white pinstripe, the newspaper article says.

Dr. George Hudock, a former county coroner who died in 2005, estimated the man had been shot and killed about two weeks earlier. He ruled the death a homicide.

That the man remains unidentified hinders the case from being further investigated and keeps the killer or killers from being brought to justice, the petition says.

“The goals and objectives of this exhumation are to establish facts about the death of Bear Creek John Doe and to clarify the official record,” says the petition, filed by District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Zola.

“It is in the public interest to identify him and in doing so, attempt to further this investigation,” they say.

‘Baby boy’

A granite plaque marking an unidentified infant’s grave sits below blades of grass in an remote section of St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Courtdale.

The inscription on the marker, isolated from the rows of headstones bearing names, prayers, and personal messages, offers only a short description: “Baby Boy Aug. 1980.”

The infant, discovered Aug. 6, 1980 by a bulldozer driver spreading trash at the now-closed West Side Landfill, was alive for 24 to 72 hours after birth and died “due to acts of omission in that the infant was not provided proper care at birth,” Hudock ruled at the time.

The death was ruled a homicide.

Edward O’Malley, former president of the landfill’s board of directors, described the grisly discovery to the Times Leader the day the baby boy was discovered.

“Our bulldozer operator made a couple of passages over the pile and saw what he thought was a toy doll,” O’Malley said. “He immediately stopped the bulldozer and took a closer look, something we always do just in case, and discovered it was an infant.”

Then-Deputy Luzerne County Coroner Andrew Strish, who died in 2014, kept the baby’s body for 10 days, hoping someone would come forward, his sister, Rosemarie Strish-Lipski said Friday. When no one did, he was buried at the cemetery on Aug. 18, 1980.

“He loved children,” Strish-Lipski recalled. “”It was hard for him to know someone would do that to a baby.”

‘I-81 Jane Doe’

Authorities on Sept. 28, 1970 discovered the nude, badly decomposed body of a woman about a mile south of the Nuangola exit on Interstate 81, about 35-feet into a wooded area on the west side of the southbound lane, according to newspaper reports at the time.

Hudock determined the body had been dumped at the site for about three days. The body, that of a black female between between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-3 in height, was taken to Nesbitt Memorial in Kingston for autopsy.

The location of her body and the fact that she was unclothed when found make the manner of her death highly suspicious, according to the petition.

An unidentified person reported the body to the Wright Township Police Department.

Modern methods

With the exception of the baby boy, all three bodies are buried at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hanover Township.

The court orders, signed Friday by Luzerne County Judge Michael T. Vough, give county prosecutors permission to exhume the remains and ship them to Kimmerle, who will collect DNA samples, complete isotope testing and perform a skeletal examination, among other methods, the petition says.

Kimmerle, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of South Florida, routinely assists law enforcement in similar matters, the petition says, and recently secured federal funding for the examinations.

Kimmerle could not be reached for comment Friday. An email response indicated she was on leave.

The bodies will be reinterred following the examinations. Each are scheduled for Sept. 26.

A marker for an unidentified infant found discarded in a landfill sits at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Courtdale far from other gravesites. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_babyboy.jpg A marker for an unidentified infant found discarded in a landfill sits at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Courtdale far from other gravesites. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader file photo

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]