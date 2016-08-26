Dallas Township police charge man with manslaughter in April crash

DALLAS TWP. — Police have filed charges against a man involved in a fatal crash this spring.

Court documents indicate that Adam Zawatsky, 22, is charged with manslaughter, failing to to keep right, careless driving and disregarding traffic lanes in connection with the April 6 death of 57-year-old Falls Township resident Joseph Gianuzzi.

The crash, which involved two sedans, occurred near the northern entrance to the Dallas Mobile Home Park on Route 309 (Tunkhannock Highway), directly in front of a former gas station.

Zawatsky was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge James Tupper, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Tupper at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19.

Zawatsky is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

By Travis Kellar [email protected]