Amber Alert issued in alleged abduction of 3-year-old girl from Nescopeck

NESCOPECK — Pennsylvania State Police have Amber Child Abduction Alert in response to a man’s alleged abduction of a 3-year-old girl.

State Police in Shicksinny say Ava Byrne, 3, was last seen on Vine Street in Nescopeck at 12:20 a.m. Police allege she was abducted by Robert Byrne, 24. Police did not say if or how the two are related.

Police describe Ava Byrne as having brown hair, and say she was last seen wearing only a diaper.

Robert Byrne is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds and has black hair. He was last seen driving a silver 2004 Hyundai Elantra with with Pennsylvania registration HKB-4681, police say.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the abduction or the Byrnes’ whereabouts to contact police by calling 911.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_State-Police-15.jpg Ava Byrne http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_14045721_1723376337927656_6007025232630786464_n-3.jpg Ava Byrne

By Travis Kellar [email protected]