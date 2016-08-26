Frances Slocum building dedication honors Solano for decades of work

KINGSTON TWP. — Toni Tabone was sitting on a bench staring at the lake at Frances Slocum Park Friday morning.

“It’s just so peaceful here,” she said. “I just saw a crane or a heron just fly by. I’ve seen bald eagles here too.”

As Tabone enjoyed the natural beauty offered at state parks like Frances Slocum, about 200 yards away a ceremony was being held to honor a man whose name is synonymous with environmental leadership in Pennsylvania.

Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, joined other state officials in celebrating the official opening of the park’s Patrick J. Solano Environmental Education Center.

Dedicated in early December 2013, the center is so named because of what officials described as Solano’s exemplary life of leadership and service to Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. Significant improvements to the facility and its programs have been made to meet increasing public interest and involvement.

Dunn said the environmental education center, like so many others across the state, are key to educating visitors to state parks.

“Visitors come here and they get a better understanding and increased respect for the lands and waters we all value so much,” Dunn said. “Their programs and their dedicated staff are one of the major reasons Pennsylvania is a recognized leader in conservation and outdoors recreation.”

Located near the park’s 165-acre Frances Slocum Lake, officials say the center is intended to promote strong community and school involvement, providing natural, cultural, historical and recreational programs for the more than 15,000 visitors and educators who help swell the park’s attendance to almost 576,500 annually.

Solano was humble and gracious in his remarks following Dunn’s presentation.

“This truly is an honor for me and very humbling in a sense,” said Solano, 91. “If any of you here today are being bother by those gnats, blame the Bureau of Forestry — they were supposed to spray this place.”

That brought laughter from the crowd, many of whom have either worked with or for Solano for decades.

“My name may be on that building,” Solano said. “But all of the people I’ve met and worked with over the years deserve the credit. All I can say is that we in Pennsylvania are lucky to have such a great group of dedicated people who care about our environment.”

In addition to many other roles, Solano served as deputy secretary for Parks and Forests with the former Department of Environmental Resources (DER), and as acting secretary when the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources was first created in 1995. Throughout his career, Solano held numerous prestigious positions, including senior counselor to former governors Tom Ridge and Mark Schweiker. He has served as friend and advisor to numerous public officials and community leaders.

“I would say Pat served with nine governors,” said State Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca. “And I can tell you he served over hundreds of state legislators.”

During World War II, Solano completed 23 combat missions with the Eighth U.S. Air Force Heavy Bombardment Group. For his service, he was awarded the Group Presidential Citation, the Air Force Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters and the European Combat Theatre Medal with two Bronze Stars.

Frances Slocum State Park consists of 1,035 acres in Luzerne County. The park is named for Frances Slocum — Maconaquah — a young girl who was kidnapped by American Indians in 1778. Frances Slocum Lake is the focal point of the park and forms a horseshoe covering 165 acres.

Pat Solano makes a few remarks at the building dedication ceremony that bears his name at Frances Slocum Park in Kingston Township on Friday. Pete G. Wilcox | Times Leader