First-year students adjusting to dorm life on campus at Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE — Jason Tisa said he brought just about everything he had in his room at home in Rochester, N.Y.

Tisa, 18, is one of 200-plus first-year students that were moving into Evans Hall on the campus of Wilkes University Friday morning. Wilkes welcomed a total of 650 freshman to campus today, moving into several buildings, like Evans Hall.

It’s a big adjustment, with many of the students being away from home for the first time.

So bringing all of his familiar surroundings from home was key for Tisa.

“What you see in here is pretty much everything I had in my house,” Tisa said. “I brought some food too.”

Tisa was being helped by his mom and dad, Carly and Tom Tisa, and his brother, Brian, 12. The room was filled with boxes to be emptied and electrical devices that needed to be connected and plugged in.

Two single beds and two small desks filled most of the space. Tisa said he has met and talked to his roommate — both will be members of the Wilkes Colonels baseball team.

“So far, so good,” Tisa said of his move from Rochester to Wilkes-Barre, even though he admitted he doesn’t know much about the city he will call home for the next four years. “All I know is classes begin Monday.”

Tisa said he chose Wilkes after he visited the campus months ago. His mom said she will keep his room intact for when he comes home during breaks.

“We feel this will be a perfect fit for him,” Carly Tisa said. “And he will continue to play baseball and we will come to watch him.”

Elizabeth Swantek, director of residence life at Wilkes and assistant to the Dean of Students, said 75 percent of all freshman live on campus.

“It’s a busy day,” Swantek said. “Most of the students are seeing their rooms and roommates for the first time. All in all, it’s been pretty calm though.”

Swantek said the first student arrived at 5:32 a.m. to move into Evans Hall. She said the university’s resident assistants and volunteers were ready, having completed a 14-day pre-move-in day training program. The RAs and volunteers had a pancake breakfast at 4:30 Friday morning, Swantek said.

Dean and Gail Molitoris of Coplay, PA, were busy moving in their daughter Gabrielle, 17, who will major in biology as she pursues a degree in veterinary medicine and plays softball at Wilkes.

“I’m really excited,” Gabrielle said. “And I’m a little anxious.”

Clutching a collage of photos of all her friends back home, Gabrielle said she and her friends had a final get-together before they went their separate ways to college.

“We all had a good time.” she said. “And we will keep in touch via social media.”

Asked what she was moving in to her new residence, Gabrielle said, “All my shoes.”

She said she is looking forward to meeting new friends and playing softball for Wilkes.

Gabrielle said she was looking forward to sleeping with her new bedding. She also brought a television, a microwave oven and a computer. Her sister, Rachel, 20, a student at Widener University in Chester, was carrying a large package of toilet tissue.

“All the essentials,” Gabrielle said.

Her dad, Dean, said he has already acquainted his daughter with a couple of the Wyoming Valley’s other institutions — Abe’s Hot Dogs on South Main Street and Grotto Pizza at Harveys Lake.

“We have a few more places to take her to as we show her around,” he said.

Swantek said she was pleased with the way the move-in was progressing.

“It’s really been a team effort,” she said.

Freshman students move into their dorm rooms at Wilkes University’s Evans Hall on Friday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_wilkesmovein01-2.jpg Freshman students move into their dorm rooms at Wilkes University’s Evans Hall on Friday. Pete G. Wilcox | Times Leader Wilkes University freshman Gabrielle Molitoris of Coplay, PA, holds onto a collage of photos from home of all of her friends during Friday’s move-in day at Wilkes University. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_wilkesmovein02-2.jpg Wilkes University freshman Gabrielle Molitoris of Coplay, PA, holds onto a collage of photos from home of all of her friends during Friday’s move-in day at Wilkes University. Pete G. Wilcox | Times Leader Wilkes University freshman Jason Tisa of Rochester, NY, settles into his dorm room on Friday during move-in day at Wilkes University. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_wilkesmovein03-2.jpg Wilkes University freshman Jason Tisa of Rochester, NY, settles into his dorm room on Friday during move-in day at Wilkes University. Pete G. Wilcox | Times Leader