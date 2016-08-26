New amenities discussed for Dallas Township and Kunkle parks

DALLAS TWP. — A skate park, bike trails and Frisbee golf course were just some ideas discussed at a public meeting regarding renovations to Dallas Township and Kunkle parks.

The Dallas Township supervisors organized the first of two public meetings to gain input on renovations to the two parks Thursday at the Dallas High School.

Dallas Township supervisors Elizabeth Martin and William Grant and chief landscape architect Bryan N. Smith and project manager Stephanie Milewski, both with the engineering firm Barry Isett & Associates Inc., opened up discussion on the parks tentative master plan by asking the attending residents what they want in a public park.

The six-acre Dallas Township Park located off Southside Avenue and Lakeside Drive, currently has two basketball courts, a Little League field and some outdated playground equipment, Smith said.

Kunkle Park, located off Old Tunkhannock Highway, is comprised of 56 acres featuring an open area that was previously a Little League field and hiking trails, he said.

A $48,752 Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant combined with the township’s 50 percent funding match will help finance some of the parks renovations.

Milewski said the municipality is applying for a second grant for $250,000 from the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Authority’s beautification program for greenways and trails.

Township resident and Dallas Elementary School teacher Maria Hosey wants to see some safe areas for kids to ride their bikes and run.

“I don’t know if the Dallas Township Park is big enough,” Hosey said. “It is tough to do this activity in Dallas because there are no sidewalks.”

Martin said a bike trail could be placed along the perimeter of the park.

“A splash pad and a covered pavilion would be nice,” Hosey said.

Kunkle Park would be ideal for a Frisbee golf course and CrossFit exercise stations strategically placed along a trail through the park, Hosey said.

Martin and Grant said an outdoor natural classroom and horseback riding trail would also be nice amenities for the Kunkle Park.

“Vandalism is high at the Kunkle Park,” Martin said. “Amenities placed there have to be resilient.”

Smith and Milewski said they will schedule a second meeting in November to fine tune the parks’ master plan.

Residents who were unable to attend Thursday’s meeting will have an opportunity to voice their opinion by answering a survey provided by Barry Isett & Associate Inc. The survey will be linked to the municipal website, dallastownship.com, within the next week, Milewski said.

Facilities in Dallas Twp., Kunkle to be renovated

By Eileen Godin [email protected]