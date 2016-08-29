Luzerne County restaurant inspections Aug. 12-18: Two established restaurants and one new one are out of compliance

The following are recent Luzerne County restaurant inspection reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. According the agency: “any inspection is a ‘snapshot’ of the day and time of the inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term cleanliness of an establishment. Also, at the time of the inspection violations are recorded but are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.” The information is taken from the inspection database at www.eatsafepa.com. Postal addresses used here are as listed on the state’s website, and may not correspond to the municipalities in which facilities are physically located.

Charlie Weaver’s Restaurant, 42 Tunnel Rd., White Haven, Aug. 12. Regular inspection; out of compliance. Violations: Refrigerated ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigeration units, is not being date marked. Person(s) in charge are not monitoring establishment operation for compliance with food code requirements. Bag of onions is stored on floor in basement. No thermometers visible in all in-use refrigeration units. Approx. 1/2” pooled condensate is observed on floor of bottle cooler in bar. Condensate is pooled on floor in 2-door cooler. Evaporator is leaking condensate onto floor in walk-in cooler. Approx. 1/4” condensate is pooled on floor. Outdoor storage area (dumpster) for waste is located approx. 20 feet from rear door and is creating a potential insect or rodent hazard for the food facility. Trash is lying on ground around dumpster. Ceiling in walk-in cooler is deteriorated/loose/falling down. Floor covering in food prep area is deteriorated/missing sections of surface material. Light bulb in walk in cooler is not shielded. Basement Bilco door is exhibiting open gaps along sealing surfaces. Approx. 10 live large black ants observed on food counter in rear store room. Old dried and semi soft rodent droppings too numerous too count are observed on shelf in basement stair well.

Cheers Cafe, 700 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, Aug. 12. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations; Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle buried beneath the ice. Scoop was removed. Observed knife with a deteriorating handle. Knife removed from facility. Observed a buildup of syrup residue in the soda gun at the bar. Gun was cleaned. Observed a buildup of residue on the shelves in the walk in cooler in the kitchen and the reach in cooler at the bar. Utensil observed in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. Utensil was removed.

Clancy’s Bar and Grill, 1174 Twin Stacks Dr., Dallas, Aug. 12. Opening inspection; out of compliance. Violations: Observed a loose metal plate on the bottom right door opening of the walk-in freezer that is not allowing a tight seal and ice buildup is occurring. Buildup of construction dust and dirt inside of the three-compartment sink located at the lower level bar. Water, as observed at the lower level bar sinks, is not under pressure during inspection. Owner has them turned off because they want to install a glass washer and the bar area was ready for inspection at this time. The hand wash sink located in the lower bar area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100° degrees F. Water is turned off to the bar at the time of this inspection. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed water leaking at the filter box under the dish machine. Entire lower level bar/dining area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. they had yet cleaned the bar following construction.

Dupont Volunteer Hose Co., 308 Main St., Dupont, Aug. 15. Opening inspection; in compliance. Violations: Container of cleaner/sanitizer stored above single service articles in the storage area. Chemicals were moved. Observed knives stored in wooden block. Knives were removed and block was discarded.

Huns’ West Side Cafe, 570 Union St., Luzerne, Aug. 15. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Shell stock (clams) located in the walk-in cooler area did not have identification tags attached to the container. Owner stated that the tags were pulled off the bags and filed. Observed a buildup of grease on the outside surface of the fryer facing the wall in the prep area. Observed a buildup of static dust on the fan guard inside of the reach in freezer in the prep area. The fan was cleaned and sanitized during this inspection. Receiving door located in the back room of the food facility has a gap at the floor door junction with visible light and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Observed a pool of grease on the floor between the wall and fryer in the prep area. There was also a buildup of grease on the wall next to the fryer.

Jerry’s Place, 70 – 72 Hudson Rd., Plains, Aug. 15. Follow-up inspection; in compliance.

Kernel Moonie’s Gourmet Popcorn Shoppe, 55-57 Main St., Luzerne, Aug. 15. Opening inspection; in compliance.

Gerrity’s Supermarket #490, 552 Union St., Luzerne, Aug. 16. Complaint inspection; in compliance.

Hampton Inn, 1 Top of the 80’s Rd., Hazleton, Aug. 16. Change of owner inspection; in compliance. Violations; No temperature holding thermometer or temperature tapes (160 degrees F) are available to monitor final rinse plate surface temperature in high temperature dish machine.

JR’s Food Mart, 120 S. Vine St., Hazleton, Aug. 16. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Kaps and Taps, 301 Main St., Duryea, Aug. 16. Regular inspection; in compliance.

New Mirakuya Japanese Restaurant, 700 W. Broad St., Hazleton, Aug. 16. Change of owner inspection; out of compliance. Violations: Person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Facility does not have a PH meter and mediums for calibration of meter. Facility does not have an approved HACCP plan for Sushi bar and associated processes. Left copies of HACCP development guidelines and discussed development of HACCP plan. A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the food establishment. One new certified food handler required within 90 days. Food employees observed in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Assorted food containers are stored on floor in walk-in cooler. Person in Charge not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready-to-eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale. Cooked noodles stored in plastic lug in walk-in cooler are 71 degrees F (prepared 3 hrs ago) are stored to a depth of approximately 10”. Depth and volume of product will not allow for proper cooling to 41 degrees F within 6 hrs. Discussed cooling methods with staff/manager. Main kitchen food prep sinks are not accessible due to basins filled with miscellaneous items. Sinks made available during inspection. Food facility does not have enough outside waste receptacles as evidenced by refuse and waste lying on the ground.

P & R Discounts, Gateway Shopping Center, Unit 29, Kingston, Aug. 16. Follow-up inspection; in compliance.

Residence Inn By Marriott, 1 Station Circle Dr., Hazleton, Aug. 16. Change of owner inspection; in compliance.

Tim’s Salsa TFS1, 210-212 Gedding St., Avoca, Aug. 16. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Town Tavern of Duryea, 815 Foote Ave., Duryea, Aug. 16. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Soda gun observed with a buildup of black residue. Soda gun was cleaned. Observed a buildup of dust on the fan guards in the walk in coolers. Observed a buildup of dust on the hoods above the cooking area. Observed a buildup of food debris on the bottom of the bain marie and the floor in the walk in cooler. Observed a buildup of residues and debris on door/gasket on freezer in the kitchen, Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in storage closet directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

4 Play, 165 Rt. 11, Nanticoke, Aug. 16. Change of owner, in compliance. Violations: Observed a buildup of dust on the fan guard in the walk-in cooler. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Observed 5 fruit flies in the bar area.

Church of Christ Uniting, 190 S. Sprague Ave., Kingston, Aug. 16. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the prep area. The facility replaced paper towels at the hand-wash sink during this inspection.

Curry Donuts, 733 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, Aug. 16. Follow-up inspection; in compliance. Violations: Doughnut glaze bin cart has old buildup of glaze The cart was cleaned during this inspection. 1/2” gap along loose weatherstripping on vertical edge of receiving door into prep area. Wall tiles behind and around doughnut prep tables are broken and cracked.

Fairfield Inn and Suites, 118 State Route 93, Sugarloaf, Aug. 16. Change of owner inspection; in compliance.

Peculiar CC LLC TFS3, Pittston Tomato Festival Pittston, Aug. 18. Opening inspection; in compliance.

Sabatelle’s Festival Stand, Pittston Tomato Festival, Pittston. Aug. 18. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Sheetz #291. 101 Airport Rd., Hazle Twp., Aug. 18. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Residual date sticker material observed on exterior surfaces of cleaned, stacked food pans.

Tony Thomas Deli, Pittston Tomato Festival Pittston, Aug. 18. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Tony’s Pizza TFF3, Pittston Tomato Festival Pittston, Aug. 18. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Two Gentlemen’s Catering TFF3, Pittston Tomato Festival Pittston, Aug. 18. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Valenti’s, Pittston Tomato Festival, Pittston. Aug. 18. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Vik and Lana’s TFS3, Pittston Tomato Festival, Pittston, Aug. 18. Opening inspection; in compliance.

Webby’s Concessions TFF3, Pittston Tomato Festival, Pittston, Aug. 18. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Yogi’s, Pittston Tomato Festival, Pittston, Aug. 18. Regular inspection; in compliance.

My Sister’s Kitchen, 421 Main St., Duryea, Aug. 18. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Food employees observed in cooking area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Observed in use food ingredient containers not labeled with the common name. Containers were labeled. Observed a build up of rust on the shelves in the 2- door refrigeration unit in the kitchen area. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Facility will sanitize equipment in the 3-bay sink until unit is serviced. Interior of both microwaves, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Microwaves were cleaned. Observed a buildup of food residue on the exterior of the microwave, microwave cleaned. Observed single-service, single-use articles (pizza boxes) stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.