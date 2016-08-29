Lyndwood building in Hanover Township fully reborn for first day of school

HANOVER TWP. — John Balbach read “Five Little Monkeys” with Shakespearean flair, Ava Spielmann broke into a fully-choreographed cheer routine and Chloe McDaniels used her ginger-cute looks and a first-day-of-school-ever excuse to get a chair while everyone else sat on the floor.

Monday was the first day of classes for six Luzerne County school districts. But at Hanover Area School District’s former Lyndwood Elementary — closed in 2011 — it was a bit of a rebirth. For the first time since the district locked the school’s doors, the “Lyndwood Center” had students in nearly every classroom, a new mascot and that time-honored tradition: the morning announcement.

“We want it to be more like a traditional school,” said Luzerne Intermediate Unit Treatment Coordinator Jamie Fine, beaming at the notion that the building has come so far from the brink of blight.

In the last few years, Hanover Area teamed with Head Start of Luzerne County to bring pre-kindergarten classes into the building, while the LIU — which offers special education services to area school districts — rented space and brought some of its programs for earlier grades.

This year, LIU services were expanded to students from kindergarten through eighth grade, occupying pretty much all of the available space on the building’s second floor. The preschool programs fill the first floor.

This past summer, Fine and other staff members decided to give the school a new lion mascot and formed a “Lion Pride” committee that volunteered time to spruce up the rooms and hallways. They are also working to set up things like field trips and community-based learning opportunities.

Upstairs, older students from various districts get both special needs services and their academic lessons, while downstairs the pre-school youngsters read, sing and exercise their way through the day.

During a brief lull in teacher Kaitlyn Cibello’s class of 3- and 4-year-olds, Balbach decided to read some of his “Five Little Monkeys” book aloud, adopting a stentorian style worthy of a Macbeth soliloquy, waving his hand in the air. “Out, Out!” he bellowed, presumably to the mischievous primates in the fable.

Spielmann spontaneously ran through a cheering routine, complete with arm and leg choreography. “Did you go to cheerleader camp this summer?” Cibello asked. “Yes!” Spielmann replied emphatically.

But it may have been red-headed McDaniels who stole the show. Unlike her classmates, she had not attended the pre-kindergarten class last spring, so this was her first first day of school. When Cibello sat on a kid-size chair for a reading session, McDaniels immediately started dragging one to her spot.

“I want a chair, too,” she said.

Other youngsters rose from the rug, reaching for other chairs. Realizing she had a bit of a pre-kindergarten revolt on her hands, Cibello told the class that “this is Chloe’s first day and she doesn’t know how we do everything, so we’ll let her have a chair today,” nudging the others to sit back on the carpet.

The literal uprising averted, Cibello began reading “Little Tiger Picks Up.”

Pre-kindergarten school teacher Kaitlyn Cibello and her students sing songs during story time on Monday the first day of school at the Lyndwood Center in Hanover Township. Pete G. Wilcox | Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_liufirstday02.jpg Pre-kindergarten school teacher Kaitlyn Cibello and her students sing songs during story time on Monday the first day of school at the Lyndwood Center in Hanover Township. Pete G. Wilcox | Times Leader Pre-kindergarten students Ava Spielmann, left, and Zayden Bradshaw explore story books during the first day of school on Monday at Lyndwood Center in Hanover Township, a school that has found new life after being closed in 2011 http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_liufirstday01.jpg Pre-kindergarten students Ava Spielmann, left, and Zayden Bradshaw explore story books during the first day of school on Monday at Lyndwood Center in Hanover Township, a school that has found new life after being closed in 2011

By Mark Guydish [email protected]