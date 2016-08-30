Contractor files for time extension to complete bridge on Hillside Road in Shavertown

KINGSTON TWP. — A contractor has filed a time extension request to complete a bridge replacement project on Hillside Road, the project manager said.

The project, located near The Lands at Hillside Farms in Shavertown, began May 27, 2015, and had estimated a completion date of Aug. 22, 2016, said Greg Parrs, the project manager and a Luzerne County engineer.

The time extension would give the contractor — Fabcor Inc., of Jessup — an additional 90 days to complete the project which would prolong the single-lane traffic pattern until November, according to James May, spokesperson for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Parrs and May could not disclose the reasons behind the company’s extension request.

Parrs knew some changes were made to the project, including modifications to the original sidewalk design. The sidewalk will be placed alongside the new bridge.

“It (the time extension request) not been approved yet,” Parrs said on Aug. 23.

On Aug. 24, construction crews were on site and making preparations to pour concrete for one of the bridge’s new abutments scheduled for later that morning.

The bridge over Huntsville Creek was built and put into service in 1927. The original bridge consisted of two 25-foot wide spans, Parrs said. Over time, upgrades were necessary to accommodate heavier vehicles and more traffic.

In August 2005, the Luzerne County Engineer’s office commissioned engineers to redesign the bridge to handle the increasing traffic and repair the deteriorating infrastructure, Parrs said.

“There are a lot of trucks that pass through (Hillside Road),” Parrs said. “It is a connector road between routes 309 and 29, and routes 309 and 118.”

Parrs cited a 2009 traffic study on the road that reported 2,600 vehicles per day drive over the two-lane road.

Parrs was not sure what time of year the study was done, but when Penn State Wilkes-Barre on Huntsville Road in Lehman Township is holding classes, he estimated the traffic volume on Hillside Road is closer to 3,000 vehicles per day.

Motorists will endure a single-lane traffic pattern on Hillside Road in Shavertown until November, as a bridge replacement project continues past the estimated completion date of Aug. 22. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_20160822_103648.jpg Motorists will endure a single-lane traffic pattern on Hillside Road in Shavertown until November, as a bridge replacement project continues past the estimated completion date of Aug. 22. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post Construction crews prepare for a concrete pouring of one of the abutments for the new bridge on Hillside Road in Shavertown on Wednesday, Aug. 24. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_20160824_091311.jpg Construction crews prepare for a concrete pouring of one of the abutments for the new bridge on Hillside Road in Shavertown on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post

Project could continue to sometime in November

By Eileen Godin [email protected]