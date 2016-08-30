Lackawanna County restaurant inspections Aug. 17-19: Jefferson Twp. and Old Forge restaurants are out of compliance

The following are recent Lackawanna County restaurant inspection reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. According the agency: “any inspection is a ‘snapshot’ of the day and time of the inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term cleanliness of an establishment. Also, at the time of the inspection violations are recorded but are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.” The information is taken from the inspection database at www.eatsafepa.com. Postal addresses used here are as listed on the state’s website, and may not correspond to the municipalities in which facilities are physically located.

Bill’s Shop Rite, 921 Drinker Turnpike, Moscow, Aug. 17. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Bakery — raw shell eggs stored on top of containers of icing and creme fillings in the walk-in cooler. The eggs were placed on the bottom shelf. Food Court/Bakery — food ingredient storage containers in the prep areas are not labeled with the common name of the food. The containers were labeled. Produce — a sign stating that some fruits and vegetables are waxed to preserve freshness is not posted. A sign was posted. Food Court — old food residue on the can opener blade. The can opener was placed at the sink for cleaning. Lack of a back-flow prevention device on the water line in the utility room in the warehouse. A hose is connected and lying in the sink, creating a cross connection. The hose was removed and, as per the manager, a back-flow prevention device will be on the hose bib today.

Crystal Lake Hotel, RR1, Carbondale, Aug. 17. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Non-food contact countertop equipment is in need of repair. Soda lines and/or non-integral cold-plate device installed in ice bin and in contact with ice used for consumer beverages. Non-food contact surfaces refrigerator fan guard not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Eats & Sweets – Pioneer Nights TFF3, 1 N. Main St., Carbondale, Aug. 17. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Morrison’s Catering MFF4, 39 Pike St., Carbondale, Aug. 17. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Nina’s, 310 Main St., Blakely, Aug. 17. Follow-up inspection; in compliance.

Petrosky’s Pierogies-Pioneer Nights TFF3, Main Street, Carbondale, Aug. 17. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: No basin to catch waste water underneath the hand-wash station. A basin will be placed under hand-wash station prior to operation. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash station to remind food employees to wash their hands. A sign was posted during this inspection.

Pioneer Nights Inc., Pioneer Nights TFF3, Carbondale, Aug. 17. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Two refrigerators lack thermometers to monitor the ambient air temperature of the units.

Putters Pub, 1099 Golf Club Rd., Jefferson Twp., Aug. 17. Regular inspection; out of compliance. Violations: Duties of the person in charge are not being followed as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Food facility has lost its certified food employee over three months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee as required. The person in charge stated that she has taken the food handler course and the test on Aug. 15, 2016. Food employees were observed in the kitchen, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Canning jars of peppers, with no label, are in the two-door kitchen refrigerator. The person in charge stated that the peppers were brought in for personal use. The jars were labeled and placed in another refrigerator. A package of cheese was observed thawing at room temperature on the shelf above the stove, which is not an approved thawing method. The cheese was placed in the refrigerator is thaw. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available in the upright freezer, the chest freezer and the refrigerator/freezer in the storage shed. Food facility does not have available QAC sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Water was collecting on the bottom of the bain marie, with wet towels on the bottom. Dishwasher test strips, to monitor final rinse temperature, are not available. Old food residue was on the trays and bottom of the Wittco cook-and-hold oven in the back room. Dirt/mold was on the door shelves and bottom of the upright freezer by the entrance door in the storage shed. Food contact surfaces are washed and rinsed and not sanitized. There is a two-bay sink in the facility and a combination detergent/sanitizer is available. Instructed the person in charge in the procedures for cleaning food contact surfaces in a two-bay sink. The hand-wash sink in the prep area was blocked by a cardboard box containing mop heads, bags, tray, etc., and was not accessible at all times for employee use. The box and its contents were removed; however, the sink is not conveniently located to the prep area. The three-bay sink at the bar is not used; one bay will be used for hand washing only. Soap and paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sink in the prep area. Soap and paper towels were placed at the sink. Approximately 20-30 rodent droppings were observed along the floor-wall junctions in the storage shed.

Skyline Golf Course, 118 Petrilak Rd., Carbondale, Aug. 17. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the Hotpoint refrigerated equipment. Corrected on site.

Unico National, Carbondale Chapter Pioneer Nights TFF3, Main Street, Carbondale, Aug. 17. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Happy Valley Sports Bar, 516 Storrs St., Dickson City, Aug. 18. Complaint inspection; in compliance.

Lahey Family Fun Park, 500 Morgan Hwy., Clarks Summit, Aug. 18. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Propst Transportation TFF3, Pioneer Nights, Main Street, Carbondale, Aug. 18. Opening inspection; in compliance. Violation: Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, 140 Sandy Banks Rd., Greenfield Township, Aug. 18. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Food facility has an employee/owner who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. PDA FEC expired June 2, 2015. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in commercial refrigerated unit and bain marie equipment. Grease buildup observed on the interior surface of the ventilation hood system.

Wendy’s #313, 885 Viewmont Dr., Drickson City, Aug. 18. Regular inspection; in compliance.

12 Penny Saloon, 3501 Birney Ave., Moosic, Aug. 18. Follow-up inspection; in compliance.

Dollar Tree #5710, 1400 Main St., Dickson City, Aug. 18. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Observed cardboard boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Broken rubber door gasket observed on the bottom of the walk-in cooler.

Elkview Country Club, 161 Country Club Rd., Greenfield Township, Aug. 18. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Elio G’s, 843 S. Main St., Old Forge, Aug. 19. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

McDonald’s #18323, 411 Main St., Old Forge, Aug. 19. Follow-up inspection, in compliance.

New Oriental Express, 201 N. Main St., Old Forge, Aug. 19. Regular inspection; out of compliance. Violations: Water and soy sauce food ingredient storage containers, in the prep area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Observed in-use knives or cleavers stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Observed restaurant menu paper being used to drain grease from fried won ton. Cutting board is fixed to the table, but is not spaced to allow removal and access for cleaning on all sides. Cardboard boxes, a single-use material, are being used to store food items. Cardboard is soiled to sight and touch. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked and not accessible at all times for employee use. Plumbing system is not maintained in good repair — observed leaking onto floors in the toilet room. Personal items (medicines) were stored in the food preparation area.

Quinn’s Market, 1427 Main St., Peckville, Aug. 19. Follow-up inspection; in compliance.