Garrison Keillor returns to F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre March 13

WILKES-BARRE — With more than four million weekly listeners on more than 600 public radio stations, author and radio personality Garrison Keillor has become one of the most beloved storytellers in America throughout his nearly 35-year tenure on air.

The host of live radio variety show, “A Prairie Home Companion,” since 1972, Keillor performs at 7:30 p.m. March 13 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square.

Keillor’s body of work also includes hosting daily radio and online program, “The Writer’s Almanac” and editing several anthologies of poetry. As an author, he has published more than two dozen books including “Lake Wobegon Days,” “Guy Noir and the Straight Skinny” and “Homegrown Democrat.”

A critically celebrated film adaptation of “A Prairie Home Companion” had Keillor playing himself alongside Meryl Streep, Lily Tomlin and Kevin Kline in 2006. He was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1994 and has a Grammy Award, a Peabody Award and two CableACE Awards.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 2, range from $35 to $55 and are available through the Kirby Center box office, online at www.kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 31.

Award-winning author and radio personality Garrison Keillor has hosted “A Prairie Home Companion” since 1972. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Garrison-Keillor-Press.jpg Award-winning author and radio personality Garrison Keillor has hosted “A Prairie Home Companion” since 1972. Submitted photo

