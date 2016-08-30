Big plans in the works for former train station on Market Street

WILKES-BARRE — What was once a popular nightclub, restaurant and hotel will soon house offices, a bank and a Burger King on the corner.

The transformation of the former Market Street Square Complex is underway as demolition begins this week to remove several rail cars to clear the way for the renovation of the historic train station building.

George Albert heads the group of five investors — himself, Pat Hadley of Hadley Construction; Santino Ferretti, owner of N&B Enterprises; and two unnamed silent partners — called Market Street Properties Development, LLC.

Albert, 47, of Bear Creek, was at the site Tuesday and he said he’s excited about being part of the continued revitalization of downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“We are all middle-aged investors and we want to do our part in improving the city,” Albert said. “Our group is focused on downtown revitalization projects like this.”

Albert said he and his fellow investors have big plans for the site — he is about to sign a lease with a bank for space in the former train station and another tenant has been secured, but Albert said he can’t reveal who that is at this time. Albert will occupy the second floor for his business, he said.

A Burger King restaurant will be built on the corner of Market and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, he said, and the property will be enhanced with a new access road, cherry blossom trees, sidewalks, shrubbery and more.

Albert said the first floor of the train station building has about 2,000 square feet and the second floor has 1,800 square feet. A retail strip adjacent to the train station has two tenants and Albert said he expects it to be fully occupied by the end of the year.

Albert also has future plans for vacant property on the site, but said he has yet to formulate a plan on what he will build and what type of tenants he might seek.

Albert purchased the property for $1.2 million in June from the Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority, which previously had purchased the property in 2006 from businessman Thom Greco for $5.8 million.

Albert said he had to chase several homeless people out of the train station on Monday morning before demolition began. He said people had been living in the vacant building for some time.

Albert said he expects to complete the demolition and preliminary renovation of the remaining building by the end of the year.

Developer George Albert discusses plans for the Train Station at Market Street Square, while a crew removes old rail cars along Wilkes-Barre Boulevard in the city. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL083116Trainstation1.jpg Developer George Albert discusses plans for the Train Station at Market Street Square, while a crew removes old rail cars along Wilkes-Barre Boulevard in the city. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Developer George Albert watches as parts of the Train Station at Market Street Square are removed Tuesday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL083116Trainstation2.jpg Developer George Albert watches as parts of the Train Station at Market Street Square are removed Tuesday. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader