Crestwood’s lawyers ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by superintendent candidate

SCRANTON — Lawyers for the Crestwood School District have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought against the district by Fairview Elementary School principal Margaret Foster.

Foster filed suit in June, alleging current school board members Ron Sturgeon, Joseph Kaminski and Maureen McGovern interfered with her appointment as the new district’s superintendent. Foster is seeking lost wages and damages for what she says was an injury to her reputation.

The Pittston law firm representing the district, Joyce, Carmody & Moran PC, filed the motion to dismiss Monday.

Attorney Joseph Joyce told the Times Leader Foster’s claims are “meritless.”

“I’m confident we’re going to win this,” he said, noting that he’ll have to submit a more detailed brief to the court by Sept. 12.

Foster’s complaint says that after she signed a contract was for the job, which would pay $115,000 a year, Sturgeon, Kaminsky and Jones put forward a motion to rescind her job offer. According to the complaint, the motion passed by a roll-call vote.

On Jan. 7, 2016, one day before Foster’s would have started the new job, the board voted to appoint Brian Waite as acting superintendent of schools. Waite later was hired by Shenandoah Valley in March 2016 and Carbondale superintendent Joseph Gorham was voted district superintendent in April.

Foster’s complaint claims Waite and Gorham’s appointments were “invalid” as the board didn’t give Foster “proper notice and a fair an impartial hearing prior to terminating her contract.”

Lawyers for the Crestwood School District on Monday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Fairview Elementary School principal Margaret Foster, who claims school board members interfered with her abortive hiring as the district’s superintendent. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL012615FairviewPrincipal-1.jpg Lawyers for the Crestwood School District on Monday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Fairview Elementary School principal Margaret Foster, who claims school board members interfered with her abortive hiring as the district’s superintendent. Clark Van Orden | Times Leader file photo

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]