Police, FBI investigating robbery at M&T Bank Tuesday in Hughestown

HUGHESTOWN — Officials are investigating a robbery at the M&T Bank located at 2 Rachel Lane along the Pittston Bypass Tuesday afternoon.

According to a joint press release from Hughestown Police Chief Jeff Balut and FBI Special Agent Joseph Noone, the robbery was reported at approximately 2:43 p.m., and responding agencies included Pennsylvania State Police, the FBI, Luzerne County Detectives Office, and police from Hughestown, Avoca, Pittston City and Pittston Township.

Police say an unidentified male entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money from the cash drawer. The suspect neither brandished a weapon nor threatened to use one during the robbery. The suspect then rank out of the bank, through the rear of the parking lot and crossed Laurel Street.

After crossing Laurel Street, the suspect was seen running into the woods directly across from the bank in the vicinity of Chestnut, Fanning and Drake streets in Hughestown.

The suspect, who escaped with yet undetermined about of cash, is described as being in his early to mid 20s, slender, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and clean shaven, having a dark complexion and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark-framed sunglasses.

The robbery is being investigated by the Hughestown Police Department in conjunction with state police and the FBI.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Hughestown Police Department at 570-654-2082 or the FBI’s Scranton Office at 570-344-2404.

