Judge grants Helen Galli bail in appeal of poisoning conviction

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County judge on Wednesday granted bail to an 84-year-old woman convicted of poisoning her son’s girlfriend.

Helen Lucy Galli, of Wyoming, was found guilty in October 2013 of poisoning her son’s girlfriend with an anti-freeze laced drink and was sentenced to 5½ to 12 years in prison.

Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni III ruled in July that Galli received ineffective counsel and granted her a new trial. Prosecutors appealed the decision.

Following Pierantoni’s ruling, Galli’s attorney, Al Flora Jr., petitioned the judge to set bail.

Galli, who was most recently jailed at State Correctional Institution at Muncy, testified she broke her hip and femur during a stay at another state prison. She said she takes numerous pain medications and her only income comes from a monthly $1,000 social security check, which she hasn’t received it since she’s been jailed.

“Given her age, current state of health and the fact she was on bail previously, there’s really no indication she poses any kind of flight risk,” Flora argued Wednesday.

Galli, clad in an orange jumpsuit, said she’d live at her residence in Wyoming with her son, Victor Galli, if released.

A jury found Galli laced a glass of Juicy Juice with antifreeze and ordered Victor Galli to give it to his girlfriend, Dawn Simyan. Simyan suffered severe medical problems following the poisoning but testified in Galli’s trial that Victor Galli handed her the drink and said, “My mother said, ‘Drink this. It will make you feel better.’”

The statement became a focal point of Galli’s appeal.

Flora, in an appeal hearing earlier this year, said Galli’s then-attorney, Joseph Sklarosky Sr., should have objected to the statement, which linked Galli to the drink, as hearsay.

Pierantoni set bail at $25,000 and ordered Galli to have no contact with Simyan.

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]